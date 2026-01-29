“Harry Styles, You’ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Harry Styles is back with his third “Together, Together” tour in 2026! Fans have been waiting for Harry to return after his last 22-month “Love on Tour” circuit, and when he announced a new single, “Aperture,” on January 20th, social media started buzzing with excited fans about the new album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” and the upcoming tour.
However, the excitement was short-lived. Soon after the presale for the new tour dates started, fans took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment. It was reported that prices for seats in the nosebleeds for the Wembley dates were as high as £92 each ($126.86). Some branded Harry as “Greedy Styles” and others called for a boycott altogether.
Harry Styles just announced a new “Together, Together” tour for 2026
Image credits: Lily Redman / Wikipedia
However, the ticket prices have outraged fans
Image credits: harrystyles
Many complained they’re expected to pay hundreds of dollars for a tour of an album that is not even out yet
Image credits: lhhlovebot
This fan is just one among many who took to social media to call out the singer
Image credits: jasminedarya
Image credits: jasminedarya
Image credits: jasminedarya
Her video garnered almost 500k views in two days
Many fans agreed with her, expressing their disappointment
Other fans called out Styles for announcing a tour before a new album is even released
Image credits: notoriouslynat
Fans would also have to pay for travel and accommodation, making the prices even more unreasonable
Image credits: Erin McCormack / Wikipedia
Image credits: notoriouslynat
“Harry, I love you, sweetie, but what the hell,” the fan quipped
“In this economy?”: commenters called out the greed
One fan bought the tickets but later said she felt ashamed: “That was greedy”
Image credits: carolineinldn
Image credits: carolineinldn
Image credits: carolineinldn
“Those prices were not it,” she claimed
Some people blamed the fans themselves: “Why do y’all pay for that?”
