45 Scammers Who Got ‘Destroyed’ By The People They Were Trying To Rip Off (New Pics)

by

The internet’s a double-edged sword: information at your fingertips, but also scammers lurking around every corner. From phishing emails to identity theft on social media—it’s enough to make you paranoid.

Some people, however, choose to defend themselves against scams with humor. For the past few years, Bored Panda has been diving into the r/Scams subreddit and showing you hilariously embarrassing attempts to steal people’s money.

The subreddit’s community has more than doubled in size since we last covered it: there are 783K members now! To keep you sharp, we’ve gathered new posts from r/Scams along with tips from cybersecurity pros Chuck Brooks and Burton Kelso.

#1 Some Intense Scam, Be Aware!

Image source: yannblas

#2 Found In Tumblr

Image source: Bitter_Jaguar_7914

#3 Friend Sent Me This And I Got A Kick Out Of It. Thought Y’all Would Enjoy Too

Image source: Randevu

#4 I’m Still Getting Those Random Messages. How Do You Deal With Yours?

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

#5 I Love Messing With Scammers. The Phone # Is A Spam Number That I Pulled From My Contacts

Image source: OtekahSunshield

#6 Apple Pay Scammer Gets Pissed

Image source: DefiantDeviantArt

#7 Bait Not Taken

Image source: RealRoosterhoot

#8 :)

Image source: reddit.com

#9 F*****g With Scammers Is Fun

Image source: The_Scooter_Boy

#10 Kevin

Image source: Jurrienvn

#11 I Was Surprised To Get A Message From A High School Friend’s Father

Image source: blackcav

#12 I Just Caught This In The Wild

Image source: bPhrea

#13 It’s Not A Story The Scammers Would Tell You…

Image source: Apprehensive_Ad_7249

#14 How My Buddy Deals With Scams

Image source: xMrSaltyx

#15 Kindly Hit Her With That Uno Reverse Card

Image source: coreythebuckeye

#16 The Person Who Definitely Wasn’t Talking With A Bot

Image source: anonymous

#17 I Used To Live In Los Angeles. I’ve Never Owned A House. I Get These Texts All The Time

I have no idea how this scam even works or what the end game is. But I’ve started replying in ways that make me giggle

Image source: sniperwolfjob

#18 A Pleasant Conversation I Had With A Whatsapp Scammer Today

Image source: apersello34

#19 Scammer Was Asking Me To “Invest $300”. Had To Do It To ‘Em

Image source: 7phyr

#20 If Messing With Scammers Is Wrong I Don’t Want To Be Right

Image source: DanOfMystery

#21 I Have Suddenly Been Receiving Lots Of Fake Check Scams, Probably Because I Respond To All Of Them. This One Is Gold🤣

Image source: RyeSicle

#22 Omg They Sent It Again

Image source: why_seal_why

#23 The Person Who Was Kind Enough To Connect A Scammer With Some Other Scammers

Image source: bradchriswick

#24 Scammers Really Dislike It When You Force Them To Venture Off Script

Image source: johndeaux588

#25 The Person Who Deployed Eighth-Grade Humor To Great Effectiveness

Image source: anon

#26 I Don’t Know If This Is A Money Thing Or A Serial Killing Attempt, But It Gave Me A Good Laugh Today

Image source: OuterSpaceCandy

#27 Most Common Lost Pet Scam (Verification Codes)

Image source: Ultimate_CatLover

#28 Very Bold

Image source: vandaloLO

#29 What Is Going On Here? (Birthday Cake Message)

Image source: grem1inzz

#30 They Didn’t Even Try

Image source: alldemboats

#31 The Person Who Made Sure The Scammer Was Well Fed

Image source: anonymous

#32 The Person Who Found A Scammer Willing To Go To The End Of Middle-Earth To Scam Them

Image source: anonymous

#33 Had To Be Reminded

Image source: Vi11agio-Xbox

#34 This Sub Has Made Me Aware Of Literally Every Scam Before It Happens

Image source: Right-Shelter

#35 Scammers Gonna Scam

Image source: reddit.com

#36 I Hate When Scammers Don’t Do The Smallest Bit Of Research Ahead Of Time

Image source: Notcodysomeoneelse

#37 I Finally Received One Of These! I Feel Like A Full Member Of Society Now

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Got This Yesterday. I Just Want To Rehome Some Guinea Pigs, Not Looking For This Nonsense

Image source: smokealarmsnick

#39 These Scammers Man

Image source: anonymous

#40 My Name Is Not Adora

Image source: PurpleSky062428

#41 I’m Sooo Tired Of This S**t

Image source: aspecial_nobody

#42 If You Weren’t 100% Convinced These People Aren’t Pieces Of S**t

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Update, My Friend Did In Fact Get A Text. Details Inside

Image source: Lokael

#44 Thanks To This Sub I Knew Exactly What This Was. Wrong Number Scam

Image source: gandhimahatma1

#45 Scammers Failing Hard

Image source: CashSZN808

