Woman Turned Passive Aggressive After Everyone Forgot About Her Birthday, Ended Up Being Called A ‘Petty A-Hole’

Story time. On my 17th birthday, a good friend of mine offered to meet up and hang out around town. I kinda half expected for it to become a birthday celebration at some point, but nope. We spent more than half a day just walking around town, doing nothing.
Technology was a thing back then, he could’ve easily learned that it was my birthday, but he didn’t, and you know what? It was still cool, I got to hang out with a friend the whole day. And other friends congratulated me, so it was a great day.
Now, imagine if absolutely nobody congratulated you on your birthday. Not even your family. This is what happened to this one Reddit user who shared her story of how everyone forgot her birthday, and she got a bit upset about it.
What are the chances of everyone—and I mean everyone—forgetting your birthday? Probably slim, but never zero
Meet u/The_Pickle_Thieves, who introduced herself as a 19-year-old female who recently had a birthday. (Happy birthday, by the way!) She turned to the Am I The A-Hole community on Reddit, asking the lovely people there if she was wrong to get upset and become passive aggressive with people who forgot to congratulate her on her birthday.
You see, Pickle explained that she is one of those people who does her darndest to remember everyone’s birthdays, to at the very least congratulate them, or, if she can, get them a gift.
Well, her birthday came around. And, believe it or not, despite things like technology and social media reminding everyone of everyone else’s special days, and despite some people being very close to OP, nobody wished her a happy birthday. As if everyone had agreed upon it and executed it flawlessly.
This Reddit user shared her story of how her family and friends completely forgot her birthday
Needless to say, she was hella upset. So much that she decided to be passive aggressive about it. Now THAT everyone noticed. And when everyone started asking questions, she started explaining.
It didn’t take long for her to learn that her friends and family simply forgot. But, instead of making amends, they came back with things like “you should’ve told us.” The most painful experience was with her mother, who did pull the “should’ve told me” trick, and then upset OP even more by calling her a spoiled brat when she was in tears because her own family forgot.
Despite these reactions, the AITA community was very supportive of Pickle. While you could argue that OP didn’t have to be passive aggressive about it, and could have simply talked about why it was upsetting, it doesn’t justify how the friends and the family reacted, acting like it’s no big deal.
So, the community determined that she is not wrong to feel the way she does or behave the way she did. Many shared their own stories of being forgotten and how they felt about it. Others said it’s really unfair how she cares about other people’s birthdays, but they don’t reciprocate.
Yet others pointed out that it’s unacceptable how some of these friends and family treated her—“why am I being insulted because you forgot my birthday?”
At this point, the story isn’t really going viral, as it got a modest several hundred upvotes and a handful of Reddit awards, but it did reach some other viral news platforms, and, more importantly, people within the AITA community heard her—and in turn expressed their support for her.
The AITA community were very supportive of her, determining that she is not the bad guy in this situation
You can check out everything by going to the Reddit post here, but before you ditch the site, tell us what are your thoughts on this in the comment section below!
