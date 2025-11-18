Dad Spends Decades Raising Ungrateful Kids, They Vanish Without A Trace, He’s Filled With Regret

Parenting is like riding a rollercoaster with no safety bar. One moment, you’re on cloud nine, basking in the pure joy of your little angel’s giggles, and the next, you’re dodging flying Legos and dealing with teenage mood swings that would make a soap opera seem tame.
Sure, we all hear about the sunshine moments, but for some parents, like the dad in our story, the reality is a whole lot stormier. Turns out, his biggest regret in life is having kids. That’s a truth bomb no one sees coming at baby showers, right?
Regretting having kids is something many parents never talk about, but it’s more common than you think
One father found himself grappling with this regret after dedicating his life to his children, only to feel completely abandoned
Dad says he regrets ever having kids, feels like he was just an ATM for them, as they always had the best things in life, but now completely ignore him
This dad didn’t just dip his toe in the parenting pool – he dove in headfirst and gave his kids everything. We’re talking time, money, energy, even his dignity. Fancy clothes? Done. Top-notch education? Absolutely. He even stuck it out for 25 years in a loveless marriage that had all the passion of a board meeting because, you know, “for the kids.”
So, what does he have to show for all that sacrifice? Well, nothing. Absolutely zilch. For the past 9 years, he’s been treated to the sound of silence from his kids. Not a call, not a text, not even a meme-forward and he’s left wondering if he’s a dad or just a forgotten human ATM.
But before you start thinking this guy is alone in his feelings, hold up. Turns out, this isn’t as rare as you might think. Parental regret is real, people! Research shows that there’s a surprising number of parents out there who secretly (or not so secretly) regret having kids.
And it’s not just because they miss their Saturday sleep-ins. It’s the mental toll, the financial strain, and yeah, the feeling of being stuck in a loveless marriage that makes this whole parenting gig feel less like a dream and more like a nightmare.
This dad’s sob story is more than just a sad tale of parenting gone wrong—it’s a peek into the messy, complicated reality of modern parenthood. You spend years pouring your heart, soul, and paycheck into your kids, expecting a little gratitude in return. But instead of a heartwarming thank-you, you get ghosted. It’s a bitter pill to swallow when the people you raised and sacrificed for just disappear.
So why does this happen? Well, experts say it can be about unmet expectations. When you’ve spent years driving carpool, slapping PB&Js together, and giving up your Friday nights to chaperone middle school dances, a little appreciation doesn’t seem like too much to ask. But when the love tank is running on empty, regret starts creeping in faster than you can say “parent-teacher conference.”
Netizens think there might be more to this story. Some folks speculated that maybe this dad did more of the ATM thing and less of the “actual dad” thing. Apparently, you can’t swipe your way to a loving relationship. Others weren’t shy about pointing out that growing up in a loveless marriage could’ve made his kids run for the hills.
One user hit the nail on the head, saying that while fancy clothes and a roof over your head are nice, what kids really want is a dad who shows up—not just at the bank, but at family dinners, for awkward life talks, and all the emotional baggage in between.
But beyond the personal drama, there’s a whole other layer to this story. We’ve been spoon-fed the idea that having kids is the ultimate life goal, like it’s going to unlock a secret level of happiness and fulfillment. Spoiler alert: sometimes, it doesn’t.
For some people, parenthood is more stress than snuggles, more sacrifice than satisfaction. And while it might feel taboo to admit, regretting parenthood doesn’t make you a villain, it just makes you human.
When you sacrifice everything for your kids, and even spend 25 years in a loveless marriage just to make sure they are ok, only to be rewarded with complete ignorance as adults, you end up regretting your life choices.
According to experts, that’s a fast track to resentment—both toward your spouse and the little humans you sacrificed it all for. Because when you give up your own happiness to play the role of “good parent,” it usually ends with everyone feeling miserable.
Regret, especially when it comes to having kids, is messy, complicated, and super personal. For this dad, those 9 years of silence have left a hole in his heart. He gave his all, but in return, he’s left with nothing but a crushing sense of loss. No happy family dinners, no grandkids on the horizon, just… emptiness.
Maybe it’s time we start being real about this whole parenting thing. Not everyone’s journey is filled with Instagram-worthy moments, and that’s okay.
Netizens suspect there must be something more to this story, agreeing that sometimes, even the biggest sacrifices aren’t enough to keep a family together
