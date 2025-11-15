My Girlfriend And I Were So Bored During Lockdown, We Recreated These 18 Famous Paintings

by

I am a professional photographer. When the quarantine was announced for the first time, the whole world was locked down, so my reservations got canceled and I found myself staying at home with my partner and two cats.

Feeling a bit bored and suffering from a lack of cultural activities, I was looking at art online; I was really inspired by the people and their creativity during the time of world pandemic and lockdown, so I decided to give it a go myself: I recreated classic art by photography using only the things that I could find at home and with the help of my beloved ones. This is what we made!

More info: Facebook | stonkusfoto.wixsite.com | Instagram

#1 Anatolijus Michailovas-Klošaras “Family Portrait” (2015)

#2 René Magritte “The Lovers” (1928)

#3 Marc Chagall “Over Vitebsk” (1913)

#4 Will Barnet “Woman Reading” (1965)

#5 Gustav Klimt “Portrait Of Eugenia Primavesi” (1913)

#6 Caravaggio “Boy Bitten By A Lizard” (1596)

#7 Frida Kahlo “Diego On My Mind” (1943)

#8 Firmin Baes “The Young Girl And The Cabbage” (1903)

#9 Emma Tingard “Young Anita”

#10 Antin Losenko “Zeus And Thetis” (XVIII Century)

#11 Tsukioka Yoshitoshi “Teasing The Cat” (1888)

#12 Jacques-Louis David “La Mort De Marat” (1793)

#13 Suzanne Valadon “Portrait Of Maurice Utrillo” (1921)

#14 Henri De Toulouse “In Bed, The Kiss” (1892)

#15 Bernardino Luini “Salome Receiving The Head Of St John The Baptist” (XVI Century)

#16 Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio “Young Sick Bacchus (Bacchino Malato)” (1593/1594)

#17 Orazio Gentileschi “Cupid And Psyche” (1610)

#18 Tamara De Lempicka “Portrait Of A Man Or Mr Tadeusz De Lempicki” (1928)

