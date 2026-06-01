Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

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Newly released police footage captures the moment Derek Rosa’s father, José Antonio Rosa, learned that his son had taken his mother’s life.

Earlier this year, Derek was jailed for the 2023 brutal stabbing of his mother, Irina García, inside their apartment.

The teenager, now 15 years old, allegedly had an “obsession” with violence and sent a photo to a friend to tell him about the homicide.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Miami-Dade County

Trigger Warning: This article contains descriptions of a crime scene that some readers may find disturbing.

Derek’s obsession with violence was unknown to his father, who was convinced the teenager had a loving relationship with his mother.

Footage published by NBC Miami on Thursday (May 28) shows José Antonio Rosa being interviewed by police officers as part of the criminal investigation.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Before being informed that his son was a person of interest in the case, Rosa described Derek as a good, caring, and intelligent young man.

The father was in disbelief about his son being linked to the tragedy.

“There’s no way, Derek loved his mom to d*ath,” he insisted.

“She was stabbed… there was a knife involved,” a detective told him.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: NSBrooklyn

Rosa said, “He’s happy that his sister was born. He didn’t want to leave his mom’s bedside at the hospital. He was so happy about it.”

Derek later confessed to stabbing his mother more than 46 times when he was 13 years old.

When discussing Derek’s possible interest in firearms, the father said he had spoken to him about weapon safety but had never taken him sh*oting.

“He knows more about g*ns from those games than from anybody telling him about it,” Rosa stated.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Police also spoke with Derek’s stepfather, Frank Ramos, who was equally stunned.

Ramos, a truck driver, was outside Florida transporting cargo at the time of the incident but remained in contact with García by video call.

The stepfather told investigators that he was checking a security system he used to monitor the residence when he overheard part of Derek’s 911 call and noticed the teen had left the apartment.

He said he immediately called Derek and his mother, but neither answered.

“I can’t understand how he did that to his mother. Honestly, I can’t. It’s something I just can’t believe,” he told authorities.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: NBC 6 South Florida

The stepfather described the relationship between the mother and son as “unconditional” and “the most loving thing in the world.”

“That was the greatest love in the world. She didn’t deserve that,” Ramos added.

The stepfather said the only thing that struck him as alarming about Derek was his “big obsession with g*ns.”

Photos of the residence obtained by Telemundo show that the then-13-year-old’s room had diplomas hanging on the wall, drawings of characters like Mario Bros., Luigi, and Rick and Morty, and a firearm built from Lego pieces.

The images also show bloodstains on the floor in the same area. 

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: DailyExplorerX

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Asibe_cool

Derek, an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was arrested on October 12, 2023 and charged as an adult.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call from the teen telling them he had just taken his mother’s life.

When officers arrived, they found the 39-year-old victim lifeless in her bedroom next to a crib with an unharmed 14-day-old baby.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Law&Crime Network/YouTube

Evidence recovered from the scene included a bloodstained knife with a broken tip and live rounds next to a target-sh*oting paper with multiple holes. 

Additionally, forensic investigators recorded about 20 footprints marked in blood leading to the bathroom. 

The 13-year-old was allegedly obsessed with Jason, the hockey-masked criminal from the Friday the 13th horror franchise.

Prosecutors said that, hours before the crime, he had shown his girlfriend a “creepy” video on the school bus of a US Army veteran taking his own life, and that the girl ended the relationship later that day.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: Law&Crime Trials/YouTube

After the fatal stabbing, he reportedly sent a friend a selfie of his blood-soaked hand and another photo of the body.

In January of this year, Derek accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to a second-degree m*rder charge.

He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison followed by 20 years of probation.

Defense attorney Dayliset Rielo pointed to the teenager’s mental health issues, telling the court he had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism and was emotionally and cognitively immature.

His attorneys also attempted to get a judge to suppress his taped 911 confession from being used at his trial, arguing that he did not fully understand his rights.

State prosecutors argued Derek’s words and actions showed he was aware of what he had done.

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: LaN98

The Miami judge sided with the prosecution, ruling that the taped confession could be used at trial.

Derek reportedly uttered the words “I’m sorry” before the judge sentenced him to 25 years behind bars.

“With today’s guilty plea Derek Roda admitted what he had previously told a 911 operator and what he had confessed to police detectives: that he m*rdered his mother,” stated State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“The pain García suffered from the 46 stab wounds could only have been surpassed by the knowledge that the person k*lling her was her own son.”

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

Image credits: WPLG Local 10

The attorney stated that Derek stole his mother’s life and also “stole so much of his own future.” 

Derek will remain incarcerated in a youthful offender camp until he is 21, after which he will be transferred to the Department of Corrections to complete his sentence.

“We were a very close-knit family,” his stepfather told him after the sentencing this year. “Your mom was a loving mother … Her d*ath destroyed our family and changed our lives forever.”

Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

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Explosive Revelations On Family Tragedy Shake Community As Mother’s Life Is Ended By Son In Monstrous Attack

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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