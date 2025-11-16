25 Absurd-Yet-Funny Cartoons I’ve Made That Got Rejected By “The New Yorker” (New Pics)

by

I’m a cartoonist who dreams of one day being in The New Yorker. It’s near impossible, but hope springs eternal. Here are more of my rejected efforts.

I’d still be making these New Yorker cartoons regardless of the outcome because it seems I don’t know any better. This has created an interesting situation; forcing me to examine (and reexamine) my reasons for trying out for the “show”. Turns out; I love cartooning more than I thought. So, scribbling and searching out the absurd is, in my humble opinion, an excellent way to spend a few hours each day.

If you enjoy my illustrations, check out my previous post here on Bored Panda.

More info: johnart.org

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
