Vote On Who You Would Remove From 22 TV Show And Movie Casts, If One Character Had To Go

We’re all quite quick to choose our favourite characters in TV shows & films. Whether you always root for the protagonist or look for a relatable supporting character, it’s easy to pick one and roll with them. But do you ever find yourself rolling your eyes at a specific casting choice each time you see someone on screen? What if you could remove them entirely?
In this poll, you get to vote on who you would kick from 22 famous TV show and movie casts. The catch? You must remove one, even if you don’t want to downsize! See if you agree with the masses or defy the common opinion.
#1 The Breakfast Club could make do without which of these main characters?
#2 If you had to remove one of the Friends, who would you kick out?
#3 If the Fellowship of the Ring had to downsize, who’s leaving the group, according to you?
#4 In your opinion, who’s the most trivial character in Breaking Bad out of this bunch?
#5 If you had to drop one Pulp Fiction character, who would you say had the least on-screen presence?
#6 Which of these iconic Star Wars side characters are you showing the door?
#7 Which of these Star Trek characters could you do without?
#8 If you had to fire one of these guys from The Office cast, what’s your top pick?
#9 Which of these X-Men characters would you remove from the movies altogether?
#10 If you had to, which of the kids would you kick off the Stranger Things cast?
#11 Who’s leaving the Mean Girls group, if it were up to you?
#12 Game of Thrones would lose the least without which of these characters?
#13 Which of these key Star Wars characters would you be comfortable completely cutting out of the movie scripts?
#14 If you had to fire one of these girls from The Office cast, who would you wave goodbye?
#15 In your opinion, who’s the most trivial character in The Big Bang Theory out of this bunch?
#16 Which crew member of the Endurance did you not care for in Interstellar?
#17 Which Ghostbuster is the weakest link in your opinion?
#18 Who’s the least interesting member of the Addams Family?
#19 Who do you find the least entertaining in the main cast of How I Met Your Mother?
#20 If you had to get rid of one teacher from the Harry Potter movies, who would it be?
#21 Which New Girl character would you be comfortable getting rid of?
#22 If you were tasked with firing one Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member, whom would you choose?
