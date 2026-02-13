Mamadou Sakho: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Mamadou Sakho: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Mamadou Sakho

February 13, 1990

Paris, France

35 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Mamadou Sakho?

Mamadou Sakho is a French former professional footballer, widely recognized for his robust defending and leadership qualities on the field. The center-back played for prominent clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

His breakout moment arrived in October 2007, when he became the youngest player to captain a Ligue 1 club at just 17 years old, leading Paris Saint-Germain. This early achievement quickly established him as a significant talent in French football.

Early Life and Education

Born in Paris to Diakhanké Senegalese parents, Mamadou Sakho was the fourth of seven children, growing up in the Goutte d’Or neighborhood. His childhood was marked by difficulties, but football became a vital outlet and path forward.

Sakho began his football career at Paris FC at age six, later joining Paris Saint-Germain’s esteemed youth system in 2002. Originally a striker, he transitioned to a defensive role within the PSG academy, where he honed the skills that would define his professional career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Mamadou Sakho’s private life, though he has maintained a strong, stable family unit. He married Moroccan fashion designer Majda Sakho in June 2012, and the couple has remained together throughout his career.

Sakho shares four children with Majda — daughters Aida, Sienna, and Niya, and son Tidiane — with whom he co-parents. The family is often seen together, reflecting their close bond.

Career Highlights

Mamadou Sakho’s football career is highlighted by his impactful defensive play and remarkable leadership. He made history by becoming the youngest-ever captain in Ligue 1 while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, a club where he made over 200 appearances.

Beyond his club successes, Sakho launched the AMSAK charity with his wife, Majda, focusing on aiding disadvantaged children globally through education, sport, health, and humanitarian efforts. He represented France at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, further cementing his international presence.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

