I Captured An Abandoned Russian Settlement In Norway (22 Pics)

On the top of the world at Svalbard, an archipelago situated between Norway and the North Pole, is a place that the world forgot for nearly a decade, a Russian mining settlement established by Sweden in 1910 but then sold to the Soviet Union in 1927, then completely abandoned in 1998.
It’s only reachable with driving 140km with a snowmobile during winter.
More info: unusualtraveler.com
The Pyramiden sign. Fun fact: the painter who painted the sign lived in Moscow and had never seen a Polar Bear, so he painted it like a dog without a tail
Overlooking Pyramiden
The world’s most northern Lenin statue
A tradional Norwegian Post office in the Russian town
A wrapped up Lenin Statue
