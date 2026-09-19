Renee Paquette: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Renee Paquette
September 19, 1985
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
41 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Renee Paquette?
Renee Jane Paquette is a Canadian-American television personality and sports broadcaster, known for her engaging interviews and insightful commentary in the wrestling world. Her adaptable approach to media has captivated a broad audience.
Her breakout came in WWE, where she transitioned from backstage interviewer to the company’s first full-time female commentator. This groundbreaking role quickly established her as a prominent voice in sports entertainment.
Early Life and Education
Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Renee Jane Paquette developed an early interest in performance, exploring improv comedy after high school. Her father, Denis Paquette, a concert promoter, often brought her backstage to events.
She pursued comedic acting in Los Angeles before returning to Toronto, eventually finding her calling in broadcasting with The Score Television Network, which laid the groundwork for her distinctive career.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to professional wrestler Jonathan Good, known as Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette’s high-profile relationship began in 2013 while both worked for WWE. They held an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in April 2017.
Paquette and Good share one child, Nora Murphy Good, born in June 2021, with whom they actively co-parent.
Career Highlights
Renee Paquette carved out a significant career in sports entertainment, notably becoming WWE’s first full-time female commentator for Monday Night Raw. Her on-air versatility extended to hosting programs like Unfiltered with Renee Young on the WWE Network.
Beyond broadcasting, Paquette expanded her media presence by launching her popular podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette, which quickly garnered a large following. She also authored the Amazon bestselling cookbook Messy In The Kitchen.
Signature Quote
“I want to create a space where people can be themselves and tell their stories in a real and authentic way.”
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