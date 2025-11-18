45 Scammers Who Got ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off (New Pics)

The internet’s a double-edged sword: information at your fingertips, but also scammers lurking around every corner. From phishing emails to identity theft on social media—it’s enough to make you paranoid.
Some people, however, choose to defend themselves against scams with humor. For the past few years, Bored Panda has been diving into the r/Scams subreddit and showing you hilariously embarrassing attempts to steal people’s money.
The subreddit’s community has more than doubled in size since we last covered it: there are 783K members now! To keep you sharp, we’ve gathered new posts from r/Scams along with tips from cybersecurity pros Chuck Brooks and Burton Kelso.
#1 Some Intense Scam, Be Aware!
Image source: yannblas
#2 Found In Tumblr
Image source: Bitter_Jaguar_7914
#3 Friend Sent Me This And I Got A Kick Out Of It. Thought Y’all Would Enjoy Too
Image source: Randevu
#4 I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
#5 I Love Messing With Scammers. The Phone # Is A Spam Number That I Pulled From My Contacts
Image source: OtekahSunshield
#6 Apple Pay Scammer Gets Pissed
Image source: DefiantDeviantArt
#7 Bait Not Taken
Image source: RealRoosterhoot
#8 :)
Image source: reddit.com
#9 F*****g With Scammers Is Fun
Image source: The_Scooter_Boy
#10 Kevin
Image source: Jurrienvn
#11 I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend’s Father
Image source: blackcav
#12 I Just Caught This In The Wild
Image source: bPhrea
#13 It’s Not A Story The Scammers Would Tell You…
Image source: Apprehensive_Ad_7249
#14 How My Buddy Deals With Scams
Image source: xMrSaltyx
#15 Kindly Hit Her With That Uno Reverse Card
Image source: coreythebuckeye
#16 The Person Who Definitely Wasn’t Talking With A Bot
Image source: anonymous
#17 I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I’ve Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time
I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I’ve started replying in ways that make me giggle
Image source: sniperwolfjob
#18 A Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Whatsapp Scammer Today
Image source: apersello34
#19 Scammer Was Asking Me To “Invest $300”. Had To Do It To ‘Em
Image source: 7phyr
#20 If Messing With Scammers Is Wrong I Don’t Want To Be Right
Image source: DanOfMystery
#21 I Have Suddenly Been Receiving Lots Of Fake Check Scams, Probably Because I Respond To All Of Them. This One Is Gold🤣
Image source: RyeSicle
#22 Omg They Sent It Again
Image source: why_seal_why
#23 The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Connect A Scammer With Some Other Scammers
Image source: bradchriswick
#24 Scammers Really Dislike It When You Force Them To Venture Off Script
Image source: johndeaux588
#25 The Person Who Deployed Eighth-Grade Humor To Great Effectiveness
Image source: anon
#26 I Don’t Know If This Is A Money Thing Or A Serial Killing Attempt, But It Gave Me A Good Laugh Today
Image source: OuterSpaceCandy
#27 Most Common Lost Pet Scam (Verification Codes)
Image source: Ultimate_CatLover
#28 Very Bold
Image source: vandaloLO
#29 What Is Going On Here? (Birthday Cake Message)
Image source: grem1inzz
#30 They Didn’t Even Try
Image source: alldemboats
#31 The Person Who Made Sure The Scammer Was Well Fed
Image source: anonymous
#32 The Person Who Found A Scammer Willing To Go To The End Of Middle-Earth To Scam Them
Image source: anonymous
#33 Had To Be Reminded
Image source: Vi11agio-Xbox
#34 This Sub Has Made Me Aware Of Literally Every Scam Before It Happens
Image source: Right-Shelter
#35 Scammers Gonna Scam
Image source: reddit.com
#36 I Hate When Scammers Don’t Do The Smallest Bit Of Research Ahead Of Time
Image source: Notcodysomeoneelse
#37 I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Got This Yesterday. I Just Want To Rehome Some Guinea Pigs, Not Looking For This Nonsense
Image source: smokealarmsnick
#39 These Scammers Man
Image source: anonymous
#40 My Name Is Not Adora
Image source: PurpleSky062428
#41 I’m Sooo Tired Of This S**t
Image source: aspecial_nobody
#42 If You Weren’t 100% Convinced These People Aren’t Pieces Of S**t
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Update, My Friend Did In Fact Get A Text. Details Inside
Image source: Lokael
#44 Thanks To This Sub I Knew Exactly What This Was. Wrong Number Scam
Image source: gandhimahatma1
#45 Scammers Failing Hard
Image source: CashSZN808
