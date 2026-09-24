78 Hilarious And Relatable Memes About Us All Having The Same Thoughts And Feelings (New Pics)

People often say that laughter is the best medicine. Many of us even use humor as a coping mechanism when life becomes too much to handle. I don’t know about you, but instead of drowning in sadness, poking fun at my problems actually makes me feel chipper. And what better way than to look at relatable memes and laugh our troubles away?
The r/meirl online community has a hilarious supply of painfully relatable memes, and we compiled the best ones below. Some might feel like a personal attack. Others will make you question whether to laugh or cry because they feel so similar to your situation. But if you believe that “delulu is the solulu,” then these are perfect for you.
#1 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#2 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#3 Meirl
Image source: Legitimate_Rough_873
William Shakespeare was a genius because he truly understood the human psyche. He covered extremely universal themes in his plays, such as power, corruption, ambition, politics, revenge, fate, conflict, and most importantly, love. All of them were relatable back then. But they are also relevant today because humans stay the same.
Many things connect us, no matter how much time passes. Relatable memes might not be as grand or legendary as Willy’s plays, but the essence of “human connection” is similar in both. And speaking of memes, we associate them with something funny these days. But did you know that the word actually has academic origins?
#4 Meirl
Image source: Creepy_Screen4859
#5 Meirl
Image source: endofmyropeohshit
#6 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
In 1976, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the term “meme” in his book titled “The Selfish Gene.” He compared biological genes to cultural ideas because both of them replicate, evolve, and get passed down from one person to another.
To describe how ideas spread and evolve, Dawkins wanted a one-syllable word that was catchy and sounded like “gene,” but also hinted at memory. So he borrowed from the French word “même” (meaning: same) and “mimeme,” derived from the Greek “mimeisthai” (meaning: to imitate), to coin the word we use today.
#7 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
#8 Meirl
Image source: EfficiencySerious200
#9 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
Today, not everyone knows why or who coined the word, but memes are pretty popular. In fact, people use them to communicate, make someone laugh, or just break the ice. Stats reveal that Instagram users share more than a whopping 1 million memes per day.
When it comes to relatable memes, they make you feel “understood.” I mean, it’s nice to know you are not the only one who has embarrassed yourself in front of your crush.
#10 Meirl
Image source: yeetgrenade69
#11 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
#12 Meirl
Image source: Sad_Stay_5471
Therapist Theodora Blanchfield claims that memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet they’re an important social currency in this day and age. She shares its boons by explaining that memes:
- Create connections.
- Help you say the hard things.
- Help you build emotional capital.
- Contribute to a “shared language.”
- And help you feel seen.
#13 Meirl
Image source: abhigoswami18
#14 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#15 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
Memes can also help you cope with difficulties. According to experts at Mayo Clinic, a good sense of humor isn’t a cure for everything, but laughter can do a lot of positive things. When it comes to short-term benefits, a good laugh increases feel-good chemicals called endorphins that your brain releases.
It also activates and relieves your stress response and lowers your heart rate and blood pressure. That’s why you feel better and more relaxed. Moreover, laughter can stimulate circulation and help relax muscles, which soothes tension.
#16 Meirl
Image source: CuriousWanderer567
#17 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#18 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
Another important aspect of laughter is its long-term benefits. For instance, it can lower stress hormones that weaken the immune system and boost certain immune cells that fight illness. Guffawing over relatable memes might reduce pain and help shift your focus away from unease. Along with increasing your personal satisfaction, laughter also helps your mood.
#19 Meirl
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Meirl
Image source: Embarrassed_Tip7359
#21 Meirl
Image source: abhigoswami18
“Many people have depression, sometimes due to chronic illnesses. Laughter can help lessen your stress, depression, and anxiety. It may also make you feel happier. And it can also improve your self-esteem,” experts add.
Moreover, when you laugh about a challenging situation, it’s almost like taking a step back from it. This allows you to see things more clearly. And sometimes, the problem no longer seems as huge as it did before.
#22 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#23 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#24 Meirl
Image source: bongueswimney03
If you are stressed about something, or just struggling with life, we hope that these relatable memes help ease some of your tension. Which ones made you feel, “OMG, this is so me!” and which ones had you chortling? Give them an upvote or share your thoughts in the comments. Also, here are some more relatable memes to help you cope with your difficulties!
#25 Meirl
Image source: abhigoswami18
#26 Meirl
Image source: Key_Associate7476
#27 Meirl
Image source: jmwania
#28 Meirl
Image source: Adventurous_Row3305
#29 Meirl
Image source: Joudeh_1996
#30 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#31 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#32 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#33 Meirl
Image source: liszzzzzt
#34 Meirl
Image source: nn666
#35 Meirl
Image source: Cursedwizard0
#36 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#37 Meirl
Image source: Adventurous_Row3305
#38 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#39 Meirl
Image source: Sad_Stay_5471
#40 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#41 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#42 Meirl
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Meirl
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#44 Meirl
Image source: shootermac32
#45 Meirl
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#46 Meirl
Image source: CuriousWanderer567
#47 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#48 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#49 Meirl
Image source: Adventurous_Row3305
#50 Meirl
Image source: lil_misfiit22
#51 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#52 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#53 Meirl
Image source: Jasmine_Refrain
#54 Meirl
Image source: Ill-Instruction8466
#55 Meirl
Image source: SinVerguenza04
#56 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#57 Meirl
Image source: ShadowManAteMySon
#58 Meirl
Image source: KaidoPklevel
#59 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#60 Meirl
Image source: No-Evidence8589
#61 Meirl
Image source: MustardGoddess
#62 Meirl
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#63 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#64 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#65 Meirl
Image source: smoochtouch03
#66 Meirl
Image source: orchid_breeder
#67 Meirl
Image source: netphilia
#68 Meirl
Image source: Appropriate-Push-668
#69 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#70 Meirl
Image source: MustardGoddess
#71 Meirl
Image source: worldwide762
#72 Meirl
Image source: ranassil
#73 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#74 Meirl
Image source: sex_machine_69
#75 Meirl
Image source: Spodermanphil
#76 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#77 Meirl
Image source: Blue9ine
#78 Meirl
Image source: JaredOlsen8791
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