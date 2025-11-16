Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Cup Of Coffee (Closed)

Today is a national Café au Lait day. Show us your cups!
#1 Thick Layer Of Cream And Syrup
#2 Vibes
#3 This Was My Great-Grandmas Cup Until She Passed It Down To Me😄 Isn’t It Beautiful?
#4 Mine Didn’t Turn Out The Way I Expected It To Be
#5 Simple Day.
#6 My Coffee From Valentine’s Day, With An Accidental Heart
#7 Foam.
#8 After Sampling Many Of Their Over 70 Samples
#9 Seasalt Milkchocolate Latte At Chocoloney’s In Amsterdam.
#10 When We Were In Florence
#11 Just Milk And A Little Sugar
#12 Already Drank My Coffee But It’s A Coffee Cup/Pipe I Got For Christmas.
#13 Starbucks
#14 I Have Mine Black, Otherwise I Personally Feel Like Its Coffee Drink, Not Coffee :)
#15 Everybody Needs A Frothing Wand. Seriously.
#16 Dreamy
#17 Inhale
#18 I Like My Coffee.. Strong^^
#19 Better Together
#20 Ice Cubes Made A Frozen Smile In The Ice-Coffee This Morning!
