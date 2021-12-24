Remembering Carlos Marin: Singer Died at 53

The last two years have been full of tragedy, and sadly that doesn’t seem to be changing. Spanish singer Carlos Marin has become one of the latest people to add to this ongoing feeling of sadness. The talented singer passed away on December 19, 2021, and news of his death has impacted people all over the world. Carlos had been performing for more than 40 years and during that time he released several successful projects. On top of that, he also appeared in several musicals where he showed everyone that he was a true performer through and through. Although his passing is certainly heartbreaking, his memory will continue to live on through his many contributions to the world. Keep reading to learn more about Carlos Marin’s life and legacy.
Carlos’ Life
Carlos was born in Germany but moved to Spain at a very young age. He fell in love with music as a child and it didn’t take long for people to notice that he was working with a special level of talent. In fact, he was often considered to be a child prodigy. Carlos was only around 8 years old when he began recording and it didn’t take long for him to start getting attention. By the time he was 10, he already had two albums under his belt and the future was looking very bright for him. While many young singers struggle to keep the momentum going once they hit puberty, that wasn’t the case for Carlos. As he matured, he continued to hone his skills as a musician. Over the course of his career, Carlos got to have dozens of awesome experiences which included being part of successful projects such as The Nightmare Before Christmas and the Spanish version of Cinderella. In the early 2000s, Carlos also became a member of a quartet called Il Divo. The group went on to become an international success and they released eight albums together. Although he spent the majority of his life in the public eye, Carlos was never the kind of person who was obsessed with constant attention and being in the spotlight. Instead, he was actually pretty private so there isn’t much information out there about his personal life. However, we do know that he was married to Geraldine Larrosa for three years. As far as we know, he did not have any children.
Carlos’ Death
Early in December of 2021, news broke that Carlos had contracted COVID-19. Unfortunately, the prognoses appeared to be grim from the start. After being admitted to the hospital, Carlos was placed into a medically induced coma. When he passed away on December 19, he was only 53 years old. News of his passing initially came from the Il Divo Twitter account and it didn’t take long for the condolences to start pouring in. Many fans expressed their sadness over Carlos’ death and they shared how his music has changed their lives forever. Simon Cowell, who is responsible for putting Il Divo together, took to Twitter to share his feelings about Carlos’ passing. Cowell said, “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.” Il Divo also shared a statement on their website saying, “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.” Even though Carlos and Geraldine had been divorced for several years at the time of his death, the two were very close and she was by his side when he was in the hospital.
Carlos’ Legacy
Since Carlos was such a well-known figure in the music industry, there are a lot of people who would love to attend his services. At the moment, however, it doesn’t appear that any information has been released regarding the arrangements. As mentioned earlier, Carlos was a very private person so there isn’t a lot of information on any family members (if any) that he left behind. Even if he doesn’t have any surviving family members, we know that Carlos was certainly loved by many people. While it’s true that nothing will be able to bring Carlos back, his music will continue to live on for generations to come.