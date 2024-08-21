Righteous Gemstones Season 4: Updates and What to Expect

HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones season 4 was renewed before season 3’s finale was released. Since then, the show’s audiences have been itching for updates and a premiere date. The Righteous Gemstones premiered on August 18, 2019, and has enjoyed growing reviews throughout its seasons.
For 3 seasons, The Righteous Gemstones has centered around the wealthy Gemstones family, a family of megachurch pastors and televangelists. It follows the lives of patriarch Eli Gemstone, his three immature children, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin, as well as other related characters. With the show renewed for a fourth season, here’s everything to know about The Righteous Gemstones season 4.
Where The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Left Off
Eli Gemstone’s younger sister, Mary “May–May” Montgomery, is introduced in The Righteous Gemstones season 3. The character is introduced alongside her husband, Peter Montgomery, a militia leader with hatred for the Gemstones, and her two sons, Chuck and Karl Montgomery. Throughout the season, Peter sought to destroy the Gemstones. After driving the stolen Keefe Chamber’s truck, rigged with explosives, to the Salvation Center, he has a change of heart. Peter drives the truck away from the church after he accidentally activates the bomb, losing a leg afterward.
Judy Gemstone and Benjamin Jason “BJ” Barnes’ marriage is threatened after she confesses her affair with Stephen. Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin were kidnapped and successfully released. In the surprising turn of events, the kidnapping brought the Gemstone children closer, although initially having a mutual hatred for Eli Gemstone. Kelvin openly kisses Keefe to announce to his family that he’s gay. The season ends with Aimee-Leigh’s spirit proudly watching her now reunited family. In the end, things worked out for the Gemstones as the late Dusty Daniels left his estate to the Gemstones after being abandoned by Vance Simkins.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Update
Although HBO renewed The Righteous Gemstones season 4 on July 27, 2023, filming could not commence in 2023. Like many other TV shows, season 4 production was greatly affected by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Thankfully, in a May 24 Instagram post, Rough House Pictures announced filming had begun. Although over a year since the season 3 finale, with the May filming update, audiences are guaranteed HBO remains committed to The Righteous Gemstones season 4.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Cast
Thankfully, there have been no cast changes, with all returning cast members expected to reprise their roles. The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will see all members of the Gemstone family return for what was set up as the family’s closest season. Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor John Goodman returns as the Gemstones family patriarch Eli Gemstone. The show’s creator and leading man, Danny McBride, will also reprise his role as Jesse Gemstone. Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson will complete the Gemstone siblings, reprising their characters Kelvin and Judy Gemstone, respectively.
Although not yet confirmed if his character will be a recurring character or upgraded to series regular, Walton Goggins will also return as Eli’s brother-in-law, Baby Billy Freeman. With their love life now made public, Tony Cavalero will return as Keefe Chambers. Cassidy Freeman, Gregalan Williams, and Skyler Gisondo will return as Amber Gemstone, Martin Imari, and Gideon Gemstone. Audiences can also look forward to Tim Baltz playing the now toughed-up Benjamin Jason “BJ” Barnes.
In recurring roles, Valyn Hall will return as Baby Billy Freeman’s wife, Tiffany Freeman. Jennifer Nettles will continue to make appearances as the late Gemstone matriarch, Aimee-Leigh Gemstone. Although unconfirmed, with the brokered peace between Peter Montgomery and the Gemstones, members of the Montgomery family could return to recurring roles in The Righteous Gemstones season 4.
The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Release Date
Neither HBO nor Rough House Pictures has confirmed The Righteous Gemstones season 4’s release date. However, with filming underway, barring any unforeseen production delays or obstructions, the timeline for release falls within a year. Previous seasons premiered either at the beginning of the year (January) or in the early months of the second half of the year (July and August).
Judging by previous season premiere timelines, audiences can expect The Righteous Gemstones season 4 to drop anytime from January to August 2025. Like the 3 seasons before it, season 4 is scheduled to premiere on HBO, and is available to everyone with an active subscription. With the countdown to The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere, audiences can get to know more about The Righteous Gemstones cast.
