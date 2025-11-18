30 Funny And Relatable Comics About Life’s Quirks Illustrated By This Artist

This illustrator, who goes by 5ish.art on Instagram, finds joy in drawing mostly female cartoon characters in a slightly spicy way. In addition to these illustrations, J. Findlay also creates lighthearted and funny comics. Most of the comics revolve around life as an artist, a mom, and a wife, topics to which a lot of people can relate.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Findlay shared how she balances humor with deeper messages: “Speaking strictly on the creative process of it, because it does highlight elements of my personal life and feelings a lot of the time, I use humor as a sort of funhouse mirror projection to appreciate the otherwise mundane instance of life.

Through a personal lens, it helps me appreciate my life and my family even more and never take either of them for granted. I like to consider these snack-sized comics as love letters to my journey navigating through life.”

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

#1

Image source: 5ish.art

#2

Image source: 5ish.art

#3

Image source: 5ish.art

#4

Image source: 5ish.art

#5

Image source: 5ish.art

#6

Image source: 5ish.art

#7

Image source: 5ish.art

#8

Image source: 5ish.art

#9

Image source: 5ish.art

#10

Image source: 5ish.art

#11

Image source: 5ish.art

#12

Image source: 5ish.art

#13

Image source: 5ish.art

#14

Image source: 5ish.art

#15

Image source: 5ish.art

#16

Image source: 5ish.art

#17

Image source: 5ish.art

#18

Image source: 5ish.art

#19

Image source: 5ish.art

#20

Image source: 5ish.art

#21

Image source: 5ish.art

#22

Image source: 5ish.art

#23

Image source: 5ish.art

#24

Image source: 5ish.art

#25

Image source: 5ish.art

#26

Image source: 5ish.art

#27

Image source: 5ish.art

#28

Image source: 5ish.art

#29

Image source: 5ish.art

#30

Image source: 5ish.art

