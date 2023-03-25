Popular for his role as Kal in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Daniel Kountz has definitely made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Although he has starred and featured in several other films, his role in Halloweentown II was his star making vehicle. He is largely remembered for his dynamic screen presence in the sequel.
The actor was born in Portland, Oregon but later moved to LA, where he made his debut playing the part of Ray “the Hood” Wood in Fifteen and Pregnant. Among some of his most notable movies and TV shows include 10 Things I Hate About You, ER, Mad Men, and Youthful Daze. In addition to his amazing performances as an actor, here are a few more interesting facts about Daniel Kountz.
1. Daniel Kountz Is Also A Real Estate Agent
When Daniel Kountz isn’t on set, you can catch him helping clients find their perfect homes. At the moment, he’s a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty Inc. Though he doesn’t have an agency of his own, he has a significantly large client base.
While he’s committed to his real estate business all week, he especially loves to set aside Wednesdays for tours and property listings. According to his profile on realtor.com, he has at least 4 years of experience in the Californian real estate space. Even more, he is committed to guiding clients through the purchasing process from start to finish.
2. He Played A Christmas Carol’s Tiny Tim in The Third Grade
Daniel Kountz got his first taste of stage life way back in elementary school. He played the role of Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol in his school play. For Kountz, his third-grade school play was just the beginning, he has since gone from playing Tiny Tim in the third grade to playing Gary Osborn in the award-winning TV show Madmen.
3. He Is Engaged To His Halloweentown II Co star
It’s not unusual for actors to fall in love with co-stars on set. In Daniel Kountz’s case, he met Kimberly J Brown on the set of Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge in 2001. They started dating in 2006 and got engaged in June 2022. At the moment, the love birds have not hidden away their relationship and continue to give fans a peep into their lives on social media. Kountz himself is quite private about his personal and family life, but had no problems going public with his engagement to Brown.
4. Daniel Kountz Is Also A Voice Actor
If you think Kountz couldn’t get any more versatile, think again. In addition to his career as an actor and a real estate agent, he’s also a voice actor. Although he has currently not voiced any animated movies, he is the voice behind a few video game characters such as Francis Watkins in La Noire, Gale Holden and Zoda in Lost Planet 3, and Byggvir in God of War Ragnarök are some of the characters Kountz has voiced.
5. Daniel Kountz Loves Boxing
With social media’s rising popularity, it’s not hard to get a sneak peek into the lives of our favorite celebrities. Yes, fans know they’re great at acting, singing, or dancing, but they’d also like to know what celebs do in their spare time. In Kountz’s case, he loves boxing and enjoys spending a few hours in the ring on the weekends.
6. He’s A Dog Dad
In the past, fans were usually desperate to discover their favorite celebrity’s baby names. However, thanks to the growing population of fur parents, this is starting to change. Fans are now interested in their favorite celebrity’s pets. Well, for Kountz, he is the proud father to a Brown mini poodle-golden retriever fur baby named Luna. Her age is not known at this moment, but it is clear from Kountz’s Tiktok account that Luna is still a puppy.
