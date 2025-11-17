Boss Tells Employees To Follow Outdated Rule Book, Begs Them To Stop After 3 Days

Few employees like being constantly and closely monitored, which is why certain managers can become their kryptonite. But sometimes it’s the rules they follow—and demand that others do—rather than the superior themselves that become more of a problem.
Unhappy with the outdated regulations, redditor u/ConsciousFlight7402 and her colleagues decided to maliciously comply when their manager asked them to follow the rulebook. But it didn’t take long for the latter to change his mind.
Rules should be updated as following requirements as old as time itself can wreak havoc in the workplace
Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
This redditor complied with her manager’s demands to follow the workplace rules, which resulted in total chaos
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ConsciousFlight7402
It’s important that businesses’ rulebooks keep up with the ever-changing environment
There is no doubt that workplace rules are there for a reason and they should be followed; but they should be regularly updated as well. Things tend to change quite rapidly in the fast-paced modern environment, so the same can be expected from workplaces all around.
Litigation attorney and counselor Ryan Bradley emphasized that businesses need effective and up-to-date policies and procedures; now more than ever, due to the constantly changing regulatory framework and numerous threats, which didn’t even exist just a few years ago.
“Insufficient and non-existent policies pose a legal threat to all business regardless of size. When I have the opportunity to review policy compliance with clients, I repeatedly come across boilerplate or formulaic policies that are seldom updated—even on a yearly basis,” he shared in Forbes.
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Clear rules and regulations help not only with safety but with employee compliance as well
Ropes & Gray’s ‘Data & Behavioral Science: A New Approach to Risk Management’ report, based on a global survey of 300 senior executives, found that roughly 61% of them say that, “clear guidance regarding laws and regulations is one of their top considerations when helping employees understand compliance”.
Establishing and regularly updating workplace rules is also essential for employee safety as well, as some jobs can entail certain risks or require operating technology workers ought to be well-familiarized with. Indeed pointed out that safety rules—wearing safety gear, following work procedures, or going through emergency training, among other things, all of which are typically discussed in workplace rules and regulations—can reduce on-site accidents and injuries.
Updating the company’s rulebook can not only protect the business and create a safe space for its employees and its clients as well, it can also help set clear expectations to the former. Gallup emphasized that it might be difficult for workers to meet their goals when they’re not sure what’s expected of them. It also revealed that only about half of employed people strongly agree that they are familiar with such expectations in their workplace.
Image credits: fauxels (not the actual photo)
Redditors took to the comments to share their opinions on the matter
