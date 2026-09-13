73 Baffling Posts About Work Straight Out Of ‘Recruiting Hell’ (New Pics)

Have you seen what it’s like out there? No, you didn’t click on the wrong article. I’m not talking about the dating pool, although it’s admittedly pretty rough out there too. I’m talking about the absolute dumpster fire that is the job market at the moment. Anyone who’s currently unemployed knows how harrowing it is—and honestly, anyone with a job knows the fear of losing it and having to wade back out there.
The indignity of it all—from outrageous experience requirements and awkward video introductions to endless interview rounds and baffling rejection emails (or just straight-up ghosting)—can make the whole process feel downright dystopian. But rest assured, if you’re currently in the throes of a “résumé gap,” you’re not alone. Plenty of people have found themselves in Recruiting Hell—in fact, there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to sharing their experiences. Here are some of their most painfully relatable and infuriating posts.
#1 POV: The Hiring Process Was Fair And Transparent
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#2 They Really Don’t
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#3 Hate How True This Is!
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For all that the job market seems like its own particular brand of hell, recent statistics seem to paint a more complex picture of what the US job market actually looks like. For instance, while some might assume that companies are simply laying people off left and right, new data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed that this isn’t the case.
In fact, planned job cuts in the first eight months of 2026 were at their lowest level in four years. As Julia Fanzeres writes for Bloomberg, “Companies announced 529,914 job cuts so far this year, the lowest year-to-date total since 2022 when post-pandemic labor demand was still intense.”
#4 Recruiter And Hiring Manager Bash Me For Leaving An Interview After They Join 10 Minutes Late
I had a virtual interview scheduled today at 2pm. I put my little shirt and blazer on and am sitting in the meeting room at 1:57pm. I wait until 2:07, then message the recruiter asking if I have the correct meeting link.
3 minutes later, the hiring manager hops on the call and I see she’s actively on the phone with someone else. She muted herself and holds up 2 fingers asking me to wait 2 minutes. My cameras on so I just keep a neutral face. After 2 minutes I did leave the call and email the recruiter again. “She has joined, but it looks like she is still wrapping up the previous interview. Please let me know if we’d like to schedule or if I can hop back on before 4pm today. Thank you!”
The recruiter calls me and asks what happened and why I left. When I told her I decided to hang up and offer to reschedule after being told to wait past 2 minutes, the recruiter says “uh, I think she meant wait on the call”
I was flabbergasted. I told her yes, I did send you an email just offering to reschedule. She asked me to hop back in the teams room so I did. The manager looks PISSED before she sees me on the call, then says I’m so sorry, I haven’t been feeling well etc and fell behind on this call. I said no worries that’s not a problem.
She asked me twice why I left the call after she said☝️hang on for one minute then ✌️two minutes. I said yes I saw that, but I did message the recruiter offering to reschedule. (I didn’t mention anything about me already waiting 10 minutes past the time)
The manager asks a third time why I left the call, and says “were you confused? I’m just trying to understand why you left after I asked you to wait” and I said i wasn’t confused, I thought you needed to reschedule. And she says 🙃 no I did not need to reschedule
The interview consists of he asking me to tell her about myself, and then she asked if I had any questions. Recruiter texted me this 30 minutes later.
I can’t believe that all just happened
Edit: The recruiter sent me a copy-pasted message recommending that I send the manager a thoughtful thank you note. get outta here
For everyone asking, I left the call because i felt it disrespectful of my time to be 10 minutes late and then not even join ready. I am not desperate for a job right now thank God. I am currently employed
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#5 This Just Pissed Me Off
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#6 Auto-Fill Gone Wrong
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At the same time, Fanzeres reports, companies’ hiring plans were at their highest level since 2023. But before you go getting your hopes up too high—or blaming yourself for not landing a job yet—there does seem to be a catch. As Andy Challenger, the chief revenue officer of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, says, “While companies are making plans to hire more workers than last year, according to our numbers, it doesn’t appear those positions are being filled quickly.”
In other words, those hiring plans aren’t necessarily translating into people actually getting hired in any hurry. As such, Fanzeres writes, “Many economists continue to characterize the US job market still in a ‘low-hire, low-fire’ environment that has prevailed over the last few years.”
#7 I Hate Answering This Question
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#8 Since When Was Being Laid Off The Same As Being Fired
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#9 Confidence Is The Qualification
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Recent job-opening figures, as reported by Paul Wiseman for ABC News, illustrate just how baffling the whole situation is. The Labor Department recently reported that in July, US employers had 7.27 million job openings, up slightly from a revised 7.18 million in June. Yet gross hiring fell from 5.3 million to 5.1 million over the same period.
So it’s not that there aren’t any jobs out there; it’s getting from “we’re hiring” to “you’re hired” that’s the problem—something anyone who’s endured the limbo of countless interview rounds only to find out weeks later that their application was unsuccessful can probably vouch for.
#10 7 Years Of Experience For Internship? C’mon This Is Bizarre
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#11 Honest Cover Letter
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#12 Bro Saw ‘Transferable Skills’ And Went With It
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Alongside the drop-off in layoffs and hiring, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) also showed that the number of people quitting their jobs fell. On its face, this might sound positive. But this isn’t to suggest that people are simply content at their current places of work. Rather, as Wiseman says, it’s “a sign of confidence in their prospects.” (ICYMI, that confidence is in short supply. And frankly, is that even that surprising?)
#13 My Dad Is A Guy
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#14 Late
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#15 What Audacity!!!
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While “workers are finding few opportunities to leave their current jobs for better pay,” as Diccon Hyatt writes for Investopedia, there’s a real cost to that lack of mobility. As Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, explains, “one of the ways that workers outrun too-high inflation is by switching jobs.” She adds, “If the premium for the opportunity to job-switch isn’t present, it’s going to be harder for workers overall to keep up with higher inflation.”
So while the labor market might look “stable” on paper, it might in fact be better described as “stagnant”—those with jobs may feel stuck in them, fewer positions are made available through normal turnover, and it becomes harder for people to get a foot in the door.
#16 Just End Me
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#17 Work Then And Now
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#18 And Today You Need A Phd To Compete For A Minimum Wage Job
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And perhaps that’s why the modern job search can feel like such a special kind of punishment. The numbers might tell us the labor market is broadly stable—hardly booming but rather “ambling along,” according to Wiseman—but they don’t capture the indignities of applying for a job, waiting for a response, sitting through multiple interviews, and discovering that the position you spent weeks pursuing has quietly disappeared. And all while having to account for the growing gap in your résumé. Those are the moments that make the whole thing feel a little less like a straightforward search for employment and a whole lot more like a uniquely modern form of purgatory.
#19 I’m So Over It
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#20 Why Would This Even Be Asked?
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#21 Nø Tħąąnķş
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#22 Remind Me Why I Went To College
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#23 Why Do Europeans Think That Most Americans Are Wealthy?
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#24 12 Mins Before A Recruiting Screen, I Received This…
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#25 Worst (Or Best) Rejection Letter Ever!
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#26 Someone Give The Interviewers A New Set Of Canned Questions Please
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#27 The Fact That Any Company Has The Gall To Post This…
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#28 When You’re Tired Of Fake Interviews
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#29 So Basically I’m Auto-Denied Here ?
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#30 Recruiting Heaven
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#31 After 3 Technical Rounds This Is What They Had To Say To Me
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#32 Imagine Having 2 Years Of Experience Just To Be Lumped In The Same Category As People With No Experience
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#33 What Is The Best Answer For A Recruiter?
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#34 Oh Ok So Not Full Time Then?
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#35 Position Requires Steady Work History
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#36 At This Point I Just Have To Laugh
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#37 Please Tell Me Im Not The Only One
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#38 With The Fan On Medium
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#39 Why Ask?
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#40 There Is No ‘Teacher Shortage’
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#41 Sir, I’m A Hamster
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#42 Can I Pull Up?
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#43 An Answer To ” Get A Better Job”
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#44 A Fact
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#45 Amen To That!
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#46 Reads Like A Rant At First, But It’s Actually A Solid Point About How Backwards This Is
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#47 This Is The Job I Keep Applying For And Never Finding
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#48 If You Have Nothing To Lose, Let Them Have It
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#49 So True….it Piles Stress And Uncertainty On So Many Fronts
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#50 Honk Honk The Position Has Been Filled Internally
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#51 😭😭
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#52 That Just About Sums It Up
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#53 Just 30 More Jobs Left In This Economy Btw
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#54 Job Interviews Then vs. Now
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#55 12.7% Unemployment Rate Is Diabolical. Why Are There No Jobs?
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#56 Rules For Thee Not For Me
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#57 It’s When The Mistakes Are So Minor But It’s Used To Manage People Out
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#58 Don’t Ask About Pay
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#59 I Hope Both Sides Of Their Pillow Are Warm
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#60 Recruiter Logic Is Truly Out Of This World
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#61 We’re In The Same Boat, Just Different Class
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#62 Like We Have The Audacity To Apply LOL
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#63 Convince Me There’s Actually A Job Where I Can Get Enough Vacation To Not Burn Out. Or Should I Move To Europe?
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#64 Changing The Narrative Like
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#65 That Moment During The Final Interview When The Corporate Filter Breaks
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#66 First Day vs. Last Day At Work
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#67 How Many Interviews Is Enough?
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#68 Ok Chase
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#69 People Are Tired Of Being Exploited
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#70 Make It Make Sense
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#71 Was Let Go For “Using Phone” And Wearing Tiny Bag
Before you judge, just read first.
I’ve worked for 6 months part-time at a musical theatre playgroup for kids as an assistant. Today, a few hours after work, I was told by my employer that I was let go.
She told me that there were complaints from parents because I was checking my phone during class and wearing my bag near the end of class.
First, I was using my phone BECAUSE the lead teacher had asked my to record her and the class. I would then send the videos to her later.
My bag was tiny and could fill maybe 10L of stuff. I picked it up literally two minutes before class had officially ended and there was nothing left for me to do when I was waiting for the lead teacher to do her thing. And if there was anything to do, the bag would not be a distraction at all since it was tiny.
I asked my boss if I could be let go with a warning this time, she said no and fired me.
Of all the jobs that I was let go from, even the tiny ones, this had by far the worst reason to fire me.
EDIT: When I mean I was let go from other jobs(not ones like this), I mean work with private clients as a sports coach who had no idea what they wanted or decided they were no longer interested. Not every sport needs years of dedication to learn. This was one of the few jobs where I worked at an actual company. The other companies no longer had enough clients to justify keeping me around which was why I was let go for them.
EDIT 2: This was maybe my second time ever carrying a bag and using my phone to record the class. I normally put my small umbrella in it. I had spent the majority of my employment period working during winter, when I carried absolutely nothing except my wallet and my phone in my pockets. Using the phone wasn’t specifically part of the job description. I did it because the lead teacher had asked me to only very recently.
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#72 I Mean, What’s There To Explain?
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#73 It Feels Like Both Are Wasting Our Time In 2026
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