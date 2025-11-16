My 14 Rejected New Yorker Cartoon Submissions That I Decided To Share Here

The legendary Bob Mankoff, who recently stepped down as cartoon editor at the New Yorker (1997 to 2017), said it took approximately 2,000 submissions to the magazine before ever getting an acceptance letter.
I don’t know why this information inspired me when it should have left me in a fetal position, whimpering for my mother.
Obviously, I have no illusions that winning at this sort of endeavor comes easy— especially now, with so much talent sending their cartoon drawings to the same address every week.
To paint an accurate picture, the number of drawing ideas reviewed weekly at the New Yorker is roughly 1,000. The number of these funny cartoons in each issue is about 12 to 20? I’ve always been a bit of a hack when it comes to math, but even I can see the New-Yorker odds and myself are waving at each other across an almost immeasurable expanse.
More info: johnart.org
