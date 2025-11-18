“No Wonder Nobody Likes You”: Woman Gets Revenge After Horrible Breakup

Every relationship is different and so is every breakup. But Reddit user BouvaKitten has had a particularly memorable one.
In a candid post on r/pettyrevenge, the woman recalled the time when her former fiancé ended things in an unnecessarily rude and hurtful fashion.
So she decided to get back at him and hit the jerk where it would harm him the most—his clothing collection. Going back to the apartment to get her things, the woman secretly brought a razor and sliced whatever she could find in his wardrobe.
This woman was so hurt by the way her fiancé broke up with her that she decided to take revenge on him
Image credits: Vlada Karpovich (not the actual photo)
And went through his wardrobe with a razor right before moving out
Image credits: Mahrael Boutros (not the actual photo)
Image source: BouvaKitten
Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)
It’s easy for us outsiders to say how one should and shouldn’t react to a breakup. But as many know, when you’re going through one, it’s hell. “Your brain is likely to prioritize thinking about your ex-partner in the same way as it signals you to pay attention to physical pain,” psychologist Melanie Greenberg, PhD, explains.
In fact, there’s a study by cognitive neuroscientists at Columbia University who used fMRI scans to look at brain activity in unmarried people after they’d experienced an unwanted breakup in the previous six months.
Participants looked at pictures of their ex-partners while thinking about their shared experiences. The researchers then compared the scans to when participants looked at pictures of a friend, and when they were exposed to pain via a hot probe on the arm. The scientists discovered that the same parts of the brain lit up when individuals looked at the ex-partner pictures or experienced physical pain, but not when they looked at the friend pictures.
To get over a breakup, Greenberg suggests:
Think about all the bad parts of the past relationship. We tend to idealize lost relationships, but you can compensate for this by deliberately thinking about when he or she acted like a jerk or was oblivious to your needs.
But our emotions are very adept at getting the best of us. According to a survey of 2,000 Americans from all across the country, people give themselves an average of about four days to wallow in sadness immediately after a relationship ends.
For a serious relationship, the healing that comes after typically takes just over six months.
Women are twice more likely than men to have lonely sobbing sessions, and two girls/guys nights out with friends are normal in the process of getting over an ex. And while the majority—65 percent—claim they never contact former exes, considering how ugly this particular breakup was, can we really blame the woman for going to town with her razor?
People who read the story have had a lot of strong reactions it
