Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Cup Of Coffee (Closed)

by

Today is a national Café au Lait day. Show us your cups!

#1 Thick Layer Of Cream And Syrup

#2 Vibes

#3 This Was My Great-Grandmas Cup Until She Passed It Down To Me😄 Isn’t It Beautiful?

#4 Mine Didn’t Turn Out The Way I Expected It To Be

#5 Simple Day.

#6 My Coffee From Valentine’s Day, With An Accidental Heart

#7 Foam.

#8 After Sampling Many Of Their Over 70 Samples

#9 Seasalt Milkchocolate Latte At Chocoloney’s In Amsterdam.

#10 When We Were In Florence

#11 Just Milk And A Little Sugar

#12 Already Drank My Coffee But It’s A Coffee Cup/Pipe I Got For Christmas.

#13 Starbucks

#14 I Have Mine Black, Otherwise I Personally Feel Like Its Coffee Drink, Not Coffee :)

#15 Everybody Needs A Frothing Wand. Seriously.

#16 Dreamy

#17 Inhale

#18 I Like My Coffee.. Strong^^

#19 Better Together

#20 Ice Cubes Made A Frozen Smile In The Ice-Coffee This Morning!

