This Online Group Shares Whatever’s Interesting; Here Are 51 Of Their Coolest Posts

Did you know that Australia is wider than the moon? Ok, that might not be everyone’s idea of an interesting fact, but, fortunately, there are other options out there. Indeed, there are whole communities on the internet devoted to gathering cool stuff they’ve seen, heard or read and presenting them to their fellow humans.
So, we’ve gathered some cool examples of folks seeing something interesting and deciding to take a picture to share it online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and stories to the comments section down below.
#1 What A Woman
Image source: eternviking
#2 Tom Brown Was An Engineer Who Saved 1,200 Types Of Apples From Extinction Over 25 Years
Image source: eternviking
#3 When It’s Cold Enough To See The Melody
Image source: No-Interest-490, Kathrin Swoboda
#4 Sabrina Chebichi Kenyan Athlete Who Won A Marathon In 1973 Barefoot And Wearing A Dress
Image source: eternviking
#5 9 Year Old Maryland Girl Finds 15 Million Year Old Megalodon Tooth In The Chesapeake Bay
Image source: eternviking
#6 The Evolution Of This Building Can Be Seen In It’s Masonry
Image source: eternviking
#7 Baby Raccoon Waits On Doorstep All Alone For Someone To Notice Him
Image source: eternviking
#8 When Nice Countries Have An Argument
Image source: eternviking
#9 This Is Beautiful
Image source: eternviking
#10 Tokyo Hospital Sued By Truck Driver Who Discovered He Was Switched With A Poor Single Mother’s Baby In 1953
Image source: eternviking
#11 Tobacco Company Ceos Declare, Under Oath, That Nicotine Is Not Addictive (1994)
Image source: eternviking
#12 Looks Like A Complete Another Planet.
Image source: seeeeeeeeeeeeeeed
#13 On March 11, 2002, 15 Young Girls Died In A Fire At Their Mecca School
They could’ve escaped, but the Saudi Religious Police prevented Civil Defence Officers from entering because they weren’t wearing proper ‘Islamic’ clothes.
Image source: eternviking
#14 Getting Promoted As A Garbage Man Enough Times In New York City Gets You A Dress Like A Military General
Image source: eternviking
#15 The Wildlife Photographer Who Took This Photo Wishes That It Didn’t Exist
Image source: eternviking, justinhofman
#16 2,400 Year-Old Skeleton Mosaic Discovered In Turkey With The Caption: “Be Cheerful, Enjoy Your Life”
Image source: eternviking
#17 This Ct Scan Belongs To A 73 Year Old Woman In Whom Doctors Discovered A 30 Year Old Calcified Fetus
Image source: eternviking
#18 In 1955, A 15-Year-Old Black Girl Named Claudette Colvin Refused To Give Up Her Seat On A Segregated Bus, Nine Months Before Rosa Parks
She was handcuffed and arrested, and her story was largely left out of most history books.
Image source: eternviking
#19 Jaden Smith Opens A Food Truck To Feed The Homeless
Image source: eternviking
#20 A Nurse Found Out That Her New Coworker Was The Same Premature Baby She Took Care Of Over 30 Years Ago. (1990)
Image source: eternviking
#21 In Iraq’s Book Markets, Books Are Left On The Street Overnight Because, As Iraqis Say, “The Reader Does Not Steal And The Thief Does Not Read”
Image source: eternviking
#22 The World’s Oldest Customer Complaint Was Written On A Clay Tablet 3,700 Years Ago
Where a man named Nanni angrily called out a copper trader, Ea-nāṣir, for selling him low-quality goods. Tablet on display in the British Museum:
Image source: eternviking
#23 Abandoned Church That Was Turned Into A Skate Park
Image source: AdSpecialist6598
#24 At Age 15, Jeanna Giese Became The First Known Person To Survive Rabies Without Prior Vaccination
Image source: eternviking
#25 What Prison Cells Look Like In Different Countries
Image source: ursoartdecooo
#26 Safety Pin Hasn’t Changed In 175 Years
Image source: eternviking
#27 Mcdonald’s Discontinued Their Coffee Stirring Spoons In 1979 Because People Were Using Them To Measure And Snort C*****e Instead
Image source: eternviking
#28 My Wife And I Sent A Wedding Invite To Pope Francis For Fun When We Were Engaged And This Was The Vatican’s Response
Image source: Misther__
#29 This Church In Belgium Was Converted Into A Rock Climbing Gym
Image source: sakalasjm
#30 Blanche Monnier Was Found In 1901 After Being Locked In A Dark Room By Her Mother For 25 Year, Because She Fell In Love With The Wrong Man
Image source: eternviking
#31 19-Year-Old American Pilot Detained In Antarctica After Unauthorized Landing During Solo Flight Across All Seven Continents
Image source: eternviking
#32 Jim Morrison’s Stolen Grave Bust Found After 37 Years – Recovered By Pure Chance In Paris!
Image source: eternviking, Euronews Culture / Youtube
#33 Asteroid Psyche 16 Has Been Found To Contain Gold Reserves Worth $700 Quintillion. That’s Enough To Make Everyone On Earth Billionaires
Image source: eternviking
#34 A Moth Caterpillar
Image source: eternviking
#35 The Cave Of The Swimmers Features 8,000-Year-Old Depictions Of Human Figures Seemingly Floating Or Swimming In The Middle Of The Sahara Desert
Image source: eternviking
#36 Bootleggers In 1920s Seattle Invented “Heifer-Heels” – Shoes That Made Their Footprints Look Like Cow Tracks So Cops Couldn’t Follow Them During Prohibition
Image source: eternviking
#37 Elvis Presley, As Drawn By 15-Year-Old Jimi Hendrix
Image source: eternviking, Elvis Australia
#38 The Dragon Head Mountain In South Sinai, Egypt. The Red Glow In The ‘Eye’ Is A Camp Fire In The Cave
Image source: eternviking
#39 Ivana Bacik Speaks While Holding Up Meme Of Us Vp Jd Vance In Irish Parliament
Image source: eternviking
#40 The Gate Tower Building Is A 16-Floor Office Building In Fukushima-Ku, Osaka, Japan. It Is Notable For The Highway That Passes Through The Building
Image source: eternviking
#41 The Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Image source: eternviking
#42 In 2002, Two Planes Collided Mid-Air In Germany After Conflicting Air Traffic Control Instructions, Killing All On Board
Two Years Later, In 2004, A Man Who Lost His Family In The Crash Tracked Down The Controller And Fatally Stabbed Him At Home.
Image source: eternviking
#43 ‘Fight Club’ Booed At 1999 Venice Film Fest
Image source: eternviking, 20th Century Studios
#44 A Man Walked 450km To Calm Down After Fight With Wife
Image source: eternviking
#45 A Traffic Camera In The Netherlands Mistakenly Identified An Ice Pack For A Mobile Phone. She Was Fined €439 ($515)
Image source: eternviking
#46 Rubin Observatory In Chile Has Discovered Over 4000 New Asteroids Since Coming Online A Week Ago
Image source: eternviking
#47 A Man In South Dakota Proposed To His Fiancé While A Tornado Swirled Right Behind Them
Image source: eternviking
#48 Three Nigerian Men Were Arrested At An Airport In Algeria After Attempting To Board A Flight To Dubai Disguised As Arab Women
Image source: eternviking
#49 This Louis Vuitton Store In NYC
Image source: eternviking
#50 25 Years Ago. Lars Ulrich Of Metallica Snitches On And Turns In Over 300,000 Napster Users When He Testifies In Front Of The Senate Judiciary Committee. July 11th, 2000
Image source: eternviking
#51 There Is Currently A Location On Earth That Is Over 200°f Warmer Than Another
Image source: eternviking
Follow Us