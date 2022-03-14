Remembering Emilio Delgado: Actor Died at 81

For more than 40 years, Emilio Delgado was a fixture in the world of children’s TV as Luis on Sesame Street. Needless to say, countless people were devastated when news of his passing hit the internet. Emilio who was 81 at the time of his death, left Sesame Street in 2015 but continued to work until 2021. His last on-screen appearance was in the movie iGilbert. While there’s no doubt that his passing has left holes in lots of hearts, those who love him can find some solace in the fact that his memory will never die thanks to all of the things he contributed to the entertainment industry. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Emilio Delgado.
Emilio’s Life
Emilio was born in a town in Southern California called Calexico but he spent much of his childhood in Mexico where he was raised by his grandparents. As a child, he crossed the border daily to attend school in California. Since Emilio came from a poor family, he started working when he was only about 10 years old.
From what we can tell, Emilio didn’t develop an interest in acting until he was a teenager. During his time at Glendale High School, he became involved with the thespian club as well as other school organizations geared towards the arts. Emilio made his first on-screen appearance in 1968 in a TV show called Canción de la Raza. Just two years later, Emilio was cast in Sesame Street and that opportunity changed the trajectory of his career and his life.
In his role as Luis, Emilio played the owner of the Fix-It Shop where he fixed a variety of items and was an important part of the community. During his time on the show, which lasted for 44 years, Luis became an important part of many people’s childhoods. When talking about his time on the show, Emilio told the Houston Chronicle,
“I’d been trying all my professional life to be somewhere I can change that, whether I was talking about it or trying to get into a project that showed Latinos in a good light. That’s why ‘Sesame Street’ was such a good thing. For the first time on television, they showed Latinos as real human beings. We weren’t dope addicts. We weren’t maids or prostitutes, which were the way we were being shown in television in film. Here, on ‘Sesame Street,’ there were different people who spoke different languages and ate interesting foods, and they were all Americans”.
But while Sesame Street is what he is best known for, Emilio’s resume also includes some other awesome appearances. Some of the other projects Emilio appeared in include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, House of Cards, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Outside of his work in the entertainment industry, Emilio was always a very private person. That said, we do know that he was married twice and had one child from each marriage.
Emilio’s Death
In 2020, Emilio was diagnosed with a form of cancer called multiple myeloma. According to the Mayo Clinic, “Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells help you fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs.” Although he did his best to fight the illness, his passing was a result of complications due to the disease. His death was announced by a manager who released a statement saying, “We are saddened by the news of Emilio’s passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans. He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole”. As of now, it doesn’t appear that any information regarding funeral arrangements for Emilio has been released. That said, there’s a good chance that the services will be held privately since that is how he lived his life.
Emilio’s Legacy
At the time of his death, Emilio had more than 60 acting credits. From what we know, Emilio wasn’t working on any projects when he passed. On top of the work he did on the screen, Emilio also spent a lot of time on stage. Not only did his love for performing allow him to touch the lives of people everywhere, but it also gave him the opportunity to have some great experiences. His legacy will live on for years to come and he will always be an important part of Sesame Street history.