28 ‘For Rich Guys Only’ Fads That Other People Find Nothing But Weird And Stupid

Whenever we read another wild or completely bizarre news about some insanely rich guy doing something that we mere mortals wouldn’t only lack the money for, but also the imagination for, we ask ourselves – what the hell is going on?
Why have some incredibly expensive and, from our point of view, meaningless hobbies become firmly associated in the public consciousness with the most moneyed folk? And where is that fine line between reckless spending and just ‘can afford’ hobbies? Well, this viral thread on the AskReddit community is dedicated to such hobbies, and Bored Panda has made a selection of the best opinions from this thread for you.
Hunt endangered animals.
Visit the titanic wreck in a cheap submarine.
Fox hunting.
Buying an expensive car and then keeping it in your garage without ever actually driving it.
Collecting all the resources and money so they own millions of times more than their fair share?
Climb everest.
Buying $500 vintage jeans.
Fund raisers for yacht clubs.
Some rich people get super into collecting exotic pets. Like, yeah man, I’m sure your pet tiger is real fun until it starts thinking you look like a snack. Imagine trying to explain to your insurance company that your cheetah ate your couch… and your neighbor.
Marlin fishing
buy a multi million dollar sports fishing boat. have a full time captain to maintain it. compete in marlin tournaments during season where there is big money pay outs for winning and the owners also do side bets w each other.
then spend 12 hours mindlessly trolling around and prob not catch anything other than sun burn and bordom.
Rich Arabs cloning camels by the dozen because that first camel was really pretty. Cute.
Buying modern ‘art’.
Consume food or drink with gold on or in it. Basically, eat gold.
Collecting felony convictions.
Starting and hiding the existence of a second family as a result of cheating on their partner.
Firework shows. And we are talking multi-million dollar contracts in some cases. Literally throwing money into the sky to burn.
Collecting expensive handbags.
Run around the city dressed like a bat.
Polo.
Collect sneakers
Activities that cost a lot of money but come with a higher risk of death.
Examples include space tourism, gliding sailing/yachts etc.
Fly 150 of us out to an island and only the sole survivor makes it home.
Anything with horses.
Collect watches.
Extreme Bathing like having a luxurious bath rituals, including using rare ingredients or soaking in extravagant locations, can come off as over the top.
Yacht Racing.
Golf.
play casino
