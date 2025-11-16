100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

On the hunt for a new tattoo design but want something extra special? Why not a red ink tattoo, then? That way, any design you choose, your color tattoo will instantly become something very smashingly exceptional. So, wanna take a look at what we’re talking about here? Well then, we have just the thing – a list full of epic red tattoo designs.
Now, red tattoo ideas aren’t all the same and have tons of different variations between them. First off, there are the various shades and tones of the color itself. From bright and out-there to subdued reds or even burgundy, the color itself is very adaptable to your wants and likes. As for red tattoo ideas design-wise, the world is your oyster. Don’t think that red only means hearts or strawberries; you can turn any design you wish red! One thing, though – red ink tattoos might fade faster than any other color tattoos, so be prepared to take good care of your new ink for it to be as vibrant as when you got it for years to come.
You’re right – tattoo trends do come and go, but we wouldn’t mind for this one to stick around for as long as it likes. We think you’re bound to agree once you see the unique red tattoos that are waiting for you on this list! So, scroll on down below and find your tattoo inspiration right here. Oh, and don’t forget to give your vote to the tattoo designs that you liked the most!
#1 Super Cute Cross Stitch Heart For Katie
Image source: x.unholy.ally.x
#2 Added Some Ornamental Red Ink To A Healed Elephant I Did
Image source: nevermind.tattoos
#3 All Red Backpiece Done By Billy At Downtown Tattoos In Nola!
Image source: meyuh666
#4 Red Ink Stork Tattoo
Image source: stijker
#5 We All Have An Atlas In Our Minds
Image source: jbeeink
#6 Mother’s Love
Image source: jbeeink
#7 Thank You Marge For Trusting Me To Tattoo This Lady Dragon In Luscious Red Ink
Image source: pip.fox.tattoos
#8 Elephant Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: devilsadvotatt
#9 Red Ink Hearts Drawn By Their Grandparents
Image source: jbeeink
#10 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: santa6.6.6
#11 Hands And Eye Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: _lumiel_666_tattoo
#12 Mandala, Butterflies And Flower Tattoo
Image source: danskyland_tattoo
#13 Dragon Tattoo
Image source: bluedragontattoos345
#14 Sewing Mannequin Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#15 Id My Buddy’s First Tattoo
Image source: tats.bydree
#16 Dark Red Symbols And Patterns Tattoo
Image source: spiral_spirit_tattoo
#17 Red Ink Snake With Peony Pattern Tattoo
Image source: rahon_tt
#18 An Adaptation Of A Pre Drawn Design, Changing Out The Black Stippled Flowers For Red Ink
Image source: grizzlyayretattoos
#19 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo On A Foot
Image source: phillygtattoos
#20 Red Charm I Did Yesterday
Image source: everlie.ink
#21 Red Ink Tattoo For Molly
Image source: tesspokes
#22 Kitsune Tattoo By Levi
Image source: celebrityinktattoochermside
#23 I Love All These Window Alterations They’re Super Fun
Image source: lemon.droop
#24 Alentine’s Day Flash
Image source: 5thvision
#25 Red Ink Sleeve
Image source: carapaica.art
#26 Healed Dragon, New Oni, Thanks Nastja!
Image source: dlogantattoo
#27 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: jdtattoos5
#28 Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo
Image source: bayonnetattooco
#29 Some Red Ink Minis This Afternoon
Image source: campos_atelier
#30 Birdhouse Boy Tattoo
Image source: silentmarshtattoo
#31 Woman Skeleton With Flowers
Image source: jbeeink
#32 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: jbeeink
#33 Jack Rabbit Magic In Red Ink!
Image source: c.hell.tattoos
#34 Loving The Touch Of Red And The Way These Sharks Flow Between Her Existing Tattoos
Image source: inkedby.chlo
#35 Freehand “Love” In Kanji For Mak
Image source: camille.ninelives
#36 Red Ink Snakes Tattoos
Image source: steveohtattoo
#37 Really Love Doing These Tiny Tiny Flash Birds
Image source: home__jab
#38 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: ts_art.tattoo
#39 One In A Million
Image source: jiang_tattooer
#40 Got To Make This Super Neat Melted Moth For A Client The Other Day!
Image source: mvddietvttoos
#41 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: okc__ink
#42 One Of The Few New Pieces We Added To Li’shae’s Red Ink Half Sleeve Yesterday
Image source: daphnelovetattoo
#43 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo
Image source: beisa.ink
#44 Octopus For Criss
Image source: lauren__tattoo
#45 Crane With A Lady For Good Luck For Jan
Image source: es.persian
#46 Quote Red Ink Tattoo
“Esto también pasará”
Image source: jbeeink
#47 Red Ink Scorpio
Image source: sara.mccourt_artts
#48 Hand Poked Thumb Ornament On Myself
Image source: tattoos.by.denise
#49 Red Ink Leaf For A, Done Just Before My Break
Image source: oilygoyle
#50 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo
Image source: bragi_ink
#51 Red Dragon! One Shot Roughly 4 Hours
Image source: 1skeletor3
#52 Thank You So Much Sophie, This Was An Absolute Joy!
Image source: lady.grimm
#53 Tattooed Some Matching Butterflies On A Couple Of My Best Gals!
Image source: tattooswithtif
#54 Melissa Sat Like A Champ For Her First Tatt!
Image source: dreamingofaliens
#55 Skull And Flowers Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: drawnandquarteredct
#56 Always Up For Doing Snakes
Image source: samtokelytattoosts
#57 I’m Actually Obsessed With Red And Black Tattoos
Image source: dontsleepvincci
#58 Red Ink Lightning Tattoo
Image source: dragonfly.ink.iceland
#59 Added A Red Ink Splatter Cherry Blossom Tree To Kayli’s Arm
Image source: illustrative1
#60 Soul Mates Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: chopstickandpoke
#61 Blooming Tattoo
Image source: yattedbyyana
#62 Got To Do This Little Guy Yesterday. The Red Outline Was A Real Trip
Image source: kalljess
#63 Red Dragon Tattoo
Image source: tommydessaugetattoo
#64 Red Rose With Snek
Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos
#65 Red Ink Koi Fish Done From My Flash
Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos
#66 Rose And Sun! Always Love Linework Tattoos Like This
Image source: miniaturerealism
#67 Red Ink Lettering Tattoo
Image source: fu.letters
#68 Red Ink Haku Tattoo
Image source: takko.san
#69 Red Serpent And Mountain Love Tattoos For Kimberley
Image source: spiral_spirit_tattoo
#70 Brightly Coloured, No Use For Camouflage
Image source: cerystattoo
#71 Devil Heart
Image source: siqboi_
#72 Red Snake Tattoo
Image source: ellie_tatts
#73 Why Should You Never Use A Snake As A Boomerang? Because It Will Always Come Back To Bite You
Image source: grizzlyayretattoos
#74 Dragon Guardian – Red Ink
Image source: foxxy.tatts
#75 Dragon With Red Ink Flowers Tattoo
Image source: atticustattoo
#76 Got To Do This Cute Client-Drawn Fox Today
Image source: morbid_michie_tattoos
#77 Red Ink Is So Cute
Image source: prinxesstattz
#78 Red Ink Script Tattoo
Image source: tattoosandpiercingsbyjaime
#79 She Is A Groovy Bab Indeed
Image source: bethleopardtattoo
#80 Thank You Lea For Trusting Me And Letting Me Put My Art On Your Body!
Image source: banannas.tattoos
#81 Had So Much Fun With This Delicate Beauty
Image source: redmaventattoo
#82 Rose Tattoos Never Get Old
Image source: tattooske
#83 Words Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: heykatie6192
#84 Love This Font For Roman Numerals And The Red Ink
Image source: finelinesbyrenata
#85 Red Ink Ruby Tattoo
Image source: bryanna_casey
#86 Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: _argelias_tatuajes_
#87 Writing Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: tattedbyamina
#88 Dragonfly In Red Ink And Fine Line For Javi
Image source: sara.sunrise.ink
#89 Rose Done Last Week For Isabella
Image source: torbstattoos
#90 Red Scorpion For Naomi
Image source: hannahfowlertattoo
#91 Kitsune Mask Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: cztery.dziary.rabarbary
#92 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo
Image source: yattedbyyana
#93 ‘777’ In Red For Katie
Image source: nicink.tattoo
#94 Large Snake And Flowers Drawn And Done By Me!
Image source: caicosmeticss
#95 Red Ink Line Quote Tattoo
Image source: berrytatted
#96 Finally Got To Finish Up This Beauty!
Image source: shatteredamethysttattoo
#97 Red Ink Flame Heart Tattoo
Image source: cabracega_tattoostudio
#98 Kiss Mark Red Ink Tattoo
Image source: nealia.5
#99 Frankie And Elsie For Taylah
Image source: retrosmitsink
#100 Symbol Hand Tat On Myself
Image source: bozyink
