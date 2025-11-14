I Captured An Abandoned Russian Settlement In Norway (22 Pics)

On the top of the world at Svalbard, an archipelago situated between Norway and the North Pole, is a place that the world forgot for nearly a decade, a Russian mining settlement established by Sweden in 1910 but then sold to the Soviet Union in 1927, then completely abandoned in 1998.

It’s only reachable with driving 140km with a snowmobile during winter.

The Pyramiden sign. Fun fact: the painter who painted the sign lived in Moscow and had never seen a Polar Bear, so he painted it like a dog without a tail

Overlooking Pyramiden

The world’s most northern Lenin statue

A tradional Norwegian Post office in the Russian town

A wrapped up Lenin Statue

