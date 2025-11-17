A Netizen Wanted To Hear Some Creepy Facts About Human Nature, The Internet Provided 40 Chilling Answers

Being human means sometimes being deeply ignorant about how anything works. As a child, you may have thought this was strange and, obviously, you needed to know everything, but a part of adulthood is realizing that, often, not knowing is better.
Regardless, one person decided to indulge in the more eerie side of life and asked the internet for all the creepy facts about human existence. They got what they asked for, so scroll through, if you dare, and be sure to upvote your favorite facts and comment any you know that were mentioned below.
#1
We’re smart enough to make a perfect society, but too greedy to make it work.
Image source: jdmorgan82, Geron Dison
#2
The call of the void. This occurs when humans are on high places, like rooftops or cliffs, and get the urge to jump. It’s actually pretty common.
Image source: jstclair08, Lucas Clara
#3
I don’t know if this is fact, but apparently humans have an instinct to know when they’re being stared at by someone, so when you feel like you’re being looked at you’re probably right.
Image source: lucyllikecat, Noelle Otto
#4
That pretty much everyone has the capacity for extreme evil given the right circumstances.
Image source: anon, Andrea Piacquadio
#5
Most people that die due to hypothermia get naked before dying.
This is because, blood stops flowing to your extremities, so you don’t lose body heat. Just before death, the brain kinda “gives out” and allows blood flow to return to normal. This sends warm blood to your cold limbs, making you feel very hot and sweaty, so you strip.
Before this was understood, people that had died of hypothermia were believed to have been sexually assaulted because they were fully naked
Image source: diamondhound2509, Thom Holmes
#6
One of my favorite aspects about human nature is how there are things in nature that we are the best at. Sure we’re not the fastest, strongest, or most agile. But out of everything in the animal kingdom, we can run the longest.
Humans are adapted to do what very few animals can do, which is run for extended periods of time. Here’s where it gets creepy, I saw it explained like this:
Imagine you’re a gazelle on the plains of Africa early on in human history. You see some hairless apes running towards you, but f**k are they kind of slow. So your instincts kick in and you sprint away. Once they’re out of sight you relax and go back to eating grass or whatever you’re doing. But f**k, there they are again, running slowly towards you. How’d they figure out where you went?
You don’t know, you’re a gazelle. So you sprint away again and think you’re safe, again. Then, here come the hairless apes, slowly coming for you once again. You keep repeating this until you can’t sprint anymore. You aren’t adapted to continuously run long distances, but they are. Eventually you collapse and they get you.
That’s creepy to me. A slow moving predator who somehow always finds you and chases you until you can’t run anymore.
Image source: HallucinatesOtters, Jenny Hill
#7
After a back surgery, your organs might have been moved to perform certain parts of the surgery. The doctors don’t move your organs back to their original place. This funny feeling you get after the surgery is your organs moving themselves back to their original place. Yes, they are capable of that.
Image source: VetreeleekYT, Olga Guryanova
#8
Humans lose rationality overtime when given power.
Image source: chi_chi_chimo_chimo
#9
You only need 30 people in order to trigger mob mentality in order to control an entire cowed of anywhere upwards to 10,000+ people blindly copying them.
Image source: Vasarto, CHUTTERSNAP
#10
Risks during birth are abnormally high compared to other species. Because of our upright gait (mother’s narrow pelvis) and big heads, fetuses cannot ‘fully’ gestate until being born. Humans have to be born prematurely while the head is still tiny and squishy. Otherwise, childbirth would not be survivable at all.
Image source: deepestfish, Leah Kelley
#11
We are all addicts, just to different things.
Image source: Pilry_Mead
#12
Because the eyes are not only incredibly vulnerable to infection due to the moisture, they’re also a direct connection to our brain. This necessitates an additional layer of immune security.
A seperate immune system has several advantages. Firstly, pathogens cannot travel from the eyes to the body, or the body to the eye. You wouldn’t want a stomach virus to make you go blind! A normal immune response in the eye would mean swelling, which would destroy the eye. The eye has several different layers of security specifically because they’re so important.
Image source: DeadWombats, Marina Vitale
#13
Learned memories, i.e. people 100% sure they remember things which actually never happened but were told many times by media/memes/others. I observed this for certain episode which happened less than 10 years ago and which everyone whom I asked witnessed themselves personally, but they all “clearly remember” it in a way it was presented in memes and jokes and not how they actually saw it happen.
Image source: p17s82, camilo jimenez
#14
If you happen to have brain injury, there is a condition that makes you unable to recognize objects around you. Like, you will see a fork, the colors and the shape of it, but you can’t know how to use it, if it’s edible or not, etc. Pretty scary thing to imagine.
Image source: Big-Bridge-6142, Adrian Swancar
#15
We possess the genes for regeneration similar to starfish and salamanders. They are on the same chromosome as the genes for scar tissue formation. However they are not turned on whereas the scar tissue genes are.
So technically, we could pull a Piccolo and regenerate limbs like a starfish. But we don’t because it’s waaay too metabolically demanding on energy. If we could do it, you’d likely shave years off of your life in exchange. Instead we make scar tissue to reinforce the injured area.
Image source: StopFool
#16
Your stomach acid can dissolve a razor blade, right? Well another thing is that your stomach is constantly fighting to not get dissolved by the acid. Have a nice day :) also thank u for 257 upvotes, most ive ever gotten
Image source: anon, Kindel Media
#17
We do not have any undeniable way of proving that ANYTHING going on right now is real. This might all just be an illusion made by the mind. In the grand scheme of the universe, every event that led to this exact moment are all impossibly unlikely to happen, and comparatively, it’s way more likely that the life we all see ourselves is a figment of a briefly lived consciousness in the endless nothingness of an empty space.
Image source: Doctor_Salvatore, Ketut Subiyanto
#18
We are one of the most violent things on earth, yet so social. We legit will help even our enemies when needed.
Its creepy, because we will easily team up snd go back to killing eachother.
Image source: Gunnerjackel97, Ketut Subiyanto
#19
The Uncanny Valley phenomenon suggests that we’ve had to fear something in human history that *looked* human but wasn’t
(Edit: I’m talking things that are ALMOST human but not quite. Corpses don’t creep me out as much as duplicate horror or life-like dolls.)
Image source: LdyLna
#20
There really is no profile of a person who falls victim to a cult. Anyone is susceptible. Cult members can come from any socioeconomic or educational background, any race, sex, religion.
Image source: buttercreamandrum, ALEXANDRE LALLEMAND
#21
We’re an invasive species. By definition.
> An invasive or alien species is an introduced species to an environment that becomes overpopulated and harms its new environment. Invasive species adversely affect habitats and bioregions, causing ecological, environmental, and/or economic damage.
From Wikipedia.
An opinion that’s heavily disputed is humans are cancer. I think it’s true, but this isn’t officially a fact and therefore shouldn’t be counted as one.
Image source: anon
#22
Your frontal cortex makes it breaks you via your decisions. It’s where all the critical thinking goes through the manual computer of dopamine pathways.
Ever wonder why decisions are so crazy in your dreams? Or why it ask makes a little too much sense in the moment? Frontal cortex is off during rem.
Grandma didn’t abandon having a filter with age. The decay of her frontal cortex is no longer preventing her from saying awful or embarrassing things.
Bump your head in some kind of accident? Hope it wasn’t the front, because if so your chances of committing crime just rose more than 100%
Image source: Captain_Poodr, Robina Weermeijer
#23
I remember reading that if you look at pictures of sick people, your immune system will automatically give itself a little boost just by looking at the pictures
Image source: earic23, Brittany Colette
#24
Eventually, all our graves go unattended.
Image source: DomingoLee, Meruyert Gonullu
#25
How one person can rule over millions of people. 100 million humans can fear one person collectively, and that person will remain in power for years until death. Once they die, that collective fear morphs into the worshipping of that evil person.
Image source: smackin-my-shmackle, Miguel Henriques
#26
Children are more or less sociopaths. We teach them empathy, kindness, and sharing. There are several psychologists that hold the belief that in a societal breakdown scenario children will actually fair better than adults once they arm themselves, because adults will have a harder time murdering another human.
Meanwhile, children who’s brains and emotional response centers have not fully formed will be much more able to mercilessly kill others for survival or supplies.
Image source: LinverseUniverse
#27
[Humans are hard wired to see faces in things](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pareidolia). It’s thought it was to help us stay away from sabre toothed tigers and such, but now we see the Virgin Mary in a tomato slice.
Image source: ivylass
#28
“Cute Aggression.”
Have you ever seen a cute little puppy? or a soft fuzzy chinchilla? or a cut tiny little baby, and gotten this urge to squeeze it? The reason for this is not nearly as innocent as you might think.
It’s highly speculated that the reason humans develop this urge is because our wirings do not allow us to comprehend what we are feeling when we see something “Cute” our sensors go kind of haywire, and because of this we have a subconscious urge to “Destroy” this cute entity to relieve us of the distress we are experiencing as a result of its existence.
Very dark stuff
Image source: Saint_Circa, Pixabay
#29
**Aphantasia:**
Almost 4% of people do not have visual imagination, and cannot use the “movies in the head” effect at all. Their imagination works on either language, abstracts and raw emotions or on imagining sounds and tactile input.
Imagine how absolutely creepy and alien their thoughts must be to a regular phantasic person. Their minds work more like hyper advanced ChatGPT than like those of other homo sapiens.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aphantasia
Image source: Freevoulous, Natasha Connell
#30
I don’t know what this is called but this is when I realised that human beings are extremely selfish. And I was equally horrible and a part of this.
I was in second or third grade, around 8 years old I guess? So when school got over, it was the last day or something and all the kids in my class (about 40-50 kids) ran out the door at the same time. One of the girls in my class fell over. Kids kept trampling over her. And some of us noticed that. But if we stopped to help her or bent down, we would also get trampled over. So we just ran and left. I still feel so bad about that. Thankfully nothing happened to her and she just scraped her knees and elbow. But I feel so bad about it till today.
Image source: baker1310
#31
On a recent date with a CSI I learned that a lot of people die naked on or near the toilet. Apparently people get very hot and try to strip down when close to death.
Image source: KingPnutticua
#32
If you’re bored enough you will begin to intentionally hurt yourself.
#33
You’re not as perceptive to touch as you might like to think. Particularly in areas like your back, I could poke you with two fingers inches apart and you’d think I was only used 1 finger.
Image source: braindawgs0, Yan Krukau
#34
We all have our flaws and quirks, but there are some aspects of human behavior that are just plain creepy. Here are some creepy facts about human nature that will make you shudder:
**We’re drawn to the macabre:** Whether it’s horror movies, true crime podcasts, or haunted houses, many people have a fascination with the darker side of life. It’s thought that this interest stems from our primal need to understand and prepare for danger.
**We can be cruel to animals:** While many of us love our pets and consider them part of the family, there are also people who are capable of unspeakable acts of cruelty towards animals. From puppy mills to animal testing, it’s a sad fact that some humans view animals as nothing more than objects to be used and abused.
**We’re easily influenced by authority:** Studies like the infamous Milgram experiment have shown that humans can be easily influenced by authority figures, even if it means causing harm to others. This is a disturbing reminder of how easily we can be manipulated.
**We’re capable of extreme violence:** While most of us would never dream of harming another person, there are those who are capable of extreme violence. From serial killers to war crimes, it’s a chilling reminder that human beings can be both the best and worst of creatures.
**We’re fascinated by death:** From Victorian post-mortem photography to memento mori jewelry, humans have long been fascinated by death and the macabre. While some may view this as a morbid curiosity, others see it as a way to confront and understand our own mortality.
These are just a few examples of the creepy and unsettling aspects of human nature. While it’s important to acknowledge and understand these darker sides of ourselves, it’s also crucial to remember that the vast majority of people are good and decent. As always, it’s up to us to choose which aspects of our nature we want to cultivate and which we want to overcome.
Image source: Jr_smr_Gupta
#35
We create weapons and kill other humans just because we disgaree with each other.
Image source: JellySp
#36
Some people play sick twisted games with other people’s lives .
Image source: goodwill299
#37
The eyes have a separate immune system than the rest of the body. If your body’s immune system realizes your eyes exist, it’ll attack the eyes and reject them from the body as it would a virus.
Image source: berripluscream, Amanda Dalbjörn
#38
Bacteria dictates our behaviour.
Image source: jackalisland, Anna Shvets
#39
You want a weird design flaw? Our retinas are backwards. Meaning our cones and rods (cells that react to light) point to the back of the eye.
This is evident by the blind spots everyone has which are basically the optic nerve going from inside the eye through the retina and then out to the brain.
Image source: WattebauschXC, lil artsy
#40
How some behaviours are so hard wired.
Image source: cloudswarm
