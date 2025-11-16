30 Strange, Weird, And Unusual Art Pieces, As Shared In This Internet Group

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we don’t always seek out beauty. Horror films, true crime documentaries, and a towering, freshly grilled burger are all “beautiful” in their own way, but perhaps not universally appealing. So it’s not surprising that some artists would choose to create works that stimulate us precisely by avoiding conventions. 

This internet group gathers examples of “strange, weird, unique” art from around the world, from drawings to sculptures and art installations. So scroll through and upvote the pieces you find the most interesting. And if you feel like sharing, let us know in the comments about what you enjoyed and why. 

#1 When Death Fell In Love With Life, Graphite And Colored Pencil On Paper, Sergey Zagarovski, 2021

Image source: AspiringOccultist4

#2 Carved Avocado Pits Art , Me , 2019

Image source: monday_maybe

#3 Bicycle Chain Sculpture, By Me

Image source: Pink_Sock_Bandit

#4 Moonrise, Phyllis Shafer, Oil On Canvas, 2015

Image source: AspiringOccultist4

#5 Woman With Schizophrenia Drew What She Saw On Her Walls

Image source: QuantumAna

#6 My Over The Garden Wall Fanart, Ballpoint Pen

Image source: ArtofDecay

#7 “Experiment”. Oil On Canvas, 40×60 Cm

Image source: osapavlova

#8 Made From Recycled Skateboards By Disabled Skater (Me)

Image source: mobiusmaples

#9 Tower Of Souls, Scott Dow Of Corry Pa

Image source: BerkshireMtnSculptor

#10 I May Have Ruined Christmas Lunch By Saying That I See A Dinosaur In My Brother-In-Law’s Expensive Painting. Now It’s All That Anyone Can See. Do You See It Too?

Image source: MonkeyMan504

#11 Sunset Sailing

Image source: starwaterbird

#12 For A Minute There I Lost Myself By Gaia Alari

Image source: ceally

#13 Lord Of The Rings/ Eye Of Sauron Hoodie Painted With Bleach By Me!

Image source: GRiME_G59

#14 R/Art Rejected This So I Thought Y’all Would Like It

Image source: OPG_GOD

#15 Power Of Imagination, Me, Watercolor And Ink, 2017

Image source: Franco_R

#16 Last Light By Kim Dorland

Image source: MinneyGucci

#17 Möbius Ship

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Happy Little Accident. Blender Collision Simulation Acted Weird And I Got This Result By Accident

Image source: zebvisionx

#19 [oc] I Paint These Eerie Cats!

Image source: Ashbreeze

#20 “Fig” The Trash Frog

Image source: Sugarfox_art

#21 Artist Unknown. Found This In A Box In The Basement

Image source: SamW20910

#22 I Like To Paint Over Thrift Store Artwork. Finally Got Ahold Of A Norman Rockwell.

Image source: murdrfaze

#23 Dance Of The Dandelion, Salvador Dali, Oil On Canvas, 1944

Image source: AspiringOccultist4

#24 Two Of Swords, Digital Artwork By Anna Christenson, 2021

Image source: AspiringOccultist4

#25 Sis, Get Out The Way I Wanna See The Rainbow, By Marie Ève Richard, Oils 2022

Image source: marieeverichard

#26 Artwork By Lizz Lopez

Image source: AspiringOccultist4

#27 Tattoo Design Venetian Doctor

Image source: No_Nectarine_3687

#28 Oc

Image source: 00Bolzak00

#29 Western By Me Anoxical

Image source: hecticpillow

#30 Strawberry, Me, Ink And Digital Color, 2022

Image source: 00Bolzak00

Patrick Penrose
