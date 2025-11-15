Pandas, What’s The Most Transphobic Thing Someone’s Said To You Or A Friend? (Closed)

What’s the most transphobic thing someone’s said to you or a friend, and how did you react/what was your comeback?
#1
One of my best friends is trans, and his school friends act like nothing’s changed, and refer to her as him. I just give “the look,” and refer to her in a correct way. One of them even said that “something’s wrong” with the way she is, and I just told him to have some respect for people’s decisions in life since they’re not in the position to judge what’s wrong or not.
#2
One time me and my friend wanted to play 4-square with the other kids, so we got in line. One boy said that I could play but my friend couldn’t because they were “weird since they were trans.”
#3
I put my pronouns (they/them) in my Kahoot name, and this kid had the audacity to pretend to put his pronouns down too but instead he wrote nor/mal and i- anyways I then proceeded to absolutely crush him at both kahoots because I’m fueled by the hate and confusion of transphobes.
#4
I was at lunch with my old best friend and we were on the topic of LGBTQ+, and I was talking about non-binary people and gender-fluid people, and he stopped me. I said, “what?”
“There are only TWO genders.”
God, I’m so glad we’re not friends anymore, I just realized how transphobic, homophobic and misogynistic he is.
#5
I am really sad to say i have made transphobic comments to one of my old friends, When she first came out to me as trans (She was born a male) I was kinda shocked and just said i didn’t believe her, now i feel really terrible for treating her like that when she told me. My parents don’t support LGBTQ and so i live in a place where lesbians are “disgusting” and its “Not natural” to be anything other than straight, and at that time i didn’t realize i was bi yet, so yea thats my transphobic comment story :/
#6
This boy on a bus said that they’re the father of my brother’s child, so my brother said this(btw he’s not gay),”I felt that gayness, daddy,” then winked. The boy was shocked.
#7
me and my cousin were talking about trans people and she said “thats weird you shouldn’t be able to do that” and I didnt know what she meant so i said “what” AND SHE LOOKED AT ME AND SAID: “yea thats not ‘natural’.” o_O best believe i dont talk to her much anymore. plus shes anti-mask
#8
My dad misgendering a trans girl in a tv show multiple times then calling her dumb because “he is a boy pretending to be a girl” and “people who want to do that do it either for attention or “because it’s just a phase”
#9
Omg I’m trans (or I consider myself trans) bc I went from female to demiboy and my friend told her grandmother and she said “born a girl, always a girl”
#10
“What are you Transgender?”
