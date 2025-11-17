30 British People Share “Totally Normal” Things That Are “Nonexistent” In America

The United States detached from the British Empire in 1776 and although they’ve been intertwined in some ways, the two nations have been forging unique identities ever since.

So when Reddit user Appalachian_Hatachi made a post on the platform asking “What does Britain have that America doesn’t have?”, people who have been to both places had plenty of observations to share.

From differences in their health systems to contrasts in weather, here are some of the most popular entries to the now-viral discussion.

#1

We don’t have assault rifles because they are too dangerous.

America doesn’t have kinder eggs, because, apparently, they are dangerous.

Image source: almacoby, Aaron Gustafson

#2

Dry British humor

Image source: fck_this_fck_that

#3

NHS

My dad spent some time in A&E yesterday after a bad fall, and we won’t be getting a bill

Image source: LuinAelin, George Morina

#4

Pubs.

There was a documentary about a US aircraft carrier meeting up with the new British aircraft carrier.

In the US navy they are not allowed to drink on ship.

The British aircraft carrier has a pub.

The look on those American sailor’s faces. Lol.

Image source: ciderlout, Amie Johnson

#5

Maternity leave that doesn’t result in an 8 week old at daycare.

Healthcare that doesn’t result in bankruptcy should you develop diabetes or need life saving surgery.

Most importantly, Tesco.

Image source: thesevenleafclover, Sarah Chai

#6

People that take down a terrorist with a narwhal tusk, spear and fire extinguisher.

Image source: Royal_Visit3419

#7

Scotland

Image source: unwantedaccount56, v2osk

#8

Top quality Panel Shows (8 out of 10 cats, Countdown, Would I Lie To You?, Taskmaster, QI, Big Fat Quiz, etc).

American comedians are just too competitive to do it proper (Whose Line is it Anyways? is the closest)

Image source: mywerkaccount, Channel 4 Entertainment

#9

Black currant. Oh the fruit pastilles, ribena, lord I’m sorry but I love black currant jam and yoghurt so so much

Image source: LeskoLesko, kahvikisu

#10

Paths (sidewalks) everywhere.

I don’t understand living in a place where you can’t walk down the street to the shops.

Image source: dokidokipanic, Dávid Ďurčo

#11

Philomena Cunk

Image source: Strikhedonia_1697, netflix

#12

Medieval castles

Image source: mpchooligan, King’s Church International

#13

Clean and efficient public transportation. I know Londoners aren’t always happy with the Underground, but as an American it was the cleanest, safest and most efficient rail system I have ever seen, especially for the scale of the operation. Of course I’m from Boston so there is a very low bar with ours, but still.

Image source: doctor-rumack, Yelena Odintsova

#14

Most salaried jobs in Britain give you 25 days of holiday, plus the extra 8 (or more depending on royal shenanigans) bank holidays. So 33 days off a year.

Image source: snoee, Dan Burton

#15

Clotted cream…it’s so good.

Image source: jar0fair, Malcolm Manners

#16

hedgehogs

Image source: hoosierhiver, Pixabay

#17

Safety in schools, the ability to laugh at ourselves, public transport, time off work, kinder eggs

Edit: it’s always odd to me how Americans trawl these posts just to get angry and complain about the answers lmao

Image source: early_onset_villainy, Taylor Flowe

#18

Full English Breakfast,with proper bacon and Heinz beans..my nan would make fried bread to go with this..heaven

Image source: Impossible-Toe-7761, Valeria Boltneva

#19

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch.

Image source: na_ro_jo, Rob Koster

#20

Walkable cities

Image source: IdleBonobo, Bence Szemerey

#21

History. There are hundreds of pubs older than the US. My mediocre city’s cathedral just celebrated its 900th anniversary. We’ve been doing s**t a *long* time.

Image source: ellasfella68, Arthur Franklin

#22

crumpets

Image source: WafflerTO, Mike Finn

#23

proper Cadbury chocolate

Image source: Jaybetav2, alleksana

#24

As a sparky I’m proud to say we have the Type G plug. The best standardised plug anywhere in the world. British wiring standards in general. 230v FTW. Boiling water in microwaves you heathens.

Image source: MrDundee666, Castorly Stock

#25

Walls that aren’t made out of paper

Image source: questgamer2021, Benjamin Elliott

#26

British Indian Restaurants

Image source: davus_maximus, Pille R. Priske

#27

Immaculate weather and nuanced sarcasm

Image source: RelaxedDetermination, tabitha turner

#28

Christmas crackers & the little paper hats and bad jokes that go along with them.

Image source: mitten2787, nualaimages

#29

Roman ruins

Image source: Agreeable_Text_36, iSAW Company

#30

A self-deprecating sense of humour.

Image source: UsefulSolution3700, Jonathon Burton

