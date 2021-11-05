Remembering The Snow Owls From The Masked Singer Season 4

The Masked Singer has only been on the air for a couple of years, but it’s already become one of the most popular competition shows on TV. Each season, a group of celebrities dons quirky costumes and hits the stage to perform songs. However, the celebrities’ identities aren’t revealed until they are eliminated from the competition or until the winner is declared. During the show’s six-season run, there have been some very memorable competitors, and the Snow Owls from season four are among them. Not only did the Snow Owls have a great costume, but they were also the first to compete on the show as a duo. Even though they didn’t win, they will always go down in Masked Singer history. Let’s take a look back at the Snow Owls from season four of The Masked Singer.
What Songs Did The Snow Owls Perform?
Anyone who has ever watched a singing competition show knows that song selection plays a major role in a contestant’s success. No matter how talented a singer is, there are certain songs that suit people’s voices better than others. That said, the Snow Owls initially did a great job picking songs that worked well with both of their voices. During their first performance, they sang “Say Something” by A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera and they received positive feedback from the judges. Their second song was “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor and John Legend. After their first two songs, it seemed like the Snow Owls had a solid chance at winning, but all of that changed after their third performance. The third song the Snow Owls sang was “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli & Celine Dion and this performance continued to make fans feel like the Snow Owls had the potential to go all the way. However, this song wasn’t as good of a fit for their voices as their previous two performances. Sadly, however, the Snow Owls were eliminated during the smackdown round against popcorn after they sang “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion.
Who Were The Snow Owls?
One of the things that make The Masked Singer so interesting is the fact that the celebrities who compete on the show aren’t always a real singer. There could literally be almost any famous person under the mask which makes it even more difficult to guess who’s who. When it comes to the Snow Owls, though, it was fairly obvious that these two came from a legitimate singing background. In fact, some viewers had already correctly guessed their real identities. When they took their masks off, it was revealed that the Snow Owls were actually Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman. The couple has been married for 30 years and they have both had successful careers in the entertainment industry. Clint is a country music legend and a Grammy Awar winner. He is best known for songs such as “Something That We Do” and “Like The Rain”. Lisa, who is better known for being an actress, has released four albums. Her most noteworthy song was the 1999 track “When I Said I Do” which she appeared on with her husband. The song was nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.
What The Snow Owls Had To Say About Their Experience On The Masked Singer
The Snow Owls may not have won The Masked Singer, but being on the show was still a great experience for both of them. However, they both admitted that the Snow Owl costume wasn’t the most comfortable thing in the world. During an interview with People, Clint said, “It was fun in all the ways you would imagine, but I wish I’d had an air conditioner in there. It was like hot yoga without the yoga. It was a sweatbox. And then maneuvering around that in that egg was really challenging. We could only move negative two miles an hour.” Clint also added, ” There were times when it was a little tricky moving around getting on stage and all that, and something would happen in that process and the heart rate would go up 20 beats. I’m used to relaxing before a show so this was really different.” All in all, being on the show was a great way for Clint and Lisa to get the opportunity to work together again. Fans of The Masked Singer are hoping that they haven’t seen the last of the Snow Owls as a duo. While they probably won’t ever wear that costume again, I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of Clint and Lisa on stage together.