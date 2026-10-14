“Overplaying Your Hand”: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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The viral “Red Bikini Girl” recently made a comeback online, this time taking her “schtick” beyond the pool or the beach.

Océane, a 20-year-old French DJ, became an internet sensation in July 2026 after a video of her in a red bikini dancing at a foam party in Spain’s Lloret de Mar amassed millions of views.

Netizens quickly fell in love with her candid and carefree personality and crowned her “the internet’s newest crush” as she gained thousands of followers overnight.

However, as she continued posting similar content in different-colored swimsuits, some fans turned against her, accusing her of “milking” her popularity.

Now, she has shared a new video of a public stunt in France, once again annoying some users.

“Someone is trying to cling to her 15 minutes of fame,” one user said.

Océane filmed herself running in a red bikini at a Paris subway station

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj/Instagram

In collaboration with French media outlet Iconiq, Océane, known online as Aora DJ, filmed and posted a video at Paris’ Bir-Hakeim metro station.

An elevated station on Boulevard de Grenelle, it sits on the left bank of the Pont de Bir-Hakeim over the Seine River and is the closest Paris Métro station to the Eiffel Tower.

“Overplaying Your Hand”: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

Carnival_Carney

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj/Instagram

In the clip, she wears only a red bikini, her hair styled wet, recreating the look from her first video, which went viral earlier this year.

She does a sensuous jive, then sticks a phone to the metro window, with the camera outside, using yellow tape.

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

TheLastNebo

The phone camera films her dancing on the platform, and as the train starts moving, she runs alongside the carriages for about three seconds, covering her chest with her hands.

The camera keeps rolling as the train speeds past the end of the platform, and a golden-lit Eiffel Tower appears on screen, with boats floating on the Seine below.

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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In many parts of Europe, including several French tourist towns, wearing swimsuits in public is illegal and can incur fines of up to €150.

Under Paris Public Transport’s user guidelines, wearing swimwear when entering a station or train can be considered indecent or inappropriate, which can prompt transit security officers to intervene, deny access, or issue an immediate fine, depending on the circumstances.

The internet ripped into Océane for her “one-trick pony” subway stunt

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj231/TikTok

While the video got Océane the views she may have hoped for, it drew criticism in equal measure.

Netizens were furious, with many calling her out for committing an “illegal” act.

“There’s zero reason this should get attention,” one said. Another wrote, “One-trick pony at it again.”

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj231/TikTok

“She should be arrested. It’s not ok to be in a bikini in a train station just cause ‘I’m a hot female influencer,’” a third commented.

A fourth said, “When are we going to ridicule this behavior?”

A fifth opined, “She has been milking this stupid thing for a minute now. She is always trying to recreate the viral moment, but is too stupid to understand that the spontaneity and authenticity of it is what made it special.”

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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“She made a cute face in a video once. We call this overplaying your hand,” a sixth chimed in.

A few came to her defense, including one user who said, “Just a regular normal chick. You’re all insane.”

The “Red Bikini Girl” became a millionaire in 7 days, cashing in on her newfound fame

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj231/TikTok

In early September, less than two months after going viral, Océane told VT she earned a six-figure sum in two days after joining a popular subscription-based adult content platform.

“After launching two weeks ago, the start has been amazing. I recently made $100K in just 48 hours,” she revealed.

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

aora.dj231/TikTok

“I feel confident and comfortable with my body and my image,” she said, adding that she viewed the venture into risqué content as “a professional opportunity that could genuinely change” her life.

Later that month, she told Iconiq that she has now made over $1 million in a week through her social networks and private platforms.

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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Océane previously claimed in August that she had received “hundreds of inappropriate messages” after going viral, with many asking her to start creating adult content—a request she had no plans to keep.

“Others offered huge amounts of money for photos of my feet or private videos,” she told VT at the time, adding that she dreamt of becoming a full-time DJ.

“I love enjoying life, laughing, and having fun, but I also respect myself, and I know exactly where I want to take my career.”

She also said adult content didn’t align with the “image” she wants for herself and her family: “I know there is a lot of money to be made there, but that’s simply not the path I want to take.”

“This girl just needs to disappear,” one user said

&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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&#8220;Overplaying Your Hand&#8221;: Viral Red Bikini Girl Sparks Backlash With Extremely Public Stunt As Fame Fades

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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