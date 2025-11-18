Hey Pandas, What Fears Or Phobias Do You Have? (Closed)

What are you most afraid of? It can be a small fear or a large fear.
#1
Losing vision. I know this would be scary for anyone, but like my fear is irrational and causes me to avoid things like bright lights and lasers. I have blindness related OCD, so I used to ruminate and it’d get really bad.
When my anxiety was really bad, I used to not be able to go to sleep cuz I had this irrational belief that if I went to sleep, then I would wake up blind. This led to my somniphobia, the fear of sleeping. The slow loss of consciousness and thus control when you fall asleep was really scary to me, especially when I know that it’s inevitable.
I was taking a medication that gave me really bad anxiety as a side effect. Don’t worry, I’m better now :) I still have the fear of blindness, but I’m not constantly thinking about it, and the somniphobia only comes back when I’m really really anxious, which hasn’t happened for probably half a year.
#2
I have trypanophobia (fear of vaccines), and I’m also claustrophobic. I also think I have thalassophobia, but, more specifically, I’m afraid of deep, dark water. I also have a slight fear of pain, no matter what kind of pain it is.
#3
Not really a phobia per se, but rubbery stuff makes me strangely uncomfortable. This along with their tendency to pop and scare the c**p out of you means I HATE balloons 🎈.
