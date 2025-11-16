People Share What They Found Thrown Away, And The Phrase ‘One Man’s Trash Is Another Man’s Treasure’ Has Never Been So Real (30 New Pics)

There’s nowhere on Earth quite like New York City. The Big Apple houses nearly 19 million people and countless sights you can’t find anywhere else: the Empire State Building, the world’s best bagels and plenty of amazing pieces of furniture just waiting to be adopted off the streets.
If you’re not already familiar with the Stooping NYC Instagram account, allow us to introduce you to this page that features the best finds New Yorkers have spotted while walking through the city. From velvet sofas to race car beds, you’ll find some of the most fabulous items this account has alerted fellow residents of below. So enjoy this virtual stroll through the streets of Manhattan, and keep reading to find a conversation between Bored Panda and Stooping NYC’s creators!
#1 Real Wood! Real Nice! 114 E 37th St Manhattan
Image source: stoopingnyc
#2 Oh You Kind People. Aloe Had Babies And Now They’re For Everyone! Free Aloe Babies On South Portland Ave Near Dekalb!
Image source: stoopingnyc
#3 Needs Some Tlc But Otherwise Absolutely Stunning!!! Stockholm And Myrtle In Bushwick
Image source: stoopingnyc
#4 Bring Those Baby Blues To Me Please! 315 E80th St
Image source: stoopingnyc
#5 The Cutest Red Fridge In The World Is Officially In A Queens. 31-06 30th Ave
Image source: stoopingnyc
#6 Stairs To _______. 240a Nassua Ave
Image source: stoopingnyc
#7 Basically A New Home. 85th St On Columbus Ave
Image source: stoopingnyc
#8 Pretty Sure This Is The Nicest Human Being In The Whole World 😂 (Or It’s A Brilliant Set Up…). Union Btw Court And Clinton
Image source: stoopingnyc
#9 It’s Free Because It’s Chardonnay
Image source: stoopingnyc
#10 Awesom-O. 135th And Frederick Douglas
Image source: stoopingnyc
#11 We Just Want To Use This Word… Poufs! Bet Wordle Hasn’t Done That One Yet. 23 Conselyea
Image source: stoopingnyc
#12 This Looks Almost Too Fancy To Sit On. East 122nd And Lexington
Image source: stoopingnyc
#13 Super Cool Old Singer Sewing Machine! On The Corner Of 85th And 4th Ave In Bay Ridge
Image source: stoopingnyc
#14 Amazing Coffee Table On East 90th Near 2nd Avenue
Image source: stoopingnyc
#15 Anyone Starting A Band? Seen At 467 Stratford Road
Image source: stoopingnyc
#16 I Would Have Loved These!
Image source: stoopingnyc
#17 Would We Recommend Dumpster Diving For One Chair? Probably Not. But What About Potentially Hundreds? Over Centre Street And Canal
Image source: stoopingnyc
#18 A Beautiful Stooping Success And Home!
Image source: stoopingnyc
#19 Something About The Blue That Makes This Dresser “Fancy”. 😂 62 & 2nd
Image source: stoopingnyc
#20 Rumor Has It That This Is A Very Expensive Guitar. Outside Of The Cubesmart On Bogart And Harrison Place
Image source: stoopingnyc
#21 Gorgeous Mirror On 26 East 72nd St
Image source: stoopingnyc
#22 All Three Pieces Were So Good That We Had No Idea How To Out Them In Order!! In Front Of 13 East 22nd Street
Image source: stoopingnyc
#23 A Ton Of Old Books Used For Props + Bookends Available At 105 Wooster St!
Image source: stoopingnyc
#24 What Are You Using This For? Lots Of Silly String For Grabs At Woodward And Metropolitan In Bushwick. Close To The Western Beef
Image source: stoopingnyc
#25 From What I’ve Been Told…this Is Very Expensive… In Park Slope. 14th Between 6th And 7th
Image source: stoopingnyc
#26 My Favorite Part About This Is It’s Happening In Times Square 😂. Not All Heroes Wear Capes!
Image source: stoopingnyc
#27 It’s A Need Not A Want. In Front Of 500 Saint Marks In Brooklyn. Between Classon Avenue And Franklin Ave
Image source: stoopingnyc
#28 Your Bedroom Set Is Ready For Pick Up! Gorgeous Dressers 51st & 2nd
Image source: stoopingnyc
#29 Someone Printed A National Treasure On This Pillow. Bushwick On Jefferson & Wilson
Image source: stoopingnyc
#30 100% Pee Bottle. Classon Ave Between Bergen And Dean
Image source: stoopingnyc
#31 Guys… Only. In. New York. #stoopingbrooklyn
#32 Everyone Knows A Peep-O-Holic. Tag Em! In Front Of Walgreens On 13th Ave Between 71st And 70th #stoopingbrooklyn
Follow Us