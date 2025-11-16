People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

by

There’s nowhere on Earth quite like New York City. The Big Apple houses nearly 19 million people and countless sights you can’t find anywhere else: the Empire State Building, the world’s best bagels and plenty of amazing pieces of furniture just waiting to be adopted off the streets.

If you’re not already familiar with the Stooping NYC Instagram account, allow us to introduce you to this page that features the best finds New Yorkers have spotted while walking through the city. From velvet sofas to race car beds, you’ll find some of the most fabulous items this account has alerted fellow residents of below. So enjoy this virtual stroll through the streets of Manhattan, and keep reading to find a conversation between Bored Panda and Stooping NYC’s creators!

#1 Real Wood! Real Nice! 114 E 37th St Manhattan

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#2 Oh You Kind People. Aloe Had Babies And Now They’re For Everyone! Free Aloe Babies On South Portland Ave Near Dekalb!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#3 Needs Some Tlc But Otherwise Absolutely Stunning!!! Stockholm And Myrtle In Bushwick

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#4 Bring Those Baby Blues To Me Please! 315 E80th St

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#5 The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#6 Stairs To _______. 240a Nassua Ave

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#7 Basically A New Home. 85th St On Columbus Ave

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#8 Pretty Sure This Is The Nicest Human Being In The Whole World 😂 (Or It’s A Brilliant Set Up…). Union Btw Court And Clinton

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#9 It’s Free Because It’s Chardonnay

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#10 Awesom-O. 135th And Frederick Douglas

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#11 We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#12 This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On. East 122nd And Lexington

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#13 Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#14 Amazing Coffee Table On East 90th Near 2nd Avenue

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#15 Anyone Starting A Band? Seen At 467 Stratford Road

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#16 I Would Have Loved These!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#17 Would We Recommend Dumpster Diving For One Chair? Probably Not. But What About Potentially Hundreds? Over Centre Street And Canal

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#18 A Beautiful Stooping Success And Home!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#19 Something About The Blue That Makes This Dresser “Fancy”. 😂 62 & 2nd

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#20 Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar. Outside Of The Cubesmart On Bogart And Harrison Place

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#21 Gorgeous Mirror On 26 East 72nd St

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#22 All Three Pieces Were So Good That We Had No Idea How To Out Them In Order!! In Front Of 13 East 22nd Street

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#23 A Ton Of Old Books Used For Props + Bookends Available At 105 Wooster St!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#24 What Are You Using This For? Lots Of Silly String For Grabs At Woodward And Metropolitan In Bushwick. Close To The Western Beef

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#25 From What I’ve Been Told…this Is Very Expensive… In Park Slope. 14th Between 6th And 7th

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#26 My Favorite Part About This Is It’s Happening In Times Square 😂. Not All Heroes Wear Capes!

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#27 It’s A Need Not A Want. In Front Of 500 Saint Marks In Brooklyn. Between Classon Avenue And Franklin Ave

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#28 Your Bedroom Set Is Ready For Pick Up! Gorgeous Dressers 51st & 2nd

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#29 Someone Printed A National Treasure On This Pillow. Bushwick On Jefferson & Wilson

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#30 100% Pee Bottle. Classon Ave Between Bergen And Dean

People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

Image source: stoopingnyc

#31 Guys… Only. In. New York. #stoopingbrooklyn

#32 Everyone Knows A Peep-O-Holic. Tag Em! In Front Of Walgreens On 13th Ave Between 71st And 70th #stoopingbrooklyn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Daughter Calls Her Mom “Fat”, And Mother’s Viral Response Sparks Heated Discussions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Lethal Weapon
Five Old TV Shows You’ll Like If You Enjoy “Lethal Weapon”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2018
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 05-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
Doctor Tweets What His Day At The Hospital Looks Like, Says ‘It’s Really Hard To Understand How Bad This Is’
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
North Carolina Mass Attack Suspect Went To Music Awards With American Idol Star, Then Sued Her
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Actors of House M.D. – Where Are They Now?
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.