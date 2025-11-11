Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape

by

Ukraine-born artist Mark Khaisman creates truly unique art using a really mundane material – brown packing tape. By putting various layers of translucent tape onto Plexiglass and then cutting it into certain shapes, the artist remakes scenes from old Hollywood’s iconic movies, art history, certain 20th-century cultural icons, or his own photographs.

The Plexiglass that the brown tape pictures are placed on is also used as a light medium. Light, the final part of Khaisman’s work of art, passes from behind the images to illuminate the multiple layers of tape, allowing them to interact with each other and create a gorgeous glowing effect. The final image makes you appreciate brown tape a lot more, as it creates a stunning sepia effect that makes the images from movie scenes seem nostalgic.

Brown packaging tape as an art medium is not an entirely new discovery – we wrote earlier this year about Dutch-born artist Max Zorn. This only casts Khaisman’s scrupulous and amazing artworks in a new light and makes you wonder – could this be a new movement in the art world?

Source: khaismanstudio.com (via: twistedsifter)

Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape
Artist Creates Beautiful Art Using Nothing But Packing Tape

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Kate Mara Says She Had an “Amazing” Time Working with Kevin Spacey on “House of Cards”
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2018
iZombie
What Did Everyone Think of the iZombie Series Finale?
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2019
Vladimir Putin Says Russia Didn’t Tamper with U.S. Election in Rare Public Interview
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
Employee Goes Maternity Leave, Leaves Toxic Boss To Face Her Own Chaos: “Guess Who Finally Got Demoted?”
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
Mom Tells Son’s Black Girlfriend She Doesn’t Need To Change Her Hair For Him, Son Explodes
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Bosch Legacy: Examining Maddie’s Arc in the Spinoff Series
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.