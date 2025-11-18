“Leave Women Alone”: Lady Gaga Snaps Back With Sassy Post After Rumors Surface That She’s Pregnant

Lady Gaga denied rumors that she was expecting a child with her partner, Michael Polansky, after some paparazzi photos of the singer at her sister’s wedding led people to believe she was pregnant.
The photos taken over the weekend (June 1-2) showed Gaga at the rehearsal dinner in a mid-length black dress that she accessorized with a pearl necklace, matching earrings, and bright red lip makeup.
For the ceremony, she wore a light peach dress that cinched at the waist, paired with gloves and floral earrings.
Since her abdomen wasn’t as flat as a bodybuilder’s, some people felt the need to analyze her body and assume she was pregnant.
The 38-year-old Grammy winner has been in a relationship with Michael Polansky, a businessman and philanthropist, since 2020. That year, she confirmed they were dating with an Instagram post showing the pair cuddling up in Miami after the Super Bowl.
However, Gaga took to social media again to say, loud and clear, that she’s not welcoming a child anytime soon.
“Not pregnant. Just down bad, cryin’ at the gym,” she wrote in a TikTok post on Tuesday (June 4), referencing Taylor Swift’s Down Bad. While she got everyone’s attention, the Applause singer encouraged people to register to vote at www.headcount.org.
Ten years ago, her body was also judged when she stepped out in New York City in a tight sequined dress.
In 2020, the pop superstar told InStyle that she had plans to become a mother, but she didn’t specify when.
“I will say I am very excited to have kids,” Gaga revealed.
“I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.
“It’s so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, ‘Welcome to the Womb!'”
Lady Gaga isn’t the only global star whose body has been scrutinized recently. A few days ago, people speculated about Taylor Swift being pregnant after photos of one of her Eras Tour concerts in Lisbon, Portugal, began circulating on social media. The reason? A tight bodysuit that showed her not-completely-flat stomach.
“Can’t someone enjoy a good meal with some wedding cake without being judged?” a fan wrote
