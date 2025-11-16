149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

It’s okay to admit it: you’re a sucker for retro video games. It’s OK because there’s a reason why so many people are into them. As with everything vintage, the sense of nostalgia for our childhood and the “good old times” still grips our curiosity like nothing else.
It’s crazy when you think about it. One day, you’re playing Sonic the Hedgehog on your Sega Mega Drive, and in the blink of an eye, you’re binge-gaming The Legend of Zelda on a Nintendo Switch.
Don’t get us wrong: we’re huge fans of the new AAA titles, but there’s something different about exploring the world of retro gaming through eyes that are now used to 3D graphics and insane animations. The visuals of old classic video games might not be as good as modern titles, but it’s all part of their charm.
#1 Super Mario Bros. 3
The best retro games have the power to take us back to a time when we could just kick back and play with our siblings, parents, or friends. And no retro game does that better than Super Mario Bros. 3. The music is iconic. The graphics are timeless. The gameplay is challenging but fair — and there’s a reason why it’s been ranked as one of the top games for NES! It’s basically impossible that you never played this classic at least once in your life, but in case you didn’t, then you’re in for a treat: it’s still just as fun today as it was back in the 1990s!
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Tetris
If we talk about puzzle games, it has to be Tetris. It was invented by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and has established itself as one of the great early video games. The objective of this game is simple: you must use the falling blocks of different shapes to fill the rows without leaving gaps to gain points. If you want to really instigate your competitive side, there’s a multiplayer version where you can play against other players worldwide and see which one of you will be the last one standing!
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
The third release in The Legend Of Zelda franchise, it was one of the best games to see the light in the ’90s, and I would argue that it’s also one of the best games in general. It’s a classic Zelda title with all the elements that make up a great game: engaging gameplay mechanics, an intriguing story, and the memorable characters that made us fall in love with the series in the first place. Its spiritual successor, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, was released in 2013.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Ms. Pac-Man
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Donkey Kong
Did you know that Donkey Kong is the very first game in both the Donkey Kong and the Mario series? Talk about vintage video games! Donkey Kong is an essential part of the history of video games and saw the light for the first time in 1981. It represented the desperate efforts of Nintendo to create a video game that could rival the success of Namco and its extremely popular Pac-Man. Well, what can we say? Mission accomplished.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Raise your hand if you also spent your childhood afternoons playing with the most famous hedgehog of all time! If you didn’t, let us tell you what you missed. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a platform game that follows a blue hedgehog who runs through side-scrolling levels collecting rings and defeating enemies along the way. Unlike the first game, this one features a multiplayer mode, a new character (Tails), and faster gameplay.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Duck Hunt
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Street Fighter II Turbo
Street Fighter II Turbo was a massive success when it launched in 1992 on arcade machines. It was a big deal for two reasons: one, it helped establish Capcom as a major player in the video game industry; two, it introduced a more intense gameplay experience and new special moves for the characters that contributed to its popularization. There’s no doubt it’s one of the best ’90s games, period.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Super Mario Kart
For those who didn’t notice, the first Super Mario Kart was released 30 years ago. Yep, 1992. Sure, the first title is a little rough around the edges compared to its modern siblings, but that’s what makes it so charming. It represented an important stepping stone for the franchise since it led to the expansion and popularization of the Mario series outside of the “platform games” category. It’s often credited for creating the kart-racing subgenre of video games.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Space Invaders
The game that started it all! Space Invaders, released in 1978 by Taito, defined the video game industry with its simple graphics and gameplay. It paved the way for the next generation of shoot ’em up games to the point it has been considered one of the most influential games of all time. Space Invaders is also considered the pioneer that initiated the golden age of video games, a period around the 1970s and 1980s that witnessed the insane growth and rising popularity of video games in the global industry.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Outrun
We all remember how it felt to be a young, carefree driver with nothing but the open road ahead and Outrun’s awesome soundtrack to keep us company. Recognized for its pioneering hardware and graphics, Outrun was a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing arcade title of 1987. It was the first experience with racing games for many kids in the 1980s, and despite not being the very first racing game, it set the bar for other titles of the same genre released in the following years.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Paperboy
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Pong
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Streets Of Rage 2
Known as Bare Knuckle II in Japan, Streets of Rage 2 has everything you could ask for from a video game. It’s got a killer soundtrack and fast-paced mechanics, and it’s one of those games that has you up at 3 AM saying, “just 10 more minutes.” It received critical acclaim and was a bestseller for months. It’s widely considered the best entry in the series, the best beat ’em up game for the Sega Genesis, and overall, one of the most incredible video games ever.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Super Metroid
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Gauntlet
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Day Of The Tentacle
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Sensible Soccer
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Doom
Image source: amazon.com
#20 The Sims
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Manic Miner
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Simcity 2000
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Q*bert
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Lemmings
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Prince Of Persia
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Pole Position
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Chuckie Egg
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Super Mario World
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Crash Bandicoot
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Pac-Man
Image source: amazon.com
#31 The Secret Of Monkey Island
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Contra
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Asteroids
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Pitfall!
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Donkey Kong Country
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Rollercoaster Tycoon
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Myst
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Disney’s Aladdin
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Goldeneye 007
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Tomb Raider
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Spyro
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Duke Nukem
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Doom II: Hell On Earth
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Wolfenstein 3D
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Monkey Island 2: Lechuck’s Revenge
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Super Mario 64
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Tron
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Galaxian
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Double Dragon
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Warcraft: Orcs & Humans
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Maniac Mansion
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Final Fantasy 7
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Frogger
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Grand Theft Auto
Image source: amazon.com
#58 NBA Jam
Image source: amazon.com
#59 Golden Axe
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Starcraft
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Silent Hill
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Warcraft II: Tides Of Darkness
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Dig Dug
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Mortal Kombat 3
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Baldur’s Gate
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Ghouls’n Ghosts
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Flashback
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Star Wars: X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Donkey Kong Jr.
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Dune
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Star Wars: Dark Forces
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Dune II: The Building Of A Dynasty
Image source: amazon.com
#73 Marble Madness
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Commander Keen
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Toejam & Earl
Image source: amazon.com
#76 Leisure Suit Larry In The Land Of The Lounge Lizards
Image source: amazon.com
#77 Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night
Image source: amazon.com
#78 Galaga
Image source: amazon.com
#79 Mega Man 2
Image source: amazon.com
#80 Ducktales
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Command & Conquer
Image source: amazon.com
#82 Age Of Empires
Image source: amazon.com
#83 Chrono Trigger
Image source: amazon.com
#84 Bubble Bobble
Image source: amazon.com
#85 Unreal Tournament
Image source: amazon.com
#86 Dr. Mario
Image source: amazon.com
#87 Kirby’s Dream Land
Image source: amazon.com
#88 Spy Hunter
Image source: amazon.com
#89 Burgertime
Image source: amazon.com
#90 Ultima Iv: Quest Of The Avatar
Image source: amazon.com
#91 Worms Armageddon
Image source: amazon.com
#92 Joust
Image source: amazon.com
#93 Ecco The Dolphin
Image source: amazon.com
#94 UFO: Enemy Unknown
Image source: amazon.com
#95 Sid Meier’s Pirates!
Image source: amazon.com
#96 Theme Park
Image source: amazon.com
#97 After Burner
Image source: amazon.com
#98 Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon
Image source: amazon.com
#99 Wing Commander II: Vengeance Of The Kilrathi
Image source: amazon.com
#100 Lands Of Lore: The Throne Of Chaos
Image source: amazon.com
#101 Scorched Earth
Image source: amazon.com
#102 R-Type
Image source: amazon.com
#103 Half-Life 2
Image source: amazon.com
#104 Metal Gear Solid
Image source: amazon.com
#105 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2
Image source: amazon.com
#106 The Simpsons Arcade Game
Image source: amazon.com
#107 Twisted Metal
Image source: amazon.com
#108 Sonic & Knuckles
Image source: amazon.com
#109 Pokémon Yellow
Image source: amazon.com
#110 Mario Party
Image source: amazon.com
#111 F-Zero
Image source: amazon.com
#112 Road Rash
Image source: amazon.com
#113 Metal Slug
Image source: amazon.com
#114 Defender
Image source: amazon.com
#115 King’s Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder!
Image source: amazon.com
#116 Quest For Glory: So You Want To Be A Hero
Image source: amazon.com
#117 Lemmings 2: The Tribes
Image source: amazon.com
#118 Railroad Tycoon
Image source: amazon.com
#119 Time Crisis
Image source: amazon.com
#120 Spy vs. Spy
Image source: amazon.com
#121 Boulder Dash
Image source: amazon.com
#122 Eye Of The Beholder
Image source: amazon.com
#123 R. B. I. Baseball
Image source: amazon.com
#124 Alley Cat
Image source: amazon.com
#125 Stunts
Image source: amazon.com
#126 Grandia
Image source: amazon.com
#127 NHL 96
Image source: amazon.com
#128 Shenmue
Image source: amazon.com
#129 Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior
Image source: amazon.com
#130 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Image source: amazon.com
#131 Tecmo Super Bowl
Image source: amazon.com
#132 Earthbound
Image source: amazon.com
#133 California Games
Image source: amazon.com
#134 Splatterhouse
Image source: amazon.com
#135 Street Fighter Alpha 3
Image source: amazon.com
#136 Quest For Glory: Shadows Of Darkness
Image source: amazon.com
#137 Dungeon Master
Image source: amazon.com
#138 Gunstar Heroes
Image source: amazon.com
#139 Shadowrun
Image source: amazon.com
#140 Micro Machines
Image source: amazon.com
#141 Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast
Image source: amazon.com
#142 Elite
Image source: amazon.com
#143 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Image source: amazon.com
#144 Shadow Of The Colossus
Image source: amazon.com
#145 Halo: Combat Evolved
Image source: amazon.com
#146 Super Mario Galaxy
Image source: amazon.com
#147 Super Mario Rpg: Legend Of The Seven Stars
Image source: amazon.com
#148 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
Image source: amazon.com
#149 Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
Image source: amazon.com
