My Girlfriend And I Were So Bored During Lockdown, We Recreated These 18 Famous Paintings

I am a professional photographer. When the quarantine was announced for the first time, the whole world was locked down, so my reservations got canceled and I found myself staying at home with my partner and two cats.
Feeling a bit bored and suffering from a lack of cultural activities, I was looking at art online; I was really inspired by the people and their creativity during the time of world pandemic and lockdown, so I decided to give it a go myself: I recreated classic art by photography using only the things that I could find at home and with the help of my beloved ones. This is what we made!
#1 Anatolijus Michailovas-Klošaras “Family Portrait” (2015)
#2 René Magritte “The Lovers” (1928)
#3 Marc Chagall “Over Vitebsk” (1913)
#4 Will Barnet “Woman Reading” (1965)
#5 Gustav Klimt “Portrait Of Eugenia Primavesi” (1913)
#6 Caravaggio “Boy Bitten By A Lizard” (1596)
#7 Frida Kahlo “Diego On My Mind” (1943)
#8 Firmin Baes “The Young Girl And The Cabbage” (1903)
#9 Emma Tingard “Young Anita”
#10 Antin Losenko “Zeus And Thetis” (XVIII Century)
#11 Tsukioka Yoshitoshi “Teasing The Cat” (1888)
#12 Jacques-Louis David “La Mort De Marat” (1793)
#13 Suzanne Valadon “Portrait Of Maurice Utrillo” (1921)
#14 Henri De Toulouse “In Bed, The Kiss” (1892)
#15 Bernardino Luini “Salome Receiving The Head Of St John The Baptist” (XVI Century)
#16 Michelangelo Merisi Da Caravaggio “Young Sick Bacchus (Bacchino Malato)” (1593/1594)
#17 Orazio Gentileschi “Cupid And Psyche” (1610)
#18 Tamara De Lempicka “Portrait Of A Man Or Mr Tadeusz De Lempicki” (1928)
