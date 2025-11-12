Birthday Boy!!

by

Loki’s Birthday is on Valentines Day, he is a lovely boy, with no training he detects my seizures, he cares for me and looks after me when I’m not well. So every year we plan to give him the best birthday possible!

This was from 2017, we are planning his 2018 birthday now!

This is Mr floofle-but, Also known as Loki!

Birthday Boy!!

And this is the story of his 3rd Birthday

Birthday Boy!!

The cake was 100% doggy safe and he was kept safely away from the candles!

Birthday Boy!!

Handsome Birthday Boy

Birthday Boy!!

So many presents!

Birthday Boy!!

Are these all mine?!?!

Birthday Boy!!

What am I meant to do?!

Birthday Boy!!

You mean I get to tear these open!?!?!

Birthday Boy!!

Shredding paper is fun xD

Birthday Boy!!

Some of these small like food…

Birthday Boy!!

Too. Much. CHOICE!

Birthday Boy!!

BONE!

Birthday Boy!!

Scnuffle, Scnuffle, Tear, Tear….

Birthday Boy!!

*Cheeeeeese*

Birthday Boy!!

Om nom hat

Birthday Boy!!

Look at my pile!

Birthday Boy!!

Seriously. Look at my pile!!!

Birthday Boy!!

Birthdays are awesome.

Birthday Boy!!

Om nom ball

Birthday Boy!!

Doggy carrot cake with peanut butter and carbon buttons!

Birthday Boy!!

So, What’s next year?!

Birthday Boy!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Big Brother 12 Week 5 HOH/Nominations Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2010
Why We Are Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Our This Is Us Family Yet
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2021
Dexter’s Rocky Road to Redemption
3 min read
Dec, 7, 2010
6 Brothers Were Bullied For Years While Growing Their Hair Long To Make Wigs For Kids With Cancer
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Was Killing Off Carl Grimes A Good Or Bad Decision?
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2021
This Website Lets You Travel Around The World If You Agree To Take Care Of Other People’s Pets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.