Injured Tortoise Receives World’s First 3D Printed Shell

When Freddy the tortoise was caught in a bush fire in Brazil, his chances of survival were slim. But thanks to a group of pioneering surgeons known as The Animal Avengers, Freddy not only survived his ordeal – he is also now the proud owner of the world’s first 3D printed shell!
“Freddy was the first tortoise in the world to receive a fully rebuilt hull and the first creature that we, as a newly formed group of animal rescuers, decided to help,” said Designer Cicero Moraes, a member of the volunteer group based in Sao Paulo. He designed the shell by reconstructing a 3D computer image based on various pictures he took of Freddy. He then sent the design to Dr Paulo Miamoto, a dental surgeon, who turned the design into reality with the use of a 3D printer. And as you can see, Freddie looks more than happy in his newly printed home! Good work Animal Avengers! Tony Stark would be proud! You can also fund them here. (h/t)
Freddie the tortoise is lucky to be alive after getting burned in a bush fire
His shell was badly damaged so a group of volunteers made him a new one…with a 3D printer!
The group call themselves The Animal Avengers, and as you can see, their skills are superhuman
The new shell fitted Freddy perfectly but it needed a little color
So the team hand-painted it to look as natural as possible
It looks just as good as the real thing!
The Animal Avengers assemble includes four vets, one dental surgeon and a 3D designer
The real Avengers are nothing compared to this superhero team!
Watch Freddy in action here:
