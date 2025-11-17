Hey Pandas, What Were You Obsessed With When You Were A Child? (Closed)

by

We were obviously obsessed with something in our childhood. Well, multiple things! Name as many as you like!

#1

Horses. People always said, it would vanish once I’d be a teen but nope. I stopped taking riding lessons when I was 13 and my family never had enough money for an own horse but actually I never lost interest completely. Never.

I got my first horse at the age of 21 and even though she had to be put down a few years ago and I haven’t had a horse since, it’s not off my mind. (It can’t. I write books and horses are always a part of them.)

#2

Im obsessed with stuffed animals and food. I can’t survive without either 🥰

#3

The Labyrinth with David Bowie

#4

Puzzles and horses (animals)…by the time I was 3 yro, I was putting puzzles together. That’s not so amazing until the adults watching me put the puzzles together tell you that these were a minimum of 1000 + pieces AND I was putting them together Picture Side down! I’m still obsessed with puzzles and yes, I still put them together with the picture side down. Horses, Unicorns and Dragons, oh my! Animals in general, Real or Mythological, doesn’t matter. I prefer the company of non human animals. Always have, Always will.

#5

Be honest dudes .. finding Playboys. Doesn’t matter where you found them!

#6

Sitcoms, still am. I love watching The Nanny and Friends and Full House and The Big Bang Theory, I’m 13 too, so my mom was really surprised when i loved them so much as a kid.

#7

Hello Kitty, Monster High, Frozen, and Dinosaur Train

#8

sanrio!! Still am- and teen titans go

#9

those pbs kids shows – no opinion, greatful that it got me through my childhood tho

miraculous ladybug – now hate the show lol

monster high – still like it now and will watch the movies form time to time, only gen1/gen2 tho

unicorns – got made fun of for this obsession so i kept it a secret. i still love them tho!

lolirock – baby me’s first magical girl show. i loved it and it introduced me to my love for music! cant wait for the third season

#10

Dragons and Pokémon! Still love them both just not to the same extent (^-^)

