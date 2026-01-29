“Harry Styles, You’ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

by

Harry Styles is back with his third “Together, Together” tour in 2026! Fans have been waiting for Harry to return after his last 22-month “Love on Tour” circuit, and when he announced a new single, “Aperture,” on January 20th, social media started buzzing with excited fans about the new album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally” and the upcoming tour.

However, the excitement was short-lived. Soon after the presale for the new tour dates started, fans took to social media to express their outrage and disappointment. It was reported that prices for seats in the nosebleeds for the Wembley dates were as high as £92 each ($126.86). Some branded Harry as “Greedy Styles” and others called for a boycott altogether.

Harry Styles just announced a new “Together, Together” tour for 2026

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: Lily Redman / Wikipedia

However, the ticket prices have outraged fans

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: harrystyles

Many complained they’re expected to pay hundreds of dollars for a tour of an album that is not even out yet

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: lhhlovebot

This fan is just one among many who took to social media to call out the singer

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: jasminedarya

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: jasminedarya

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: jasminedarya

Her video garnered almost 500k views in two days

Many fans agreed with her, expressing their disappointment

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Other fans called out Styles for announcing a tour before a new album is even released

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: notoriouslynat

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Fans would also have to pay for travel and accommodation, making the prices even more unreasonable

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: Erin McCormack / Wikipedia

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: notoriouslynat

“Harry, I love you, sweetie, but what the hell,” the fan quipped

“In this economy?”: commenters called out the greed

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

One fan bought the tickets but later said she felt ashamed: “That was greedy”

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: carolineinldn

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: carolineinldn

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Image credits: carolineinldn

“Those prices were not it,” she claimed

Some people blamed the fans themselves: “Why do y’all pay for that?”

“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
“Harry Styles, You&#8217;ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Called A Jerk After Her Childish Prank On Her Boyfriend Goes Awfully Wrong
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
30 People Respond To “What Are Some Plot Holes So Big You Can Drive A Truck Through?”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Make Your Own Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why You Should Give HGTV’s “How Close Can I Beach?” A Try
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2018
Artist Keeps Illustrating Everyday Life With His Wife, And We Finally Get To See The Couple Behind The Comics
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Times People Stumbled Upon Something Old But Had No Clue What They Were Looking At, And The Internet Had Their Back
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025