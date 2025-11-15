Meet Hansel, A Pit Bull Who Was Rescued From A Dog Fighting Ring And Adopted By The Millville Fire Department Who Trained Him To Become An Arson Detection K-9 Officer

We hear stories about people not treating their pets very well. Sometimes it’s hard to believe how cruel a person can be towards other living beings. Hopefully all of us pandas think that no animal deserves to be abused or hurt. Bored Panda believes that the world can be a better place to live.  That is why we try to share some nice examples of strong friendships that will hopefully inspire others to do good.

While some people demonstrate their inhumanity, others try to fight brutality by showing love and care for our little friends. Today we want to spread some positivity by sharing a story about Hansel, the pit bull who got a second chance to live!

More info: Instagram (arsonk9hansel) | Instagram (throwawaydogsproject) | throwawaydogsproject.com | Facebook

Here’s Hansel, a dog who was rescued from a dog fighting ring in Tilbury, Canada

Hansel is a cheerful dog who was rescued from a Tilbury (municipality in Canada) dog fighting ring. Together with over 30 other dogs in the ring, Hansel was about to be euthanized because of Ontario’s ban on pit bulls. Fortunately, one man, Rob Scheinberg, stood up for all of the dogs and convinced the court to change its decision. The dogs were tested and the ones who were viable for adoption were sent to “Dogs Playing For Life,” a non-profit organization in Florida “with a mission to enhance the quality of life of shelter dogs to increase life-saving.” Hansel was one of the dogs who was sent to the shelter in Florida. There he was adopted by Philadelphia’s “Throw Away Dogs Project,” which trains dogs to become K-9 officers.

After over a year of training, the dog was given to the Millville Fire Department, which was in need of an arson detection dog. That’s how Hansel happened to be the first of his breed to become an arson detection K9 officer. Rescued from euthanasia, now the dog saves lives himself!

The dog was about to get euthanized because of Ontario’s ban on pit bulls

Fortunately, the court was convinced to change its decision and Hansel, together with other dogs of the same fate, were sent to a shelter

Hansel was adopted by Philadelphia’s “Throw Away Dogs Project,” which trains dogs to become K-9 officers

After over a year of training the dog was given to the Millville Fire Department, which was in need of an arson detection dog

That’s how Hansel happened to be the first of his breed to become an arson detection K-9 officer

He has also won the Law Enforcement and Detection Hero Dog 2021 award

He is specifically trained to identify ignitable liquids, such as gasoline and diesel

Other departments, following Hansel’s example, have also expressed interest in taking in pit bulls as arson detection dogs

Over the time the dog has not only helped the fire department to save lives, but also made a best friend, his handler, firefighter Tyler Van Leer

Hansel and Tyler have become “the dynamic duo in a very special field”

In one of his interviews, Tyler revealed that they are inseparable

“He is just an awesome dog. I wouldn’t ask for any other dog”

Patrick Penrose
