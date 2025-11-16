100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

by

On the hunt for a new tattoo design but want something extra special? Why not a red ink tattoo, then? That way, any design you choose, your color tattoo will instantly become something very smashingly exceptional. So, wanna take a look at what we’re talking about here? Well then, we have just the thing – a list full of epic red tattoo designs. 

Now, red tattoo ideas aren’t all the same and have tons of different variations between them. First off, there are the various shades and tones of the color itself. From bright and out-there to subdued reds or even burgundy, the color itself is very adaptable to your wants and likes. As for red tattoo ideas design-wise, the world is your oyster. Don’t think that red only means hearts or strawberries; you can turn any design you wish red! One thing, though – red ink tattoos might fade faster than any other color tattoos, so be prepared to take good care of your new ink for it to be as vibrant as when you got it for years to come. 

You’re right – tattoo trends do come and go, but we wouldn’t mind for this one to stick around for as long as it likes. We think you’re bound to agree once you see the unique red tattoos that are waiting for you on this list! So, scroll on down below and find your tattoo inspiration right here. Oh, and don’t forget to give your vote to the tattoo designs that you liked the most!

#1 Super Cute Cross Stitch Heart For Katie

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: x.unholy.ally.x

#2 Added Some Ornamental Red Ink To A Healed Elephant I Did

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: nevermind.tattoos

#3 All Red Backpiece Done By Billy At Downtown Tattoos In Nola!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: meyuh666

#4 Red Ink Stork Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: stijker

#5 We All Have An Atlas In Our Minds

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#6 Mother’s Love

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#7 Thank You Marge For Trusting Me To Tattoo This Lady Dragon In Luscious Red Ink

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: pip.fox.tattoos

#8 Elephant Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: devilsadvotatt

#9 Red Ink Hearts Drawn By Their Grandparents

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#10 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: santa6.6.6

#11 Hands And Eye Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: _lumiel_666_tattoo

#12 Mandala, Butterflies And Flower Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: danskyland_tattoo

#13 Dragon Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bluedragontattoos345

#14 Sewing Mannequin Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#15 Id My Buddy’s First Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tats.bydree

#16 Dark Red Symbols And Patterns Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: spiral_spirit_tattoo

#17 Red Ink Snake With Peony Pattern Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: rahon_tt

#18 An Adaptation Of A Pre Drawn Design, Changing Out The Black Stippled Flowers For Red Ink

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: grizzlyayretattoos

#19 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo On A Foot

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: phillygtattoos

#20 Red Charm I Did Yesterday

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: everlie.ink

#21 Red Ink Tattoo For Molly

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tesspokes

#22 Kitsune Tattoo By Levi

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: celebrityinktattoochermside

#23 I Love All These Window Alterations They’re Super Fun

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: lemon.droop

#24 Alentine’s Day Flash

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: 5thvision

#25 Red Ink Sleeve

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: carapaica.art

#26 Healed Dragon, New Oni, Thanks Nastja!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: dlogantattoo

#27 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jdtattoos5

#28 Red Ink Sun And Moon Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bayonnetattooco

#29 Some Red Ink Minis This Afternoon

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: campos_atelier

#30 Birdhouse Boy Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: silentmarshtattoo

#31 Woman Skeleton With Flowers

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#32 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#33 Jack Rabbit Magic In Red Ink!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: c.hell.tattoos

#34 Loving The Touch Of Red And The Way These Sharks Flow Between Her Existing Tattoos

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: inkedby.chlo

#35 Freehand “Love” In Kanji For Mak

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source:  camille.ninelives

#36 Red Ink Snakes Tattoos

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: steveohtattoo

#37 Really Love Doing These Tiny Tiny Flash Birds

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: home__jab

#38 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: ts_art.tattoo

#39 One In A Million

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jiang_tattooer

#40 Got To Make This Super Neat Melted Moth For A Client The Other Day!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: mvddietvttoos

#41 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: okc__ink

#42 One Of The Few New Pieces We Added To Li’shae’s Red Ink Half Sleeve Yesterday

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: daphnelovetattoo

#43 Red Ink Koi Fish Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: beisa.ink

#44 Octopus For Criss

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: lauren__tattoo

#45 Crane With A Lady For Good Luck For Jan

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: es.persian

#46 Quote Red Ink Tattoo

“Esto también pasará”

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: jbeeink

#47 Red Ink Scorpio

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: sara.mccourt_artts

#48 Hand Poked Thumb Ornament On Myself

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tattoos.by.denise

#49 Red Ink Leaf For A, Done Just Before My Break

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: oilygoyle

#50 Red Ink Dragon Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bragi_ink

#51 Red Dragon! One Shot Roughly 4 Hours

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: 1skeletor3

#52 Thank You So Much Sophie, This Was An Absolute Joy!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: lady.grimm

#53 Tattooed Some Matching Butterflies On A Couple Of My Best Gals!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tattooswithtif

#54 Melissa Sat Like A Champ For Her First Tatt!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: dreamingofaliens

#55 Skull And Flowers Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: drawnandquarteredct

#56 Always Up For Doing Snakes

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: samtokelytattoosts

#57 I’m Actually Obsessed With Red And Black Tattoos

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: dontsleepvincci

#58 Red Ink Lightning Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: dragonfly.ink.iceland

#59 Added A Red Ink Splatter Cherry Blossom Tree To Kayli’s Arm

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: illustrative1

#60 Soul Mates Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: chopstickandpoke

#61 Blooming Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: yattedbyyana

#62 Got To Do This Little Guy Yesterday. The Red Outline Was A Real Trip

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: kalljess

#63 Red Dragon Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tommydessaugetattoo

#64 Red Rose With Snek

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos

#65 Red Ink Koi Fish Done From My Flash

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: ebonywilliams_tattoos

#66 Rose And Sun! Always Love Linework Tattoos Like This

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: miniaturerealism

#67 Red Ink Lettering Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: fu.letters

#68 Red Ink Haku Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: takko.san

#69 Red Serpent And Mountain Love Tattoos For Kimberley

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: spiral_spirit_tattoo

#70 Brightly Coloured, No Use For Camouflage

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: cerystattoo

#71 Devil Heart

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: siqboi_

#72 Red Snake Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: ellie_tatts

#73 Why Should You Never Use A Snake As A Boomerang? Because It Will Always Come Back To Bite You

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: grizzlyayretattoos

#74 Dragon Guardian – Red Ink

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: foxxy.tatts

#75 Dragon With Red Ink Flowers Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: atticustattoo

#76 Got To Do This Cute Client-Drawn Fox Today

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: morbid_michie_tattoos

#77 Red Ink Is So Cute

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: prinxesstattz

#78 Red Ink Script Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tattoosandpiercingsbyjaime

#79 She Is A Groovy Bab Indeed

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bethleopardtattoo

#80 Thank You Lea For Trusting Me And Letting Me Put My Art On Your Body!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: banannas.tattoos

#81 Had So Much Fun With This Delicate Beauty

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: redmaventattoo

#82 Rose Tattoos Never Get Old

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source:  tattooske

#83 Words Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: heykatie6192

#84 Love This Font For Roman Numerals And The Red Ink

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: finelinesbyrenata

#85 Red Ink Ruby Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bryanna_casey

#86 Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: _argelias_tatuajes_

#87 Writing Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: tattedbyamina

#88 Dragonfly In Red Ink And Fine Line For Javi

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: sara.sunrise.ink

#89 Rose Done Last Week For Isabella

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: torbstattoos

#90 Red Scorpion For Naomi

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: hannahfowlertattoo

#91 Kitsune Mask Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: cztery.dziary.rabarbary

#92 Red Ink Butterfly Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: yattedbyyana

#93 ‘777’ In Red For Katie

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: nicink.tattoo

#94 Large Snake And Flowers Drawn And Done By Me!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: caicosmeticss

#95 Red Ink Line Quote Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: berrytatted

#96 Finally Got To Finish Up This Beauty!

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: shatteredamethysttattoo

#97 Red Ink Flame Heart Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: cabracega_tattoostudio

#98 Kiss Mark Red Ink Tattoo

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: nealia.5

#99 Frankie And Elsie For Taylah

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: retrosmitsink

#100 Symbol Hand Tat On Myself

100 Showstopping Red Ink Tattoos We Absolutely Wouldn’t Mind Getting

Image source: bozyink

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
21 Things You Never Knew about “The Curse of Oak Island”
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2018
Check out The Trailer For Trailer Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Filthy Rich
3 min read
May, 17, 2020
23-Year-Old Woman Creates A Gender And Race-Neutral Deck Of Cards, Can’t Keep Up With The Orders
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Put Chaos, Hilarity And Frustration Of The Motherhood Into These Witty Comics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
TV Reporter Gets Critiqued For Her ‘Stomach Bulge,’ Hits Back With A Powerful Response
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
33 Innocent Illustrations That Have A Hidden Surprise You Probably Don’t Want To See
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.