Toys are something that lots of people buy without giving a second thought, but the truth is that toys have a much more serious role than many people realize. In fact, toys have played a very important part in American history and that is something The History Channel hopes to explore in the new series The Toys That Built America. The show, which debuted in November of 2021, will highlight some of the most well-known toys to ever be sold in the United States. Even if you thought you were pretty knowledgeable in the toy department, there are probably still some things you could learn from this show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Toys That Built America.
1. The Show Is Part Of A Bigger Franchise
Although The Toys that Built America is a new show, it’s actually part of a larger ‘built America’ series of shows that have been airing on The History Channel. Some of the other shows within this franchise include The Men Who Built America and The Food Who Built America.
2. The Show Goes Beyond The Surface Level Of Toys
One of the things that makes this show so special is that it doesn’t just give a surface-level rundown of the toys it discusses. Viewers will really get to learn the ins and outs which includes how the idea for some of these toys came about and the roles they played in American culture.
3. The Show Features Interviews From People In The Toy Industry
Everyone knows that the best way to get information is to go straight to the source, and that’s what The Toys That Built America does. The show includes exclusive interviews with people who have played important roles in the toy industry throughout the years.
4. The Show Has Helped Give Back To Others
The Toys That Built America isn’t just focused on entertaining people, it also wants to help those in need. Prior to the show’s first episode, it held a philanthropic event at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore. At the event, veterans and military families received toys and other items for the holiday season.
5. The Show Will Also Touch On Various Events In American History
Not only does the show talk about the history of toys, but it also talks about the history of the United States. Some of the most important events in the country will serve as the backdrop for the discussions about the toys that are featured in the show. From the Great Depression to World War II, viewers will see how toys played a much bigger role than many people realize.
6. The Show Probably Won’t Last For More Than One Season
At the moment, there hasn’t been any word on whether The Toys That Built America will be coming back for another season. There seems to be a trend with shows in the “Built America” franchise only lasting for one season, so it seems a little unlikely that the show will be renewed.
7. Viewers Will Get To See Archival Footage
People who love history will certainly enjoy everything this show has to offer. In addition to interviews with people in the toy industry, the show will also include lots of archival footage so that viewers can really take a ride through time as the series discusses each toy.
8. The Show Will Definitely Bring On The Nostalgia
Even if it’s been decades since you picked up a toy, The Toys That Built America will probably still appeal to you. The series will take viewers back to a much simpler time and many people who watch will feel all of the warm and fuzzies that come along with nostalgia.
9. The Show Covers A Wide Variety Of Toys
No matter what kind of toys you grew up playing with, there’s a chance you’ll see some of them on The Toys That Built America. The series will feature all kinds of toys including cars, the Slinky, and Silly Putty. You might even see a few toys that you forgot about over the years.
10. Even Younger Viewers Will Enjoy The Show
Let’s face it, there aren’t too many kids out there who are rushing to watch The History Channel. However, The Toys That Built America might just pique younger viewers’ interest. Sure, they may not have been alive when some of the toys on the show were at the height of their popularity, but they may still enjoy learning about how those toys influenced some of the ones they grew up playing with.