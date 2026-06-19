This Man Has Dedicated Years Of His Life To Caring For More Than 600 Rescue Dogs (27 Pics)

In the province of Santiago del Estero, far from the large animal welfare organizations that often dominate headlines, Eduardo Groh Riermersma has built something extraordinary. He is the founder of Refugio El Montecito, an animal sanctuary that has become one of Argentina’s most recognized rescue initiatives. What began as a personal effort to help abandoned dogs has evolved into a vast refuge that today cares for hundreds of animals, many of whom arrived with little chance of survival. Elderly dogs, animals with disabilities, victims of abuse, and those requiring lifelong medical care make up a large part of the population at El Montecito, a reflection of Eduardo’s commitment to the animals that are most often overlooked by traditional adoption systems.
The scale of the refuge is difficult to comprehend until you see it. More than 600 rescued dogs currently live under its care, while thousands more have passed through its gates over the years. Some were found after traffic accidents. Others arrived suffering from severe malnutrition, untreated illnesses, abandonment, or prolonged neglect. Many require surgeries, rehabilitation, specialized diets, and ongoing veterinary attention. Maintaining a sanctuary of this size demands far more than compassion alone. It requires infrastructure, medical resources, dedicated staff and volunteers, and a level of daily commitment that few people ever witness.
More info: Instagram | montecitodeloscanichones.org
#1
Image source: refugioelmontecito
According to interviews Eduardo has given over the years, a serious accident and the long recovery that followed prompted him to reevaluate his priorities and dedicate his life to helping others. That decision eventually found its expression in animal rescue. What started with a handful of dogs gradually grew into a mission that would impact thousands of lives and inspire a large community of supporters throughout Argentina and beyond.
Through social media, Refugio El Montecito has also become much more than a rescue center. Its posts offer a candid look at the realities of animal welfare: emergency rescues, lengthy recoveries, medical challenges, adoption stories, and the everyday work required to care for hundreds of vulnerable animals. Rather than focusing solely on happy endings, the refuge documents the ongoing process of rescue itself, helping people understand both the scale of the problem and the dedication required to address it.
#2
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#3
Image source: refugioelmontecito
The photographs below capture some of the dogs who have passed through Eduardo’s care. Each image represents an individual story, but together they tell a larger one, about the challenges facing abandoned animals, the people working to help them, and the remarkable transformations that become possible when an animal is given time, treatment, and a place where it is finally safe. Scroll down to see some of the rescue stories that have made Refugio El Montecito known far beyond the borders of Argentina.
#4
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#5
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#6
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#7
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#8
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#9
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#10
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#11
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#12
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#13
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#14
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#15
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#16
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#17
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#18
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#19
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#20
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#21
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#22
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#23
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#24
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#25
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#26
Image source: refugioelmontecito
#27
Image source: refugioelmontecito
Follow Us