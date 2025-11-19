“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most “Genius” Ways (New Pics)

by

It’s 11 p.m., your faucet starts leaking, and there’s no way your plumber will answer their phone. What do you do? You could, of course, wait for the morning and probably watch your room fill up with water in the process. Or, you could slap some duct tape on that baby and call it a day.

The latter sounds like it’s straight from the Redneck Engineering subreddit, doesn’t it? Well, maybe because it is. That’s a community where people share questionable, sometimes even silly solutions that shouldn’t seem to work, but somehow do. Scroll down and see what the DIY engineers were up to since the last time we featured the subreddit on Bored Panda!

#1 Who’s Laughing Now?

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Cautious-Ad-7628

#2 Kitten Proofing The Underside Of My Couch

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: CleverName9999999999

#3 In-Laws Visiting. They Kept Pushing Buttons On The Remote To The Point The TV Was Wrecked, And The Dvr Was Full And Programmed To Record Till Next Century. Cardboard And Tape Solution

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Sea_Ganache620

#4 Is This Normal Anywhere?

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: ChipperPowers

#5 Hold The Door!

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: XROOR

#6 This Actually Works Great

“Why does my son have a spoon stuck to his gaming screen?”

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: No_Divide_0080

#7 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: pearlsuitcase

#8 Budget Cybor Truck

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Budget-Box220

#9 So My Kitchen Faucet Snapped And The Stores Are Closed

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: CimGoodFella

#10 King Of The Flea Market Atop His Chariot

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Mercedes-Benefactor

#11 Maine Winter Improv

WHAT IN THE STATE OF FRIGGIN MAINE IS HAPPENING HERE

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: shassis

#12 Floor Fan You Say?

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: clipanbeats

#13 Meanwhile, In Florida

Milton prep, let’s see if she holds.

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: jfphenom

#14 Home Made Smoker From Fb

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: spook30

#15 Tennessee Makeshift Bridge Using 2 Trailers

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Organic-Echo-5624

#16 Added A Bicycle Bottle Holder To My Desk

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Timmy_prime

#17 Tried Glue First, Didn’t Hold

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: xlted27

#18 No Saftey Violations Here Boss!

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: scroorgumps

#19 Oddly Satisfying Towel Holder

Wife is painting the bathroom so removed all hanging items, includes of the towel holder. With a redneck engineer in the house, that will not stand. A finger tight screw in a wall anchor and problem solved.

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: BumpoSplat

#20 Gotta Love Uhaul

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Disastrous_Pop_8916

#21 Drying My Pants In A Hotel Room

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: zR0B3ry2VAiH

#22 Found This On Facebook

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: pugganoche

#23 Does My Poor Mans Radio Antenna Count?

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: WanderingCosmos

#24 My Wife Kept Accidentally Turning Off The Dishwasher

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: zorniac

#25 Glue Hoding Together This Old Chairs Legs Gave Out

The glue that was holding together this chairs’ support gave out cause the legs to to open up when sat upon.
Nothing a nail sandwiched between some scotch heavy duty filament tape can’t “temporarily” fix.

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: BassheadGamer

#26 Passive Amplifier 4G Signals

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: techlira

#27 Mounted A Police Riot Shield To My Bike As A Windshield

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Rudyscrazy1

#28 My Brother Sent Me This

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: MegaSloth136

#29 Local Savannah Engineer

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Bacon_And_Eggss

#30 Father In Laws TV “Mount”

“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most &#8220;Genius&#8221; Ways (New Pics)

Image source: Immediate-War8837

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Overdramatic “American Choppers” Clip That Inspired That Meme Of The Two Motorcycle Guys Fighting
3 min read
Apr, 10, 2018
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Favorite Pictures Of The Sunrise Or Sunset
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Girl Rejects Family’s Apology After Sister Wrecks Her Car, Gives Parents An Ultimatum
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Miniseries Black Bird
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022
50% Of Short-Nosed Dogs Can’t Breathe Properly And Here’s How To Fix It
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
the league season 6 funniest moments
16 Funniest Moments from The League Season 6
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2021