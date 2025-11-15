This Artist Creates Humorous Comics About Her Life (30 Pics)

Life is different for everyone and every single person has had different experiences. However, there are certain things that we relate to and almost all of us have experienced.
That’s exactly what this artist, Loryn Brantz, focuses on in her colorful, silly, and funny comics. The artist illustrates everyday problems that we all run into, usually focusing on the view from a woman’s perspective. Loryn also touches upon some more important topics like feminism, sexism, and other social issues. Loryn wants people to look at her comics and realize they are not alone in the world facing these types of problems, and that’s exactly what she has achieved.
More info: Instagram | lorynbrantz.com | Facebook
