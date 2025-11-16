149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

by

It’s okay to admit it: you’re a sucker for retro video games. It’s OK because there’s a reason why so many people are into them. As with everything vintage, the sense of nostalgia for our childhood and the “good old times” still grips our curiosity like nothing else.

If you’re into retro fun, chances are you’ll also enjoy exploring daily NYT game hints and puzzles, a modern twist on brainy entertainment.

It’s crazy when you think about it. One day, you’re playing Sonic the Hedgehog on your Sega Mega Drive, and in the blink of an eye, you’re binge-gaming The Legend of Zelda on a Nintendo Switch.

Don’t get us wrong: we’re huge fans of the new AAA titles, but there’s something different about exploring the world of retro gaming through eyes that are now used to 3D graphics and insane animations. The visuals of old classic video games might not be as good as modern titles, but it’s all part of their charm.

#1 Super Mario Bros. 3

The best retro games have the power to take us back to a time when we could just kick back and play with our siblings, parents, or friends. And no retro game does that better than Super Mario Bros. 3. The music is iconic. The graphics are timeless. The gameplay is challenging but fair — and there’s a reason why it’s been ranked as one of the top games for NES! It’s basically impossible that you never played this classic at least once in your life, but in case you didn’t, then you’re in for a treat: it’s still just as fun today as it was back in the 1990s!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Tetris

If we talk about puzzle games, it has to be Tetris. It was invented by Alexey Pajitnov in 1984 and has established itself as one of the great early video games. The objective of this game is simple: you must use the falling blocks of different shapes to fill the rows without leaving gaps to gain points. If you want to really instigate your competitive side, there’s a multiplayer version where you can play against other players worldwide and see which one of you will be the last one standing!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#3 The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past

The third release in The Legend Of Zelda franchise, it was one of the best games to see the light in the ’90s, and I would argue that it’s also one of the best games in general. It’s a classic Zelda title with all the elements that make up a great game: engaging gameplay mechanics, an intriguing story, and the memorable characters that made us fall in love with the series in the first place. Its spiritual successor, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, was released in 2013.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Ms. Pac-Man

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Donkey Kong

Did you know that Donkey Kong is the very first game in both the Donkey Kong and the Mario series? Talk about vintage video games! Donkey Kong is an essential part of the history of video games and saw the light for the first time in 1981. It represented the desperate efforts of Nintendo to create a video game that could rival the success of Namco and its extremely popular Pac-Man. Well, what can we say? Mission accomplished.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#6 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Raise your hand if you also spent your childhood afternoons playing with the most famous hedgehog of all time! If you didn’t, let us tell you what you missed. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is a platform game that follows a blue hedgehog who runs through side-scrolling levels collecting rings and defeating enemies along the way. Unlike the first game, this one features a multiplayer mode, a new character (Tails), and faster gameplay.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Duck Hunt

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Street Fighter II Turbo

Street Fighter II Turbo was a massive success when it launched in 1992 on arcade machines. It was a big deal for two reasons: one, it helped establish Capcom as a major player in the video game industry; two, it introduced a more intense gameplay experience and new special moves for the characters that contributed to its popularization. There’s no doubt it’s one of the best ’90s games, period.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Super Mario Kart

For those who didn’t notice, the first Super Mario Kart was released 30 years ago. Yep, 1992. Sure, the first title is a little rough around the edges compared to its modern siblings, but that’s what makes it so charming. It represented an important stepping stone for the franchise since it led to the expansion and popularization of the Mario series outside of the “platform games” category. It’s often credited for creating the kart-racing subgenre of video games.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Space Invaders

The game that started it all! Space Invaders, released in 1978 by Taito, defined the video game industry with its simple graphics and gameplay. It paved the way for the next generation of shoot ’em up games to the point it has been considered one of the most influential games of all time. Space Invaders is also considered the pioneer that initiated the golden age of video games, a period around the 1970s and 1980s that witnessed the insane growth and rising popularity of video games in the global industry.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Outrun

We all remember how it felt to be a young, carefree driver with nothing but the open road ahead and Outrun’s awesome soundtrack to keep us company. Recognized for its pioneering hardware and graphics, Outrun was a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing arcade title of 1987. It was the first experience with racing games for many kids in the 1980s, and despite not being the very first racing game, it set the bar for other titles of the same genre released in the following years.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Paperboy

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Pong

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Streets Of Rage 2

Known as Bare Knuckle II in Japan, Streets of Rage 2 has everything you could ask for from a video game. It’s got a killer soundtrack and fast-paced mechanics, and it’s one of those games that has you up at 3 AM saying, “just 10 more minutes.” It received critical acclaim and was a bestseller for months. It’s widely considered the best entry in the series, the best beat ’em up game for the Sega Genesis, and overall, one of the most incredible video games ever.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Super Metroid

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Gauntlet

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Day Of The Tentacle

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Sensible Soccer

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Doom

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#20 The Sims

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Manic Miner

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Simcity 2000

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Q*bert

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Lemmings

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Prince Of Persia

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Pole Position

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Chuckie Egg

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Super Mario World

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Crash Bandicoot

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Pac-Man

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#31 The Secret Of Monkey Island

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Contra

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Asteroids

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Pitfall!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Donkey Kong Country

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Rollercoaster Tycoon

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#37 Myst

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Disney’s Aladdin

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Goldeneye 007

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Tomb Raider

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Spyro

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Duke Nukem

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Doom II: Hell On Earth

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Wolfenstein 3D

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Monkey Island 2: Lechuck’s Revenge

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Super Mario 64

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Tron

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Galaxian

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Double Dragon

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Warcraft: Orcs & Humans

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Maniac Mansion

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Final Fantasy 7

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#55 Frogger

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#57 Grand Theft Auto

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#58 NBA Jam

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#59 Golden Axe

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#60 Starcraft

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Silent Hill

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#62 Warcraft II: Tides Of Darkness

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#63 Dig Dug

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#64 Mortal Kombat 3

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#65 Baldur’s Gate

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#66 Ghouls’n Ghosts

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Flashback

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#68 Star Wars: X-Wing vs. Tie Fighter

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Donkey Kong Jr.

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#70 Dune

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Star Wars: Dark Forces

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Dune II: The Building Of A Dynasty

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Marble Madness

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Commander Keen

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#75 Toejam & Earl

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Leisure Suit Larry In The Land Of The Lounge Lizards

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#77 Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#78 Galaga

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#79 Mega Man 2

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Ducktales

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#81 Command & Conquer

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Age Of Empires

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#83 Chrono Trigger

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#84 Bubble Bobble

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Unreal Tournament

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#86 Dr. Mario

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#87 Kirby’s Dream Land

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#88 Spy Hunter

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Burgertime

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#90 Ultima Iv: Quest Of The Avatar

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Worms Armageddon

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#92 Joust

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#93 Ecco The Dolphin

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#94 UFO: Enemy Unknown

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#95 Sid Meier’s Pirates!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Theme Park

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#97 After Burner

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#98 Space Quest III: The Pirates Of Pestulon

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#99 Wing Commander II: Vengeance Of The Kilrathi

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#100 Lands Of Lore: The Throne Of Chaos

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#101 Scorched Earth

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#102 R-Type

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Half-Life 2

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Metal Gear Solid

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#106 The Simpsons Arcade Game

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#107 Twisted Metal

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#108 Sonic & Knuckles

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Pokémon Yellow

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#110 Mario Party

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#111 F-Zero

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Road Rash

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Metal Slug

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#114 Defender

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#115 King’s Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder!

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Quest For Glory: So You Want To Be A Hero

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#117 Lemmings 2: The Tribes

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#118 Railroad Tycoon

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#119 Time Crisis

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#120 Spy vs. Spy

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#121 Boulder Dash

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#122 Eye Of The Beholder

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#123 R. B. I. Baseball

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Alley Cat

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Stunts

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Grandia

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#127 NHL 96

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#128 Shenmue

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#129 Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#130 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Tecmo Super Bowl

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Earthbound

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#133 California Games

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Splatterhouse

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Street Fighter Alpha 3

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#136 Quest For Glory: Shadows Of Darkness

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#137 Dungeon Master

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#138 Gunstar Heroes

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#139 Shadowrun

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#140 Micro Machines

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#141 Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#142 Elite

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#143 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#144 Shadow Of The Colossus

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#145 Halo: Combat Evolved

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#146 Super Mario Galaxy

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#147 Super Mario Rpg: Legend Of The Seven Stars

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#148 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

#149 Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

149 Retro Video Games That Will Remind You Of The Good Old Days

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What You Got Bullied For? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Funny Insult In Your Native Language? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The Best Oscar Wilde Quotes, One-Liners, And Witty Sayings
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Switched at Birth
Switched at Birth Review: Travis Confronts His Past
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
Hey Pandas, Share Your Photos Of Nature In Camouflage (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Captain Pike Star Trek Spinoff Series Looks Likely
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.