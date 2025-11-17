30 Ridiculous Real Estate Listings, Shared By This Online Community

The near-endless data and resources of the internet allow us to window-shop at a scale that used to be unimaginable. Everything from food delivery to real estate can be found, investigated, and bought online from the comfort of your bedroom, bathroom, or really wherever you prefer to take a device with internet access.
Saving all of our time, the good citizens of the internet now take it upon themselves to find and share their best discoveries, and one great example of this phenomenon is the “Zillow Gone Wild” group. So prepare to see some downright bizarre house listings and be sure to upvote your favorites as you scroll through.
#1 I Went To View A House Yesterday And Found This Qr Code On The Back Of A Cupboard Door. I Got Bloody Rick Rolled During A House Viewing!
Image source: thesaddestpanda
#2 Do I Tell The Potential New Owners About The Room In The Basement Or Let Them Find It On Their Own?
Image source: Zakkattack86
#3 This Seems Like The Right Place, How Would You Feel About This As A Subreddit?
Image source: bathtissue101
#4 Currently Shaking Out My Piggy Bank
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Bond Villains Do Exist
Image source: stupid42usa
#6 This Grass Is Lookin A Little Sus
Image source: MonsterTruckCarpool
#7 Such A Cute Living R….what Is That?
Image source: camelz4
#8 A Drawbridge, A Knight In Armor, A Murder Dungeon, A Hall Of Mirrors And So Much More (Link In The Comments)
Image source: stupid42usa
#9 Could You Survive This House?
Image source: Basghetti_
#10 It Gets More And More Obvious
Image source: FreeNinedy9
#11 When Your Decorating Aesthetic Is “1983 Midwestern Marriott Hotel Bar”
Image source: rehtulx
#12 Selling A Home With A Squatter
Image source: drewb124
#13 Jetsons Time Capsule – Too Busy Finding Star Shaped Decor To Not Block The Entrance Or Add Windows
Image source: StrawberryHannah
#14 Built In 1929, Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Westhope” Has Hit The Market At $8m
Image source: DizzyUpThaGirl
#15 6.5m Home With Indoor Mini Italy
Image source: DailyDoseOfScorpio
#16 Really, Though
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Some Garages Have A Tool Bench, Some Have A Swimming Pool ($338,800 In Ohio)
Image source: _salthazar
#18 Y’all Are Not Ready For This One
Image source: CelestialCatto
#19 I Would Not Be Able To Remain Sane If I Lived In This House
Image source: tumbl3r
#20 Connecticut Castle
Image source: normandietide
#21 Serious Bond Villain Shit Going On In Joshua Tree
Image source: xftwitch
#22 What Is Happening In This Room?!
Image source: KmartDino3
#23 Can’t Have The Public Thinking They’re ~poor~ For Only Having A Truck, Beamer, And Benz In The Driveway, Better Add A Bentley!
Image source: Smileyface3000
#24 Ugly, Ugly Bathroom
Image source: gkar56
#25 We See Lots Of Wealth And Bad Taste On This Sub. Here We Have Poverty And Bad Taste
Image source: caroonth
#26 Imagine Stepping Out Of The Shower Just To Fall Down The Stairs
Image source: pmcats
#27 Just Needs A Little Water And It Should Perk Right Up
Image source: Gooch_Gobbler
#28 It Finally Sold. Largest Home In Mt
Image source: alligatorspy
#29 She Comes With The House
Image source: m-616
#30 This Is My Best Friends’ Aunt And Uncle’s House. Ask Me Anything
Image source: dogmomMal
