“We Called Them Deathballs”: 30 Things People Remember From Restaurants That Don’t Exist Today

You probably didn’t notice the last time you heard the clink of real glassware at a fast food joint, saw a cigarette machine near the restroom, or got a matchbook with your check. But now that they’re gone, it’s hard not to miss them.
This Reddit thread had people reminiscing about the little things that quietly disappeared from restaurants over the years. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
#1
I miss when Pizza Hut had dining rooms. Dark, plastic Tiffany hanging lamps over each table, and those plastic red cups.
SaintOlgasSunflowers replied:
Pizza Hut is permanently etched into my brain. It was such a treat to go there. The smell of pizza when you walked in the door, the tablecloths, and the plastic red cups.
Image source: DareWright, Saumya Rastogi
#2
Matches with the restaurant’s name embossed on them, by the register, next to the mints.
Image source: Cracks-inthesidewalk, Steve Shook
#3
Cafeterias in discount stores. K-Mart had a delicious orange drink that I absolutely loved. And going to Woolworth’s for a burger, fries, and a chocolate shake.
Image source: GraceStrangerThanYou, Mike Kalasnik
#4
Salad bars, lots of restaurants had salad bars in the 1980s. Now, i can’t think of one locally. Ruby Tuesday’s, but I think they are all closed.
MKEJOE52 replied:
I think COVID helped k**l salad bars and buffets.
Image source: reesesbigcup, Zak Chapman
#5
Small jukebox at your table to choose songs and insert your quarter (for 3 songs).
zereldalee replied:
One of my favorite memories! When I was a kid, we’d go to a diner on Sundays with the little jukebox at the table, and I’d play “Heartbreak Hotel” every time. Whenever I hear that song, I’m right back in that booth.
Image source: smaartypants, Daniel Orth
#6
I remember a lot more locally owned restaurants, and fewer chains. When you were on vacation, there would be all these different local restaurants and you would have to ask around to find the good ones. And you would get food that was different than what you would have at home. Now every town seems to have the same chains and the restaurants and the food are all the same.
Image source: Ok_Huckleberry6820, Curated Lifestyle
#7
Arcade games in the pizza joints.
ThaneRob replied:
Arcade games in general! When was the last time you saw a Street Fighter or other game at any local store?! I’ve been to some laundromats with old, grubby, and often broken machines, but outside of deals like that, it’s like they just completely disappeared!
Image source: mzjjobe, Kevin Borrill
#8
You used to get a few sprigs of parsley on your plate.
You weren’t supposed to eat it. It was for decoration.
lordofedging81 replied:
I almost never see that anymore, but it was everywhere. And it had a horrible texture and was so hard to chew! But like you said, it wasn’t supposed to be eaten.
Image source: nolotusnote, Nurefşan Çalışkan
#9
Shakey’s Pizza where you could watch them throw the crusts and watch old time movies while you ate. Later, they had buffets that were great.
remberzz replied:
My siblings and I are all in the 55–60 range, and we still wax poetic about our memories of Shakey’s and Farrell’s (mentioned elsewhere in this list).
Image source: WAFLcurious, Amy Ross
#10
I was a manager at one of the last Steak n Ale’s in the country. I remember the ambiance, the engagements, the graduations, the celebrations . . . I remember the prime rib, the Hawaiian Chicken, the stained glass, the queen’s anne chairs, the kitch, the people. 25 years later I still see people in town and know their order is a 10oz prime rib, mid, with a baker, butter/sour/chive. I don’t know their names, but i know their order forever. : ).
Image source: RosesSpins, Ambitious Studio* | Rick Barrett
#11
Farrell’s Ice Cream. Every time someone ordered a Zoo — a bowl with 20 scoops of ice cream, usually for parties — they’d bring it out on a stretcher-like item, carried by two people. And they’d ring a bell and blow a siren and generally make a racket, and run around the restaurant with it before bringing it to the table.
And if one person ate a whole Zoo? An announcement, also accompanied by sirens, bells, etc. And I think for every birthday, also, which included the singing of Happy Birthday by the whole restaurant. Basically, every trip to Farrell’s was sure to include multiple loud interruptions to the meal. It was a blast.
*Edit: It’s been pointed out that it nay have been an item called the Trough where they made a fuss if someone ate the whole thing. I could well have that wrong, since it was the mid-70’s and I was around 10 years old. I certainly was never permitted to get one! :) (Had a Zoo for a birthday party, though…).
Image source: DanaMorrigan, Sandra Foyt
#12
A basket with all different varieties of crackers and breadsticks to go with your cup or bowl of soup.
normalnonnie27 replied:
I loved that, especially the rye crackers. The local place we went to also had salad dressing in a little metal thing with three bowls. I thought it was so swanky.
Image source: lldurado, Engin Akyurt
#13
Pancho’s Mexican restaurants with the flag on the table you raised when you needed more food!! Loved that flag especially when it was my turn to raise it. Ahhh memories!
wallybeavis replied:
Raise the flag! Raise the flag! You’re ready for a little more Pancho’s! I can still hear the jingle in my head all these years later.
Image source: Proud-Butterfly6622, Sean Davis
#14
Basic diners/family restaurants in the ’60s were very similar to each other, even though they weren’t chains.
They all reeked of coffee and cigarettes.
Water was served right after seating. It came in fairly small glasses with lots of ice chips, and it all tasted the same wherever you were. There must have been a standard water filtration and ice making system that everyone had.
Butter came in single pats that were on a little square of cardboard with a sheet of wax paper on top. They weren’t fully wrapped, just covered top and bottom like a little butter filled sandwich.
Jelly came in the same little foil topped plastic tubs that are around today. Syrup came in little stainless steel pitchers.
Sugar was on the table along with the salt and pepper shakers, in a glass pourer with a stainless lid. When you ordered coffee they automatically asked if you wanted cream, and if so they would bring out a little pitcher with your coffee.
There was a napkin dispenser on the table as well.
Often there would be a bottle of ketchup on the table, but not mustard. Pourable mustard wasn’t a thing until maybe 1980. Back then it came in a jar like mayonnaise and you spread it with a knife.
So many little differences over the years.
Image source: anon, Pablo Merchán Montes
#15
My first job at 15 was at Sambo’s. I was a waitress, and it was much more difficult than I expected. I learned to stay organized, think ahead, manage multiple priorities, and do everything all at once and quickly. It was hard, but once I’d mastered it, I felt a competence that helped me manage college and everything after.
I most remember my first uniform was a short white nurse’s dress with a uselessly small orange apron. And the syrup-y pancake smell of Sambo’s.
#16
Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips. Good stuff.
I remember people sitting down to talk and eat and no one looking into a device and ignoring each other.
Image source: Up2Eleven, Phillip Pessar
#17
Howard Johnson’s fried clams. Where did they get them? Why can’t anyone imitate them? It’s been decades and I’m still grieving.
Image source: Vtfla, Ben Schumin
#18
A&W had drive in service, they’d bring a tray out that attached to your window. I remember white castle in Vancouver (late 80s) had trays that stretched window to window across the car.
Image source: Adventurous_Mix4878, Ann Baekken
#19
First thing came to my mind was Little Tavern, hamburgers for .25 cents, you could get a bag full for $2-$3 after a night of drinking. We called them deathballs LOL.
Image source: Successful_Ride6920, Todd Jacobson
#20
Whether it’s nostalgia or real, I’d say the effort that went into building the atmosphere of a restaurant.
It used to be an experience. Restaurants, especially asian ones or buffets would go all out on the ambience and variety. I remember fish tanks, complimentary pots of green tea, fortune cookies, exotic fruits or dishes etc
Now as Elaine from Seinfeld puts it you feel like a hog about to fill up at the trough.
Image source: nothing_matters_ok, Josh Wilburne
#21
When McDonald’s deep fried their pies. (Pro tip: McDonald’s in Hawaii still do).
Image source: DeeLeetid, Tracy Hunter
#22
Restaurants in department stores. Hudson’s in Detroit when I was little, Rich’s in Atlanta as a young man. Got dressed up, fancy.
Image source: rusty1066, Alexander Mils
#23
You could call a restaurant to speak with someone you knew was there.
Image source: bloatedkat, engin akyurt
#24
Milk shake blenders that made the shake in a large metal cup. They would pour the milk shake into the glass and give you the rest of it in the metal cup. What a deal. Can you still get a malted shake anywhere? They were delicious.
Does Baskin Robins still exist? 31 flavors. There was a sign on the wall about how other ice cream makers could make theirs a little cheaper and their customers were their “natural prey.”
There was this one diner in Fairlee Vermont with the best pies ever. They were made by one of the employees and we knew her personally. Sadly she has passed on and the pies are just regular pies now, if the diner even exists any more.
I was happily surprised last time I was at an A&W that they still had the Mama, Papa, Teen, and Baby burgers. They had those back in the mid 60s too.
Image source: freebleploof, Louis Hansel
#25
Does anybody else remember getting the comic books from Big Boy? Or coloring in it before your food arrived?
Image source: rhombusnine, Erik Mclean
#26
A smoking section.
tsapat replied:
My first job was as a hostess at a restaurant: ‘Smoking or non-smoking?’
#27
The cigarette machine in the lobby/ waiting area.
Comprehensive_Post96 replied:
And you could push a button for matches in the 1960s. That’s how 8-year-olds like me got matches to play with.
Image source: wifeage18, Bee Ostrowsky
#28
When I was a kid in the 70s, many restaurants had paper place mats that were cocktail menus. There’d be photos of each cocktail with fun names like Singapore sunset, grasshopper, pink lady, monkey’s kiss, etc. They looked so good and I couldn’t wait to grow up to order them all one day. But sadly, by the time I was old enough to drink, those menus had long gone :(.
Image source: MHmemoi, Ben Iwara
#29
There was a LOT less variety available. Italian, American … that was it. I still remember my first taco, made from a box. Taco Bell showed up not long after.
And this was the suburbs of DC, not someplace in the middle of nowhere.
Image source: JoeBourgeois, Alex Haney
#30
Max & Irma’s near me each table had a number hanging over it and its own old fashioned phone. (The kind you talk in to the base while holding a separate earpiece to your ear) You could call other tables & generally make a nuisance of yourself. Used to call other tables and tell bad jokes.
Image source: derpnarfmeepmeep, Andrius Budrikas
