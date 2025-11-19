“Redneck Engineering”: 30 Times People Fixed Their Problems In The Most “Genius” Ways (New Pics)

It’s 11 p.m., your faucet starts leaking, and there’s no way your plumber will answer their phone. What do you do? You could, of course, wait for the morning and probably watch your room fill up with water in the process. Or, you could slap some duct tape on that baby and call it a day.
The latter sounds like it’s straight from the Redneck Engineering subreddit, doesn’t it? Well, maybe because it is. That’s a community where people share questionable, sometimes even silly solutions that shouldn’t seem to work, but somehow do. Scroll down and see what the DIY engineers were up to since the last time we featured the subreddit on Bored Panda!
#1 Who’s Laughing Now?
Image source: Cautious-Ad-7628
#2 Kitten Proofing The Underside Of My Couch
Image source: CleverName9999999999
#3 In-Laws Visiting. They Kept Pushing Buttons On The Remote To The Point The TV Was Wrecked, And The Dvr Was Full And Programmed To Record Till Next Century. Cardboard And Tape Solution
Image source: Sea_Ganache620
#4 Is This Normal Anywhere?
Image source: ChipperPowers
#5 Hold The Door!
Image source: XROOR
#6 This Actually Works Great
“Why does my son have a spoon stuck to his gaming screen?”
Image source: No_Divide_0080
#7 Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Image source: pearlsuitcase
#8 Budget Cybor Truck
Image source: Budget-Box220
#9 So My Kitchen Faucet Snapped And The Stores Are Closed
Image source: CimGoodFella
#10 King Of The Flea Market Atop His Chariot
Image source: Mercedes-Benefactor
#11 Maine Winter Improv
WHAT IN THE STATE OF FRIGGIN MAINE IS HAPPENING HERE
Image source: shassis
#12 Floor Fan You Say?
Image source: clipanbeats
#13 Meanwhile, In Florida
Milton prep, let’s see if she holds.
Image source: jfphenom
#14 Home Made Smoker From Fb
Image source: spook30
#15 Tennessee Makeshift Bridge Using 2 Trailers
Image source: Organic-Echo-5624
#16 Added A Bicycle Bottle Holder To My Desk
Image source: Timmy_prime
#17 Tried Glue First, Didn’t Hold
Image source: xlted27
#18 No Saftey Violations Here Boss!
Image source: scroorgumps
#19 Oddly Satisfying Towel Holder
Wife is painting the bathroom so removed all hanging items, includes of the towel holder. With a redneck engineer in the house, that will not stand. A finger tight screw in a wall anchor and problem solved.
Image source: BumpoSplat
#20 Gotta Love Uhaul
Image source: Disastrous_Pop_8916
#21 Drying My Pants In A Hotel Room
Image source: zR0B3ry2VAiH
#22 Found This On Facebook
Image source: pugganoche
#23 Does My Poor Mans Radio Antenna Count?
Image source: WanderingCosmos
#24 My Wife Kept Accidentally Turning Off The Dishwasher
Image source: zorniac
#25 Glue Hoding Together This Old Chairs Legs Gave Out
The glue that was holding together this chairs’ support gave out cause the legs to to open up when sat upon.
Nothing a nail sandwiched between some scotch heavy duty filament tape can’t “temporarily” fix.
Image source: BassheadGamer
#26 Passive Amplifier 4G Signals
Image source: techlira
#27 Mounted A Police Riot Shield To My Bike As A Windshield
Image source: Rudyscrazy1
#28 My Brother Sent Me This
Image source: MegaSloth136
#29 Local Savannah Engineer
Image source: Bacon_And_Eggss
#30 Father In Laws TV “Mount”
Image source: Immediate-War8837
Follow Us