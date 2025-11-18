Rebel Wilson Gets Candid About Adele Feud And Weight Loss

In her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, 44-year-old Rebel Wilson has come out with several stunning revelations, including allegations about Sacha Baron Cohen’s inappropriate behavior and losing her virginity at 35. This week, it is her use of Ozempic, her IVF treatment, and a quarrel with Adele that has been at the center of attention amid her book’s release.
In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Rebel spoke about her weight-loss journey and the various methods she employed to lose approximately 80 pounds (36 kilograms) since 2020.
One of the methods was Ozempic, which she briefly used, saying: “Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good.”
The Senior Year star reportedly no longer uses Ozempic, a medication used in adults with type 2 diabetes, which has infamously been used by celebrities to rapidly lose weight in recent years.
Rebel Wilson spoke about her recent focus on her weight-loss journey, IVF treatment, and conflicts with Adele
Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Rebel admitted that her entourage discouraged her from shedding some kilos as a result of her career success playing “the funny fat girl.”
She said: “Basically, no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight.
“People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that.”
Rebel said she was contractually obligated to remain overweight while filming the Pitch Perfect movies, in which she played a character called “Fat Amy.”
Image credits: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
It meant that while she filmed the movies between 2012 and 2017, her weight was not allowed to fluctuate by more than 10 pounds.
The actress said she “deliberately made [herself] less attractive” because she thought that would help her gain more success.
“I wanted to make something of myself, have a great career, and make a lot of money,” she told The Times.
Rebel added: “I knew I wouldn’t be taken seriously like a Cate Blanchett or Nicole Kidman, but I quickly realized that the bigger you were, the more audiences laughed.”
Rebel reportedly no longer uses Ozempic and has been focusing on her mental health
Image credits: rebelwilson
“So I’d have my gut hanging out and wear micro-shorts onstage, no make-up, stuff that horrified my mother.
“It was a really conscious decision to look ugly.
“It was part of my plan.”
Eventually, Rebel’s focus changed, as she explained: “I wasn’t dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them,” the Aussie said of her mental health.
After speaking with a doctor to address those concerns, she said, “The weight just kind of dropped off.”
IVF treatment was an additional factor that played a role in the Sydney native’s weight loss journey. She eventually welcomed a baby girl, Royce, in 2022.
Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
She told the Times she is currently at a weight she’s comfortable with, calling it “still curvy and solid.”
Rebel continued: “I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models; they should just look like themselves.
“I know that my relationship with food is complicated.”
In a new excerpt from her upcoming memoir obtained by Us Weekly, the actress revealed the singer Adele likely wasn’t her biggest fan, as Rebel admitted she never confronted the singer directly about some alleged hate.
Rebel said the Someone Like You hitmaker would avoid her like the plague at industry events, adding: “As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds.”
The Pitch Perfect star further claimed Adele also disliked being compared to her Fat Amy character in the musical comedy franchise.
Rebel Rising is set to be released on April 2.
“No judgement,” a reader commented
Follow Us