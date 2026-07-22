121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

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We’ve all had a DIY project that didn’t go exactly as planned. Maybe the shelf ended up slightly crooked, the paint looked nothing like the color you imagined, or you realized halfway through that you had absolutely no idea what you were doing. It happens to the best of us—and usually, the damage can be fixed with a little patience, a trip to the hardware store, and perhaps a few YouTube tutorials.

But some construction, design, and home improvement projects take things to an entirely different level. Today, we scoured the internet to find some of the funniest and most baffling fails out there. From bizarre renovations and questionable building choices to architectural decisions that leave you wondering how they ever made it past the planning stage, these examples had people doing a serious double take. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and see which ones made you ask the obvious question: “Who thought this was a good idea?”

#1 “I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Highly_paid_orgy_pro

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#2 How Do You Mess Up Designing A Garage? Like This, Apparently

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: SkyeAuroline

#3 The Absolute Trash Design Of My School. This Is The Place Where Every Hallway Intersects

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: LuigiSaysKachow

Building something impressive takes a lot of planning, skill, and, ideally, a few people willing to double-check the work. But even with all that preparation, things can still go wrong. A material may not behave as expected, a design may overlook something important, or a small mistake may only become obvious once the building is already standing. And when the project is a skyscraper, stadium, bridge, or entire housing complex, fixing that mistake can be anything but simple.

#4

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#5 “Congrats To The Neighbor Below For The New Chandelier” LOL

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: joopas_

#6 This Is Abysmal

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: I_Am_None_Ya

Take Chicago’s former Standard Oil/Amoco Building, now known as the Aon Center. Designed by Edward Durell Stone and built between 1970 and 1973, the skyscraper was originally covered in thin slabs of white marble. It looked impressive, but the material proved to be a poor match for Chicago’s famously harsh winters. In 1974, a piece of marble fell from the tower and landed on the neighboring Prudential Tower. Over time, repeated freeze-thaw cycles caused the thin marble panels to weaken and bulge, eventually requiring the entire exterior to be replaced with granite. The repair bill? A staggering $180 million.

As architect Raymond Gomez explained, the building was one of the first major structures to use thin-sliced marble cladding, with the panels measuring only around three-quarters of an inch thick. Years of expansion and contraction during Chicago’s freezing winters gradually weakened the material. It was a costly reminder that even a beautiful design choice needs to be able to survive the environment it is placed in.

#7 Hmmm

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Fck_your_dolphin_Pam

#8 My Eyes Hurt

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: hardlowcore

#9 2nd Floor Jacuzzi Anyone?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: I_Am_None_Ya

Sometimes, however, the problem becomes obvious almost immediately. Tropicana Field in Florida, which cost around $130 million to build and opened in 1990, has a distinctive domed roof with several catwalks suspended above the baseball field. The issue? Baseballs have a habit of flying upward. The catwalks regularly get in the way, with balls sometimes hitting them, becoming stuck, or bouncing off in unpredictable directions. Even more concerning, some lighting fixtures above the field could potentially send hot pieces of shattered glass raining down if struck. Perhaps not exactly the kind of surprise players were hoping for during a game.

#10 Why

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: yolojolo

#11 This Is A Terrible Idea

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: I_Am_None_Ya

#12 This Monstrosity

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: briezzzy

Then there is London’s Millennium Bridge, which opened in 2000 to celebrate the new millennium. The pedestrian bridge stretches across the River Thames and was designed with a sleek, modern appearance. Unfortunately, the public quickly discovered that the bridge had a rather unexpected feature: it wobbled. When large numbers of people walked across it, many unconsciously fell into the same rhythm, creating a synchronized sideways movement that caused the bridge to sway noticeably.

The problem was serious enough that the bridge had to close just two days after opening. The project had already gone £2 million over its original £16 million budget, and an additional £5 million was eventually spent on modifications. Engineers later installed a passive damping system, similar in principle to shock absorbers, to control the movement. While the wobble was an expensive embarrassment at the time, the experience also changed how engineers understand and design pedestrian bridges. 

And despite its rocky start, the Millennium Bridge has clearly managed to win people over. In 2025, the “wobbly bridge” marked 25 years since it first opened, with the BBC reporting that around 90,000 people crossed it on its opening day on June 10, 2000. Reflecting on the bridge’s journey, City Bridge Foundation chair Paul Martinelli said, “Despite its teething troubles, the bridge has become firmly established in the hearts of Londoners.” Not a bad comeback for a bridge that once made people wonder whether the ground beneath their feet had suddenly started moving.

#13 The Chairs Waiting For You In The Laser Eye Clinic’s Reception

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: SkiFreeSasquatch

#14 Very Bad Design

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: skess345

#15 As If Public Toilets Didn’t Give Me Enough Anxiety

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Jonwyattearp

Not every famous construction mistake was caused by poor planning, either. The Leaning Tower of Pisa began tilting almost as soon as it was being built. Construction started in 1173, and the tower began to lean after the third floor was completed because it was being built on soft, unstable ground made up of clay, sand, and silt. As the builders continued, they tried to compensate by making some of the upper floors slightly taller on one side. The result is a tower that does not simply lean—it also has a subtle curved shape, giving it something of a giant architectural banana appearance.

#16 This Fountain That Looks Like A Perfect Place To Sit Down

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: defntlynot_clp-e46

#17 Flat Carpet In A Hotel In Cologne, Germany Imitating A Curvy Surface

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Majoranese

#18 Fake Hope Escalator

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: hayate_ichirou

Of course, building something is only half the job. Keeping it in good condition is just as important. The Pruitt-Igoe housing complex in St. Louis, designed by architect Minoru Yamasaki, was built in the 1950s and consisted of 33 eleven-story buildings. The project reflected modernist architectural ideas and was intended to provide modern housing. However, a lack of proper maintenance, along with wider social and economic problems, contributed to the complex’s rapid decline. The buildings were eventually demolished in 1976, becoming one of the most famous examples of how even ambitious architectural projects can fail when long-term maintenance and broader conditions are overlooked.

#19 Interesting Staircase Solution For Narrow Houses

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: NefastusVII

#20 We Were Looking At Houses In Baltimore This Weekend And Came Across This Gem

There Is No Mirror In The Middle, It’s A Completely Symmetrical Bathroom That 2 People Can Use The Toilet In At The Same Time

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: msheets75

#21 Step Out Of A Bathtub Down A Flight Of Stairs, Anyone?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#22 Horrible Fridge Placement

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: VeryGreedy

Construction and design mistakes can be incredibly expensive. They can require millions of dollars in repairs, months or years of additional work, and an enormous amount of labor to correct. In some cases, they can also create genuine safety risks. But the good news is that even major failures can teach architects and engineers valuable lessons. Every bridge that wobbles, building panel that falls, or tower that starts leaning gives future designers more information about what to avoid.

#23 One Closet. 6 Feet Above The Ground And No Stairs To Get To It. Why

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Ballroom Where Everyone Downstairs Can See Up Your Skirt

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: crudolph0828

#25 They Built This School Like One Month Ago

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: WifideRouter

#26 This Chandelier At A Restaurant I Ate At Bothers Me So Much

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: fluffynuff

And then we have today’s collection, which focuses on some of the less serious (but arguably much funnier) design and construction mistakes. From stairs that lead absolutely nowhere to toilets that offer about as much privacy as standing in the middle of a public square, these examples make you wonder whether anyone stopped to look at the finished project before saying, “Looks good to me.” Which one made you laugh the most, Pandas? And if you know an architect, engineer, builder, or design enthusiast who would appreciate these, send this collection their way!

#27 This Is Not Rust. “It’s The Design”

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: natsamario

#28 This Fancy Staircase Leads Directly Into A Wall

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: TacticalToots

#29 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Machdame

#30 Toilet Door With Another Door In It That Won’t Stay Closed

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: PaulFlynn_

#31 My Bed At A Hotle Im Staying In

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: dosnos

#32

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#33 These Directional Markers At My Local Hospital Are Kiwi Footprints. Unfortunately Bird Footprints Look Like Arrows Going The Wrong Way

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: otiotori

#34 Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Vegetable_Mess5849

#35 Floral Explosion

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#36

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#37 What In The Nickelodeon Is This Kitchen?!

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#38 This Can’t Be Real…….right?! 🤮🤮🤮🤮

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#39 Does This Count?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Zombait

#40 This Apartment Design

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: frank_-_horrigan

#41 At First Glance, I Didn’t Recognize This Restaurant Mural As The Sun…

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: SunBlue

#42 Gas Station In Nebraska. The Station’s Color Scheme Was Red. They Tried To Get Artsy

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: aspiecat7

#43 No Broken Legs I Know Of

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: slepsteRwasTaken

#44 This Carpeted Bathroom

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: BlueRhinos

#45 Think This Belongs Here

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: xMPIx

#46 You’ll Want To Keep This Toilet Clean

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: I_Am_None_Ya

#47 Who Needs A Separate Bathroom Anyways

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#48 Load Bearing Glass

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: SkyeAuroline

#49 Landlord Hung The Microwave, This Is As Far As It Opens Before Hitting The Wall. – X-Post /R/Notmyjob

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: peugeotdriver

#50 As You Defecate, You Can Watch Over Your Domain

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: hardlowcore

#51 Wait, You Wanted The Water Taps *inside* The Shower?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#52 Took Care Of The Bathroom Door!

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: frank_-_horrigan

#53 Textured Ceilings

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: frank_-_horrigan

#54 Two Windows Of My Workplace Are Constantly Fighting For The Honor Of Being The One Who Is Going To Be Opened

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: ILikeCheeseSandwich

#55 This Picture In McDonald’s Was Hung Sideways

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: haleydaydream

#56 I Love Eating At Restaurant Logo Here

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: vaguevisibility

#57 This Painting Inside A Local “Fancy” Restaurant

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: hotdogfinatic

#58 This Restaurant In London (Waiters Love It)

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: September89

#59 You Gotta Pay Attention On These Stairs In A Cinema

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: DurkleR

#60 Public Restrooms With Reflective Surfaces

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Inazumaryoku

#61 Indeed

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#62 A Series Of Questionable Architecture

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#63 It Took Me Five Minutes To Figure Out How To Activate The Water (You Had To Spin The Golden Tip)

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: cherrydicked

#64 “Bathroom Window” In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘S To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anbeli_

#65

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#66

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#67

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#68

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#69

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#70

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: anon

#71 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To 💀

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Independent-Eagle296

#72 A Room I Booked In Belgium

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: bigb123b

#73 My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today.. 🙃

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: [deleted]

#74 This Hotel Said “Yeah, I’ll Take The Someone Was Murdered Here Pattern Please.”

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: JBFRESHSKILLS

#75 The Entrance Of Possible Death

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Turk137

#76 This Bathroom Design… Chef Kiss

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Ashkoshbagosh

#77 This One Certainly Stands Out

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: proudly_disengaged

#78 Tripping In Every Direction

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: proudly_disengaged

#79 Knee-Height Microwave Is Extremely Annoying To Use

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: grambocrackah

#80 This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: DonkeyTron42

#81 What A Bathroom

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: alltheusermanes

#82 The Scenic View From The Urinal

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: jerkymebanana

#83 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn’t A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Cool_Atmosphere_9038

#84 Leg Breaking Stairs

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: kyleparker134

#85 Those Are Stairs

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: mbok_jamu

#86 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: North_Library862

#87 Menu Only Available Through Reflective Qr Code

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Professional_Shine97

#88 These Signs Are Giving Me Confusion

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Blcksheep89

#89 Magnet Cant Lay Flat Bc Of The Curve

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: turntech_ghosthead

#90 Seat Numbers Are Exactly Between The Seats—every Row Had People Sitting In The Wrong Spot Who Had To Get Up And Move

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: mugglegrrl

#91 I’ve Been Staring At This Sticker On The Bus For 8 Hours, And I Have No Idea What Is Trying To Say

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: notnotbrowsing

#92 Dentist’s Logo

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: N1NJACQUES

#93 Every Lamp On The Street Is Like This. It’s Hasn’t Rained In A Week

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: EvilDMMk3

#94 Uneven Surface, Bad Slope And Locked Down Wheelchair Access

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: mitrtown

#95 Stairs At My Psychologist, I Tripped And Almost Fell Face First When I Opened The Door The First Time

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: Cryptid_Energy

#96 Seen On An Airplane – What?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: O_M_I_C

#97 A Not So Wheelchair Accessible Door That Has A Push-To-Open Only On The Inside

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: ChubbyDucky48

#98 New Front Steps From A Local Sub

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: SpringtimeInChicago

#99 Less Really Is More…

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#100 Stairway To Destruction

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#101 Shark Attack

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#102 Danger Zone

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#103 Bedrock

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#104 Shoe Toilet

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#105 Confused Bathtub

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

#106 Home Design Fail

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#107 Design Fail

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#108

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#109

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#110

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#111

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#112

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#113

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: AgencyLogic

#114 Well At Least They Put The Chair There

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#115 I Need An Explanation

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#116 It’s Almost Like This Door Was Printed In The Paper Was Jammed

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#117 When You Take The Cheaper Quote

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#118 Because Who Needs Visual Balance When You Can Have A Cabinet Skyscraper Interrupting The Skyline?

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#119 And This Is Why We Have Hoas People 😂

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#120 Who Thought This Was A Good Idea? 😂

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: designfailsofficial

#121 Some People Just Want To Watch The World Burn

121 Construction Fails That Look Like Someone Gave Up Halfway Through

Image source: mr-otta

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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