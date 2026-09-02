Viral “Red Bikini Girl” Reveals Jaw-Dropping Amount She Made On Adult Platform In Her First 48 Hours

Océane, a 20-year-old French woman dubbed the “Red Bikini Girl,” saw her fame skyrocket after a 13-second clip of her dancing in a swimsuit at a foam party went viral in July 2026.
She has since amassed thousands of fans on social media, where she’s known as Aora DJ, by recreating the red bikini look in several other videos, even though some found she was overdoing it.
Now, her online career has taken a new turn, one that she was previously dismissive of: adult content creation.
“The opportunity that came my way was huge, and I simply decided to take it,” she recently explained.
“Red Bikini Girl” has made $100,000 in just two days after launching an adult content profile
Océane was enjoying herself at a foam party in Lloret de Mar, Spain, wearing a bright red bikini, when someone sprayed her with water.
She turned and made a face at the person, smiling with her eyebrows raised. She then went back to dancing.
The internet quickly fell in love with her “cute” and “carefree” personality, and quickly crowned her “Planet Earth’s new crush.”
Océane unexpectedly found herself at the pinnacle of fame overnight as the video drew over a hundred million views and earned her over 180,000 Instagram followers.
In September 2026, she started posting her videos on a popular subscription-based adult content platform and quickly made a six-figure sum, she told VT.
“After launching two weeks ago, the start has been amazing. I recently made $100K in just 48 hours,” she revealed.
“I feel confident and comfortable with my body and my image,” she said, adding that she viewed the foray into adult content as “a professional opportunity that could genuinely change” her life.
“My perspective has evolved, and I think it’s completely normal to change your mind when circumstances and opportunities change,” she said.
Océane had previously said creating adult content did not match her values
In August, Océane told VT that she had been receiving “hundreds of inappropriate messages” since the video went viral, with many people asking her to start creating adult content.
“Others offered huge amounts of money for photos of my feet or private videos,” she shared.
“I politely refused all of them. Just because people see me having fun in a bikini doesn’t mean that’s who I am.”
“I love enjoying life, laughing, and having fun, but I also respect myself, and I know exactly where I want to take my career,” she continued.
She had also dismissed any possibility of posting explicit content in the future.
“It doesn’t match my values or the image I want to have for myself and my family,” she said. “I know there is a lot of money to be made there, but that’s simply not the path I want to take.”
She said she wanted to pursue her “biggest dream” instead: to become a DJ and be known worldwide.
“I’m trying to stay grounded,” she said. “I know how quickly things can change on social media, so I’m taking my time. I trust the team around me to help choose the right projects that make sense for the long term.”
Some fans turned on Océane for “trying too hard” in her subsequent posts
By venturing into adult content, Océane would seemingly far surpass the amount an expert predicted she would make.
Celebrity PR expert Lauren Beeching told LADbible in late July, “If she’s well managed and moves while the attention is hot, my guess would be somewhere between £150,000 ($200,000) and £250,000 ($340,000) over the next twelve months.”
“Handled well, the numbers above are very achievable. Left to drift, the attention fades and takes most of the earning potential with it.”
Océane said at the time that she received “a lot of offers in a very short period of time,” including some from fashion and swimwear brands.
She has now signed with a French communications agency to handle her business, which is clearly booming.
However, she has lost a few fans in the past few weeks, most of them claiming that Océane is trying to “milk” the organic fame she earned.
“It’s like trying to squeeze juice out of a cherry pit. Might be cyanide at that point,” one person said. Another wrote, “Your five minutes are over. This is just desperate now.”
Many compared her to the “Hawk Tuah” girl, Haliey Welch, who became famous after her suggestive answer about intimate acts on a Tim & Dee TV street interview.
“That’s a shame.” Netizens were unhappy with Océane’s decision
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