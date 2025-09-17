Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

by

A UK doctor who left a patient unconscious mid-surgery to have intercourse with a nurse has been allowed to continue practicing medicine. 

Dr. Suhail Anjum, 44, admitted the misconduct during a hearing with the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), acknowledging his actions placed his patient at risk. 

While the panel concluded that his behavior amounted to serious misconduct, it determined his fitness to practice was not impaired and imposed no sanction.

Dr. Anjum and his partner were caught in the act while he had a patient under general anaesthetic

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: Gustavo Fring/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

The incident happened at the Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester hospital in September 2023. 

According to The Guardian, Dr. Anjum, a married anaesthetist and father of three, asked a colleague to monitor a patient, who was under general anaesthetic, so he could take a quick bathroom break.

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: sudok1/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

He did not take a bathroom break. Instead, he went to another operating theater with a nurse, listed as Nurse C, and proceeded to have intercourse with her. 

They were caught by another nurse who stated that Nurse C had “her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display” and Dr. Anjum was “tying up the cord of his trousers.”

He was away from his patient for eight minutes. Fortunately, the patient was not harmed despite the doctor’s absence. 

The pair was reported to management, and Dr. Anjum ended up being dismissed from his post in February 2024 after an internal investigation had concluded. 

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: hrpanjwani

He also relocated to Pakistan, though he has expressed a desire to return to his practice in the U.K.

A tribunal found serious misconduct but no impairment on Dr. Anjum’s part

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: call_me_salman

During the hearing, representatives of the General Medical Council emphasized that the incident could have endangered the patient, who was under anesthesia. 

However, Andrew Molloy, representing the General Medical Council, stated that the operation continued “without further incident” and that the patient came to no harm despite Dr. Anjum’s escapade.

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: Google Maps

The tribunal concluded that while it found “serious misconduct” on Dr. Anjum’s part, and that his behavior fell “far below” the standards expected of a medical professional, the risk of the incident happening again was “very low.” 

According to Unilad, the panel noted that the doctor had “put his own interests before those of the patient and his colleagues,” though Rebecca Miller, chair of the panel, also highlighted that his current “fitness to practice was not impaired.”

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: karrastock/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

“Given Dr. Anjum’s remediation, insight, and the negligible risk of repetition, the Tribunal concluded that there was no necessity to make a finding of impaired fitness to practice in order to protect the public,” Miller stated.

No sanction will be imposed on Dr. Anjum, though the panel will reconvene to consider whether to place a formal warning on his registration.

Doctor Anjum expressed remorse and called his actions a one-off error

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

In his testimony, Dr. Anjum described the incident as “quite shameful.”

“I only have myself to blame. I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself, but the trust and how it would look. I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect,” he said.

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

He added that the misconduct occurred during a “stressful time” in his personal life following the premature birth of his daughter in January. 

The doctor said the traumatic circumstances had taken a toll on his mental health and strained his marriage.

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: ravipra53127948

“I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it,” he told the panel. “I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right.”

Dr. Anjum admitted that he had unfairly asked another nurse to cover for him and had put his colleague in an “awkward position” when she caught him. 

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: ParulSinhadel

Overall, he stressed that his deepest regret was for his patient, saying, “If my doctor had gone away without telling me… this breaks me to pieces every day when I think about it.”

“I have always set very high standards for myself because the job is my passion. I don’t know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it.”

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right,” he said.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the repercussions of Dr. Anjum’s actions on social media

Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery
Doctor Caught Getting Intimate With Nurse While Patient Lay Unconscious Mid-Surgery

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Umbrella Academy Season 3 Elliot Page
Elliot Page Transgender Reveal in The Umbrella Academy Season 3
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2022
Grownish: A Closer Look at the Cast Members of the Black-ish Spinoff
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2018
Breaking Down the Silicon Valley Season 5 Official Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Superman & Lois’ Sofia Hasmik
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2020
Five Reasons to Watch Josh Gates’s Destination Truth
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
Comic-Con
The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow & More Featured On WBTV Keycard Art For Comic-Con 2016
3 min read
Jul, 7, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.